Welcome to 2018 everyone — we can already tell it’s going to be better than 2017. A new year comes with hundreds of national acts and local shows coming to Denver to give the people the live music they want and need. Check out our compiled list of bands ready to show us their funk, rock, dance, pop and heavy sounds to start off the new year right.

Week 1: January 1 – January 7

Recommended: Lana del Rey w/ Jhene Aiko @ Pepsi Center on January 7

Lana del Rey is one of those pop artists that will draw you in with her mysterious demeanor and sultry voice. In 2017 she produced her fifth studio album titled Lust For Life, which she’s touring for in 2018. Denver will be one of her first stops on her tour — a perfect chance for Denver fans to see the elusive artist (real name Elizabeth Grant) in the flesh. With her newest album, she collaborated with well-known rap and R&B artists like The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky, elevating her sound into a more dynamic realm. Lana brings Jhene Aiko with her on tour, contributing to her R&B vibes.

Also see…

1/1 – Austin Johnson & Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/1 – Crow Cavalier w/ Ludlow, Odd Folks, Sliver @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/1 – Dead Floyd’s Psychedelic Breakfast (Morning Set) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

1/1 – PandaSayWhat?! w/ Thunderthief, Midicinal, Drizzle, Sunfeathr, Drty Hbtz, Whodafux, Xenolinguist, Annabelle @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/1 – Jazz Night (Every Monday) @ The Meadowlark

1/1 – Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/2 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/2 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

1/2 – 1st Tuesdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/2 – Open Jam/Mic Night (Every Tuesday) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/3 – JuBee Live Band w/ Telemetry, Unexotic, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/3 – Mike and the Moonpies w/ 5 & Dimers, Larry Nix @ Hi-Dive

1/3 – Distance Research w/ DJ Imeh, VJ ALLseeingEAR, Marcus Church @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/3 – Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/3 – Pandemonium w/ Subzenith, ONE FROM NONE, Noctogen, Kit’s Crew @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/3 – American Aquarium w/ Charley Crockett @ Globe Hall

1/3 – Distance Research, DJ IMEH A/V Set w/ VJ ALLseeingEAR & Marcus Church @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/4 – Thunder and Rain w/ Lineage, Pistols in Petticoats @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/4 – Habstrakt @ Beta Nightclub

1/4 – TF Marz w/ DJ 9, Supermassive, Hot Surfaces @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/4 – Brent Loveday and The Dirty Dollars w/ Charlotte Sass @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/4 – Giardia w/ BS4tet, Almira Gulch, Seward Sexton @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/4 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern

1/4 – Son and Cynic w/ Whiskey Autumn, Bard, The Lonely, Holdfast @ Larimer Lounge

1/4 – Chris Knight @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/4 – Captiva w/ Determyned @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/4 – Hot Trash w/ Creature Keeper, Princess Dewclaw @ Lost Lake

1/4 – The Defectives w/ Loose Wires, The Zipperz, 99 Bottles, The Stickups @ Marquis Theater

1/4 – Lowpro (Album Release Party) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/5 – Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Sam Bush, Keith Moseley, Larry Keel w/ The Swat Team, Meadow Mountain, Watermelon Funk, Jaden Carlson Band @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece and Other Side

1/5 – Kill Paris w/ Thoreau, Afterlite @ Beta Nightclub

1/5 – Escort w/ Wes Watkins and Friends @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/5 – When Darkness Falls w/ Mutator, Burdens of Truth, Six Feet of Anger @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/5 – Larry Carlton (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/5 – Lez Zeppelin @ Bluebird Theater

1/5 – Hang Rounders w/ Extra Gold, Andy Hamilton & The Rocky Mountain Contraband, Bison Bone @ Globe Hall

1/5 – Larimer Lounge 15 Year Anniversary Celebration and Free Show w/ Bud Bronson & The good Timers, PAnther MArtin @ Larimer Lounger

1/5 – Ned Mountain Jams ft. Todd Stoops, Dave Watts @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

1/5 – Us Tygers w/ Black River Revue, Last Chance Texaco, Ryann And Lee @ Lost Lake

1/5 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

1/5 – PERKULAT0R w/ Laika Beats, FiYah, Opal-ite @ The Black Box

1/5 – ALALA.ONE w/ Eric Berthelot, Derek Russo, Alex Whittier @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/5 – A Tribute to Malcom Young w/ Black Ice ~ AC/DC Tribute, Blitzkrieg Bop Ramones Tribute Band, Lowdown @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/5 – Foreign Roots w/ Groove_Werk, Broderick, Eerie, Luvr @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/5 – Old Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

