Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

It’s no lie that the Ogden Theatre is one of our favorites. For 2018, the venue is making that love even stronger with its recent show announcements coming in hotter than Elton John in a sequin suit. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite artists coming to the Ogden in these next few months. Snatch up tickets for these shows before they’re sold out.

RJD2 with TNERTLE – January 27

In just two short days, RJD2 will hit the Ogden stage with a live band. The much-anticipated performance comes just weeks before the release of the veteran producer’s sixth studio album, Dame Fortune. The show could bear witness to a number of debuts from RJD2’s new album, which is described as simultaneously thought-provoking and wildly entertaining. The Ogden show is also the fourth annual performance of RJD2 and Denver-based TNERTLE together, who will open the evening with their electronic/hip-hop/funk. We can probably expect some sit-ins and epic collaborations over the course of the evening, as well. – Emma Jerry

Dua Lipa – February 5

In less than two weeks, the goddess herself Dua Lipa, will lay down some “New Rules” as one of the Ogden’s first performers of 2018. Dawning the stage with power, beauty and poise, the English singer and songwriter promises to start the theatre’s year off right with messages of empowerment and feminine strength. Her first, self-titled album contains massive hits, including “Blow Your Mind (Mwah),” “IDGAF” and “Hotter than Hell,” showing the artist’s tremendous potential from the get-go. Tommy Genesis will start off their night’s show on February 5, and tickets start at only $25. – Kait Starr

MØ and Cashmere Cat – February 6

MØ and Cashmere Cat are co-headlining the Ogden next month in a wonderful electro-pop combination. MØ is riding her wave of success with the assistance of Diplo / Major Lazer after their massively successful single “Lean On” as well as Diplo’s recent collaboration with MØ, “Get It Right” and “Cold Water.” The Danish pop artist recently released a solo EP, When I Was Young, her follow up to the unforgettable No Mythologies to Follow. Also on the bill, Cashmere Cat is no stranger to Colorado often opening big shows here in Denver like the Mad Decent Block Party at Red Rocks or co-headlining with Kaytranada. This time around he’s locked in another co-headlining spot at the Ogden with MØ, proving to be an intimate, but an all-out feat for Cashmere Cat and MØ’s fans alike. – Tyler Harvey

Walk The Moon – February 20

On February 20, join Walk the Moon as the “Shut Up and Dance” stars show their vulnerable sides with their recent album, What If Nothing. The band’s “Press Restart Tour” will travel the globe, reaching Germany, Ireland and luckily, Denver. Joined by openers Company of Thieves, the night is set to rock the Ogden Theatre. The group is infamous for selling-out shows, so snag your tickets today. – Kait Starr

BROCKHAMPTON – February 22

Referred to as the “Internet’s first boy band,” BROCKHAMPTON has ascended to the forefront of pop culture and rap music in a viral fashion. Having performed at the 200-capacity Globe Hall last year to now playing the 1600 capacity Ogden Theatre, and releasing three full-length albums in 2017 alone, BROCKHAMPTON looks ready to conquer the world, or at least Denver. These guys were without a doubt one of hip-hop’s most exciting groups in 2017, and this year only looks to extend that notion. – Kori Hazel

Miguel – February 28

R&B crooner Miguel will grace the Ogden Theatre in support of his arguably best album to date, War & Leisure. Ever funky and passionate, Miguel will without a doubt bring the house down at this intimate performance. While Miguel could probably headline Red Rocks at this point in his career, this Ogden show may be the last time to catch the singer in such a venue, making this performance unmissable. – Kori Hazel

Mura Masa – March 1 Mura Masa is returning to Denver after a Gothic show just last year. Since then he’s been nominated for a Grammy and this year, he’s back to take on the Ogden. The Guernsey-born producer makes tasteful electronic music that combines influences from tropical house to modern pop. But in the end, Mura Masa has crafted a uniquely irresistible sound that’s attracted big names as features like A$AP Rocky, Damon Albarn, Charli XCX and more. – Tyler Harvey

SoDown – March 3

Joined by Baku, Probcause and the Homemade Spaces, the Boulder-native performer SoDown will take over the theatre March 3. The 27-year-old saxophonist, born Ehren River Wright, amplifies the Colorado music scene with his culmination bass music, soul and a multitude of instruments. “Unconditional love is the most powerful force in the world and Bass Music is my way of expressing it,” the artist disclosed on their Facebook page. Tickets can be found here, starting at $15. – Kait Starr

