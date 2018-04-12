News of Childish Gambino’s extended tour dates made national news earlier this week. Nearly every music publication reported that the Atlanta star was teaming up with Tyler The Creator for five added dates including Billboard, The FADER and unfortunately us. However, those reports stemmed from a doctored announcement that convincingly looked like Childish Gambino’s handwritten poster. Representatives from Glover’s team confirmed yesterday with Vibe that the announcement was indeed fake and was spread by a false account. Similarly, Fam Udeorji, one half of a management company called Wolf & Rothstein that has been said to be responsible for “guiding the career trajectory of Childish Gambino,” took to Twitter to similarly deny the reports.

As of now, Childish Gambino’s tour will continue on as originally planned on its 13 stops — which, as of now, does not include Denver.