1/5 – Hunter Hayes @ Grizzly Rose

1/5 – Poolside At The Flamingo (album release show) w/ Sulphurensis, Thoughtpilot, The Butchering, Berated @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/5 – Sharone & The Wind w/ Shattered Halo, The Beeves, Meeting House @ Marquis Theater

1/5 – Ruthie Foster @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

1/5 – Scarlet Canary w/ Big Green Carpet, Grand Zelo @ The Walnut Room

1/5 – THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark

1/6 – Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Sam Bush, Keith Moseley, Larry Keel w/ The Swat Team, The Grant Farm, Casey Russel & The Soul Shack, Envy Alo @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece and Other Side

1/6 – Deux w/ Already Sweaty @ Beta Nightclub

1/6 – Tennis w/ Brent Cowles @ Ogden Theatre

1/6 – Viperwitch w/ torture victim, satans host, horde of draugar @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/6 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/6 – The Goonies (’80s Tribute) w/ Fun Factory @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/6 – SPELLS 7″ Release w/ Hooper, Lawsuit Models @ Hi-Dive

1/6 – Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/6 – Save Our City w/ Minglewood (The Doors Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

1/6 – Capper & Friends (Kick Cancer’s Ass Benefit) w/ Something Underground, Shelvis & the Roustabouts, The TGR Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/6 – Freakeasy w/ TF Marz, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/6 – Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels w/ Really Good Bad Boy Club, High Plains, Chella & The Charm @ Globe Hall

1/6 – Holocene Hills w/ Voxout, The Ephinjis, Benji Piascik @ Marquis Theater

1/6 – Pkew Pkew Pkew w/ The Windermeres, Sleep Union, The Couch Bombs, I Am The Owl @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/6 – Dulcimer! @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

1/6 – Izcalli / Rubedo w/ Wes Watkins, El Cro @ Bluebird Theater

1/6 – #037 w/ SYNTAX, Domina, Ryan Vail, Language Residents @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/6 – Sean Michaels w/ Derek Poten, Brett Star @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/6 – Bear Antler w/ Bottle Rocket Science, The Threadbarons @ Lost Lake

1/6 – Ned Ledoux @ Grizzly Rose

1/6 – Sons of The Pioneers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

1/6 – SYCDVK w/ The Eldridge Band, The Threads, The Apostled Knash @ The Walnut Room

1/6 – Guerrilla Fanfare w/ Secret Creatures, Skyler Lutes, Prep Rally @ Larimer Lounge

1/7 – Matthew Dekay @ Beta Nightclub

1/7 – La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/7 – Hello Darkness w/ The Hills and The Rivers, The Jack of Spades, Colin and The Crows, Bears With Eagle Arms @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/7 – Major Glen w/ Johnny Got Rox, Liquid Titanium @ Globe Hall

1/7 – Moutainus + Muscular Housecat @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/7 – Here Come the Mummies @ Bluebird Theater

1/7 – Rarebyrd$ w/ Abeasity Jones, Bianca Mikahn, A’dula, MC Big House @ Larimer Lounge

1/7 – Endless, Nameless w/ Picture The Waves, Stepwell, Lost Shapes @ Lost Lake

Week 2: January 8 – January 14

Recommended: Greensky Bluegrass @ Ogden Theatre January 11-13

Although Greensky Bluegrass plays quite frequently along the Front Range, it’s never a bad time to see them — and their Ogden Theatre shows will not disappoint. Known for their experimental bluegrass sound, the band has recently taken a more rock feel, adding some electric sounds and a light show to their performances. With such a dedicated following and three shows in a row at the Ogden, the shows have already sold-out, but that doesn’t mean tickets can’t be found if you’re dedicated enough…

*sold out

Also see…

1/8 – Menagerie 2018 Kickoff ft. Gypsy Whiskey, Andy Babb’s Big Beautiful Band, Zeta June & Freakeasy @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/8 – Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/8 – God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night @ Hi-Dive

1/8 – Jazz Night (Every Monday) @ The Meadowlark

1/9 – K.L.O w/ Sortof Vague, Cosmic Synergy @ The Black Box

1/9 – The Autonym w/ Bankaji, Smokers Lownge, Salt n Peppa @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/10 – EarthCry w/ Cualli, Living Light, Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/10 – Fable Heist w/ Kenny Lee and the Young Souls, Singletrack, Knife Crime @ Larimer Lounge