Matt and Kim – March 29

This duo was founded in 2004 and blew up a few years later with the 2009 release of Grand. Since then, the band has been performing at music festivals and headlining concerts across the globe. Matt Johnson has been quoted saying “our goal is to make music we want to hear,” and though following the typical protocol of recording an album is not a priority for the duo, their way has clearly led them down a path towards great success. The Ogden show is part of a lengthy spring tour, with Matt and Kim coming off a high from the January release of their latest single, “Forever.” – Emma Jerry

The Neighbourhood – April 6

Join The Neighbourhood as they showcase their second album, Wiped Out! Written and composed in a southern Californian live-in beach studio, the group’s second album harbors layered melodies and beach sounds to produce its unique and calming vibe. Stepping away from the colder tones found in their hit song, “Sweater Weather” — a work that accumulated eleven weeks on the Billboard charts in 2013 — The Neighbourhood warms up their sound with songs that have already gained traction, such as “Cry Baby,” “Daddy Issues” and “Ferrari.” Tickets are priced at around $38 and can be found here. – Kait Starr

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – April 28

The oddly named alternative rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) comes to the Ogden in late April to show Denver their theatrical tunes. Hailing from Boone, North Carolina, the band is experiencing well-deserved traction since only forming in 2013. Last year, they played at several festivals such as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Shaky Knees, Hangout, Sasquatch and Austin City Limits, where they grew their fan base further. This year, they’re headlining their second US tour titled “Friend, Love, Freefall.” This show will definitely sell-out so buy tickets while you can to this spring party.

The Ogden Theatre 2018 Schedule (so far)

JAN 25 – House of Vans: Landline (Movie Premiere) / Dinosaur Jr.

JAN 27 – RJD2 (with full band) and TNERTLE

JAN 29 – Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band

FEB 2 – Fruition

FEB 3 – Fruition

FEB 5 – Dua Lipa

FEB 6 – MØ and Cashmere Cat: The MEØW Tour

FEB 9 – Slushii

FEB 10 – Black Star (Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli)

FEB 13 – Jacob Sartorius

FEB 15 – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

FEB 16 – Neck Deep

FEB 17 – Hippie Sabotage

FEB 20 – Walk The Moon

FEB 21 – Snarky Puppy

FEB 22 – LOVE YOUR PARENTS TOUR: A LIVE EXPERIENCE BY BROCKHAMPTON

FEB 23 – G Jones

FEB 27 – New Politics

FEB 28 – Miguel

MAR 1 – Mura Masa

MAR 2 – PVRIS

MAR 3 – SoDown w/ Buku, ProbCause on March 3 at Ogden (Denver, CO)

MAR 4 – Natalia Lafourcade

MAR 5 – Between the Buried and Me

MAR 8 – Why Don’t We **SOLD OUT**

MAR 9 – Phillip Phillips

MAR 10 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

MAR 11 – George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

MAR 20 – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

MAR 23 – Lane 8: Little By Little Tour, Denver

MAR 28 – A$AP Ferg

MAR 29 – Matt and Kim

MAR 30 – Medeski Scofield Martin & Wood

MAR 31 – Medeski Scofield Martin & Wood

APR 5 – Ty Segall

APR 6 – The Neighbourhood

APR 7 – TAUK: Shapeshifter Tour

APR 13 – Minnesota

APR 18 – The Breeders

APR 20 – 311 **SOLD OUT**

APR 21 – Watsky

APR 25 – King Krule at The Ogden Theatre – Denver

APR 28 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

MAY 1 – Kamelot

MAY 2 – George Ezra

MAY 5 – Steven Wilson

MAY 6 – As The Crow Flies Featuring Chris Robinson, Marcus King, Audley Freed, Andy Hess, Adam MacDougall, Tony Leone

MAY 8 – Bishop Briggs

MAY 12 – Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute

MAY 22 – Wolf Parade / Japandroids

MAY 23 – Oh Wonder

MAY 24 – The Disco Biscuits

MAY 25 – The Disco Biscuits

MAY 26 – The Disco Biscuits

JUN 8 – New Found Glory

JUN 13 – Dr. Dog

JUN 14 – Dr. Dog

JUN 19 – Belle & Sebastian

SEP 21 – Greensky Bluegrass