It’s officially summer, ya’ll! We are welcoming July with open arms because summer equals good times and good vibes. The saying that summer means the drinks get colder, the music gets louder, nights get longer and life gets better never felt truer. Thanks to the fashion gods, the fashion events get better, too. There’s an influx of pop-up shops around the city sure to make your summer lit. Take a look at our monthly roundup for the details.

Chic Denver Summer Pop Up Event

When: Thursday, July 5 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Chic Studios Denver — 1800 Wazee St., #floor 3, Denver

Admission: FREE

The Lowdown: There’s nothing better than an event with rosè, makeup tips and an opportunity to meet more beautiful souls. Chic Studios wants you to kick off summer the right way by enjoying some delicious bites while getting your makeup done.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver

JULY SPA DAYS – When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cosmetics, Level One

Services include: Essentially, you need facials, treatments, beauty makeovers and special occasion consultations this summer.

July 6 Chantecaille

July 7 Tata Harper

July 18 Lancome

July 19 Guerlain

July 20 – 21 La Prairie

July 26 Estee Lauder

July 27 Sisley Paris

July 28 Cle de Peau

Mercer & Jayne Trunk Show

When: Saturday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: True Boutique, 2040 West 30th Ave., Denver

Admission: FREE

The Lowdown: Join True Boutique as they present one of Colorado’s amazing jewelry designers, Mercer & Jayne, for two full days. You will also have the chance to take in True’s offerings of expert fashion styling and guidance, plus life and wellness coaching services.

PŪRLUXE Beauty Bar Debuts in Cherry Creek

When: Saturday, July 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Steele Creek Building — 3250 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Admission: FREE

The Lowdown: We all love a good beauty bar and lucky for us, we are getting a new one in Cherry Creek. Their mission is to offer clients a new form of beauty treatments in a health-conscience environment. PŪRLUXE is designed to be a local sanctuary infused with luxury and wellness. Tuyen Vo curated the space to achieve ethereal bliss for every client through the beauty bar’s available amenities including LED light therapy, microcurrents and oxygen blasts. Also, the modern beauty bar has taken a vow to using non-toxic and organic products for all the services offered.

CoFi Genuine Leather Pop-Up Shop

When: Saturday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: True Boutique — 2040 West 30th Ave., Denver

Admission: FREE

The Lowdown: Steffi McTigue, owner of CoFi Leathers, has always had a passion for fashion. In creating CoFi Leathers she wanted to create a brand that allows women to express their individuality, confidence and attitude through unique, stylish accessories. Not only can you shop the collection, you can also get the chance to meet the designer.

VANITY PROJECTS Nail Art Pop-Up

When: Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21

Where: ATC DEN — 3420 Larimer St., Denver

Admission: Book your appointment HERE

The Lowdown: Leading innovator and leader of the nail world, VANITY PROJECTS, is making its first appearance in the Mile High City. Previously, they hosted events at Coachella, Soho House, Nike, Dior and HBO. It was a match made in heaven for Among The Colors (ATC) with their mission to bring art, style and wellness to the community. Alongside VANITY PROJECTS, who fully exudes art and style. Head down to RiNo to create your own nail story!

Sweet Action x Johnny Cupcakes Pop Up Shop

When: Saturday, July 21 from 8 p.m. to Midnight

Where: Sweet Action Ice Cream — 52 Broadway, Denver

Admission: Free (Register HERE)

The Lowdown: When you combine fashion and ice cream, you have got a recipe for greatness. Johnny Cupcakes and Sweet Action have curated a one-of-a-kind pop-up shop with Lauren Augustine baking up some cupcake and sprinkle-themed tees, socks, hoodies, sweatpants, snapbacks, leggings, stickers, pins and more. There’s no way you aren’t leaving this place happy.

Soft and Shallow presents Vol 3 Wet Ruffles

When: Friday, July 20 from 8 p.m. to Midnight

Where: Melon Gallery — 200 Galapago St., Denver

Admission: FREE

The Lowdown: Soft and Shallow serves as a creative house and energizes by emotional honesty. Because the platform was designed to create a dialogue, there all artistic expressions for all people. Volume 3 is all about the exploration of male platonic intimacy through multiple lenses. For example, the juxtaposition of feminine garments alongside typically aggressive behavior. Check out this beauty of balance on display.

Metropolitan Sneaker Market

When: Saturday, July 21 from 8 p.m. to Midnight

Where: Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel — 7007 South Clinton St., Greenwood Village

Admission: $9.99 (Get Tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: If you love sneakers then you don’t want to miss this huge sneaker convention. Whether you are buying or selling items, this event is a premier marketplace for streetwear.