1/10 – Dave Divine @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/10 – Jason Eady @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/10 – The Final Five Agency Presents @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/10 – Remain and Sustain w/ Low Roads, Dirty Sprite, Lonely Bones, Deter @ Marquis Theater

1/10 – Grand Zelo w/ Fathom all the Animals, Ashton Lee, Trevor Toms, Zack Baker @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/10 – Midland @ Grizzly Rose

1/10 – Cowgirl Clue w/ Surf Mom, Sweater Belly, Meeting House @ Lost Lake

1/11 – Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria w/ The Crown Empire @ The Fillmore

1/11 – The New Mastersounds w/ The RunniKine @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/11 – Exit Liberty w/ Stray The Course, Upstanding Citizen @ Larimer Lounge

1/11 – Sunny Sweeney w/ Jimbo Darville & The Truckadours @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/11 – Shark Fin Soup + Scotty & The Late Nights, + Poor Bodhi @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/11 – Pandas & People w/ Wildermiss @ Bluebird Theater

1/11 – The Lollygags w/ Granny Tweed, Cyanidols @ Hi-Dive

1/11 – Bommer & Crowell w/ Sektah, RYUK @ The Black Box

1/11 – Boom in the Box w/Gal XC, Lexi Fey, Evasive, PWNGE Method, Benny Young @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/11 – Hotel Bar / False Report (dual album release show) w/ In my Room, The Mystery Collection Presents Paul Noffsinger @ Marquis Theater

1/11 – Ari Hest @ The Walnut Room

1/11 – Jocelyn & Chris Arndt w/ The Bright Silence, Hallie Spoor @ Lost Lake

1/11 – Hosg Abbott Band @ Grizzly Rose

1/11 – Poets & Wolves w/ Stereoshifter, Echoes in Reverie, Wolf Poets @ Globe Hall

1/12 – Motel Radio w/ Strange Americans, The Solid Ocean @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/12 – Typhoon w/ Mimicking Birds, Sunbathe @ Gothic Theatre

1/12 – The New Mastersounds w/ Space Orphan ft. The Sisters of Soul @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/12 – Take Shape w/ Redivider, Places Back Home, The Leshen @ Larimer Lounge

1/12 – Terravita @ Beta Nightclub

1/12 – Public Safety w/ Old Soul Era, Two Faces West, Mad Wallace, King Friday the 13th @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/12 – Deer Creek w/ Still Valley, Piojos, Drune @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/12 – Esham w/ Leary Y’n’A, Outspoken Bad Guy @ The Roxy Theatre

1/12 – The Bouncing Souls w/ Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil @ Bluebird Theater

1/12 – The Austin Young Band w/ Mojomama @ The Oriental Theater

1/12 – Ginga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/12 – Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers @ Grizzly Rose

1/12 – Filthy Hearts w/ Flight Kamikaze, One Time Crime, Literally The Worst @ Lost Lake

1/12 – Dub Phizix& Strategy w/ Despise, Solid, Visc, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box

1/12 – Astra w/ Poppa Bear, DJ Tony Knight, Ksuhdilla @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/12 – John Adam Smith w/ Samantha Emmit Trio, Oli McCracken @ The Walnut Room

1/12 – Smokestack Relics w/ Husky Burnette, Grant Sabin and the Juke Joint Highball @ Marquis Theater

1/12 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

1/12 – The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern

1/12 – Banshee Tree w/ Moxa, The Dirty Duo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/12 – Living Mythologies @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

1/12 – Shane Smith & The Saints w/ Whitacre @ Globe Hall

1/12 – Grayson County Burn Ban Album Release w/ Last of the Easy Riders, The Milk Blossoms @ Hi-Dive

1/12 – THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark

1/13 – Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller, Eli Winderman, Charlie Patierno, Big Brazilian Cheese, Michael Kang, Dominic Lalli, Aaron Johnston, Jesse Murphy w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/13 – DJ Z-Trip w/ Chris Karns, Mikey Thunder, Ginger Perry @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/13 – Too Many Humans w/ The Royal, The Patient Zeros, The Trujillo Company @ Larimer Lounge

1/13 – Richard Vission @ Beta Nightclub

1/13 – Jus Allah @ The Roxy Theatre

1/13 – The Bouncing Souls w/ The Dwarves, Potato Pirates @ Bluebird Theater

1/13 – Two Houses w/ Jack’s Smirking Revenge, BlackDots, State Drugs @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/13 – Dexter Payne (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/13 – Emilie Brandt w/ The Stike (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/13 – Flahoola, Driftin’ Suns, Aloris, Da Screech, En Tu Oblivion @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/13 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

