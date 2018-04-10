Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

Actor, comedian, writer, director, producer, singer and rapper Donald Glover just announced a Denver tour date. Known by his stage name Childish Gambino, this renaissance man has dabbled and gained massive success in arenas across the entertainment industry. From early roots on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock to FX’s series Atlanta, winning Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards and releasing chart-topping internationally acclaimed albums, Glover has epitomized industry success. His 2013 album Because the Internet was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2015 Grammy’s and 2016 album Awaken, My Love was nominated for five Grammy’s (including album of the year) in 2018. Now, on the heels of Awaken, My Love, he’s announced a Denver show. The star announced his appearance via Instagram, today:

This announcement comes after a national tour announcement in March and expands on the same tour but with support from Tyler, the Creator. Though it’s been a while, this isn’t Glover’s first appearance in Denver — Childish Gambino’s Fillmore show following Becuase The Internet in 2014 was a knockout and his fame across The Mile High has only increased since.

Glover’s 2018 show is set for October 9. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back — we’ll update it as more information arises.