If you haven’t heard about 303 Music Fest yet, we’re going to assume that you live under a rock. 303 Music Fest presented by LivWell Enlightened Health on May 17 will feature three rooms of local performances including a silent disco, a musician meet-and-greet room and a Colorado musician SuperJam featuring strictly local musicians. And if you’ve been wondering who will be playing this epic super jam, your questions are about to be answered.

Our Colorado SuperJam will be hosted by Denver funk group The Other Black. Frontman of The Other Black, Wes Watkins — previously of The Night Sweats — has been working with the local Colorado music community to solidify a 75-minute SuperJam that features only local musicians. The initial SuperJam lineup features Air Dubai, iZCALLi Kaitlyn “Kdubbs” Williams, Kayla Marque and Ghost Tapes, with more on the horizon. Watkins is crafting more than a full hour of music — a mixture of original compositions, covers and more. Be on the lookout for more to be announced soon.

In addition to the SuperJam, silent disco and musician meet-and-greet this event is the official release party for 303 Music Vol. 1. This vinyl-only record will feature beloved local artists like GRiZ, Trev Rich and Wildermiss to name a few. It’s a Colorado compilation record printed by “the best damn record club out there,” Vinyl Me, Please and featuring strictly Colorado musicians. And if a SuperJam, silent disco, musician meet-and-greet and record release weren’t enough, the entire party is being hosted by local “Queen” calling the shots in Denver hip-hop and director of Roux Black Consulting, Ru Johnson. Essentially, if you have plans May 17, cancel them — this is a can’t miss event.

Go here for record presale.

Go here for tickets to 303 Music Fest presented by LivWell Enlightened Health.

Go here for the Facebook event where we will keep you updated on release details, the Church party and more.