1/13 – The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern

1/13 – Today’s Paramount w/ Giardia, Hellgrammites @ Lost Lake

1/13 – Shane Smith & The Saints w/ The Threadbarons @ Globe Hall

1/13 – The Green w/ Sammy J, Leilani Wolfgramm @ Gothic Theatre

1/13 – Brett Young @ Grizzly Rose

1/13 – The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/13 – Chris Daniels & The Kings ft. Freddi G w/ Herestofightin, Ethan Griggs & Sonder Ensemble @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/13 – Lucy Kaplansky @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

1/13 – Sons & Brothers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

1/13 – Mayhem @ The Black Box

1/13 – Bryan Erickson @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/13 – Redlands w/ The Hollow, CITRA, Water Aerobics @ Marquis Theater

1/13 – Coles Whalen w/ John Common @ The Walnut Room

1/13 – Benefit for Rob w/ Dirty Few, The Corner Girls, Tyto Alba, Club Soda and DJs @ Hi-Dive

1/14 – Afton Showcase ft. Luva Jay, WakeNblake, Cross/CRX, Prof!t the plugg, Keelos 187, Loud Pack Za, RocknRob, The RMXKNG, Tripsick Trill, King F.O.C.U.S, The Accountant, More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/14 – Robert Dietz w/ Chris Irvin @ Beta Nightclub

1/14 – School of Rock Littleton @ The Oriental Theater

1/14 – Leon and The Revival (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/14 – The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern

1/14 – The Bouncing Souls w/ The Bunny Gang, All Waffle Trick @ Bluebird Theater

1/14 – Scalafrea w/ Fields Of Elysium, Kenaima, Widdly Wah @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/14 – Beyond Bridges w/ MountainUs, T. Marie @ Globe Hall

1/14 – 90’s Til Dawn w/ Blitzkrieg Bop, Triangle Introverts, Lincoln Station House Band @ Lost Lake

1/14 – Weinercat w/ OkStupid, Pennysick @ Larimer Lounge

Week 3: January 15 – January 21

Recommended: St. Vincent @ The Fillmore on January 15

St. Vincent consists merely of boss-lady Annie Clark, who has been working at her indie-rock project since 2006. She’ll bring her “Fear The Future Tour” to Denver mid-January to perform her newest album Masseduction at the Fillmore. St. Vincent’s clean voice sings about her own personal relationships, like moving between cities and missing a lover. Her hit song “Los Ageless” discusses the intricacies of a relationship — “How can anybody have you and lose you and not lose their minds, too?” she sings in the chorus. Anybody who has had a tumultuous love affair will jam to this track. Grab tickets to St. Vincent’s Fillmore show before they sell out.

Also see…

1/15 – Hookers & Blow w/ Dizzy Reed with Don Jamieson @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/15 – Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/16 – Nappy Roots w/ G Yamazawa, Donny Blot, D-Stylz, LoS, Jerney, Kundalinians @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/16 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/16 – These Fading Visions w/ Madmartigan, Black Marlin, Man of Words @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/16 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

1/16 – Oldgold w/ Ceiva, The CID Initiative @ The Black Box

1/16 – Cairo Knife Fight w/ Bury Manifold, Katharsys @ Lost Lake

1/17 – Gladkill & Great Dane w/ Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/17 – Israel Nash w/ Kyle Emerson, Joe Sampson @ Hi-Dive

1/17 – Desert Radio (Queens of the Stone Age Tribute) w/ VICODA, The Dirty Circuits @ Larimer Lounge

1/17 – Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

1/17 – Peak2Peak (Grateful Dead Tribute) w/ The Back Pages @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/17 – Wild Mountain w/ Grand Zelo, Switch Ghost @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/17 – Orka Odyssey w/ Moongold, Stop Motion, The Noisy Residents @ Lost Lake

1/18 – Oakhurst w/ ClusterPluck, Hawthorne Roots @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/18 – Said The Sky @ Beta Nightclub

1/18 – LOG w/ Rumble Young Man Rumble, BOX @ Larimer Lounge

1/18 – Dueling Pianos w/ The Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/18 – 3rd Thursdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/18 – Crankdat w/ Decadon @ Bluebird Theater

1/18 – Wayne “The Train” Hancock w/ Brent Loveday and the Dirty Dollars, Wolf van Elfmand @ Hi-Dive

1/18 – Gypsy Whiskey w/ Mitchel Evan, Two Tone Wolf Pack, ciggurl, Poet’s Row @ Globe Hall

1/18 – The Lillingtons w/ The Gamits, The Pitch Invasion @ Marquis Theater

1/18 – Grey Area w/ Movesayer @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/18 – Coles Whalen w/ John Common @ The Walnut Room

1/18 – Hairclub w/ Vic N’ The Narwhals, Henry and the Kissengers, Mirror Fields @ Lost Lake

1/19 – Matoma w/ Elephante, Fun Factory @ Ogden Theatre

1/19 – Tatanka w/ Bumpin Uglies, Apex Vibe @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/19 – Screwtape w/ Sysco Yola, Raw Breed, Fat Chance @ Larimer Lounge

1/19 – The James Brown Dance Party ft. Members of: James Brown’s Band, Big Gigantic, The Dap Kings, Talib Kweli, John Legend, Lauryn Hill, Odesza, Pretty Lights, Bootsy Collins, Snarky Puppy, Denver’s Michael Jackson’s All Stars @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/19 – Lil Wop @ The Roxy Theatre

1/19 – Casey Donahew Band @ Grizzly Rose

1/19 – Mod Sun w/ Call Me Karizma, Austin Cain, Angel White, Forget Brennan @ Summit Music Hall

1/19 – The Wailers w/ Rastasaurus, Roka Hueka @ Gothic Theatre

1/19 – Thin Air (Widespread Panic Tribute) w/ 2 Fat 2 Skydive @ The Oriental Theater

1/19 – Winger w/ Mr. Steak, Immortal Synn, Driven By Turmoil, Jacob Cade @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/19 – Save Our City (The Doors Tribute) w/ Ghost Tapes @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/19 – Who’s Bad? (Michael Jackson Tribute Band) @ Bluebird Theater

1/19 – Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir w/ Kid Reverie, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Hi-Dive

1/19 – Red Stinger w/ Sketchy Trench, Sonic Ammunition, Came and Took It, Bad Decisions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/19 – Chris Mann @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/19 – Sixty Minute Men w/ Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/19 – John Maus w/ LUKDLX @ Marquis Theater

1/19 – Oxossi w/ Cloud-D, Exin, Digital Vagabond, Visual by B1nary @ The Black Box

1/19 – Chando w/ Davey Daydream, ParkBreezy, Boogie Lights @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/19 – 2 Dog Tuesday (CD Release Party) w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts @ The Walnut Room

1/19 – Zeta June & Legato w/ Dog City Disco, Mammoth Water @ Lost Lake

1/19 – THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark

1/20 – Marilyn Manson @ The Fillmore

1/20 – Flamingosis @ Larimer Lounge

1/20 – Sea Of Teeth Album Release w/ Tigerwine, Jack’s Smirking Revenge, Lost Shapes @ Hi-Dive

1/20 – Bass Physics & Exmag w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/20 – Jazz is PHISH w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/20 – LA Guns w/ Lotus Gait, Rooster (Alice In Chains), SinFix, Grind Cat Grind @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/20 – Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute) w/ Slave To The Grind (Skid Row Tribute), Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

1/20 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/20 – Chrome Drones w/ Funk Club, Jeraff (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/20 – Who’s Bad? (Michael Jackson Tribute Band) @ Bluebird Theater

1/20 – Condemned Remains w/ Goat Hill Massacre, Divine Torture, Slingfist, Providence @ Marquis Theater

1/20 – Punk against Trump w/ Ani-Flag, Stray From The Path, The White Noise, Sharptooth, Line Brawl, Over Time, Cheap Perfume, Allout Helter, The New Narrative, Rotten Reputation @ Summit Music Hall

1/20 – Patrick Dethlefs @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

1/20 – Swallow Hill Members Party w/ Mama Magnolia @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

1/20 – Left/Right w/ Martin Hörger, Zander, Ishe @ The Black Box

1/20 – John Michael Montgomery @ Grizzly Rose

1/20 – Ian Mahan (Single Release), Alright Alright, this broken beat @ Lost Lake

1/21 – Audio Push w/ BYZ, Kent Washington, Flawless Money, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/21 – School of Rock Littleton @ The Oriental Theater

1/21 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/21 – Alex Heffron (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/21 – TheycallhimAP w/ Ray Reed, Trayce Chapman, Doozy, DJ Squizzy Taylor, DJ Hollywood Cook @ Bluebird Theater

1/21 – Hypnotic Vibes w/ Larimer Lights, Dynamic Distraction, Alec Ryan Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/21 – Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

1/21 – Alexander & The Big Sleep w/ Blanket Empire, Zombie Horse @ Lost Lake

1/21 – Emily Wells @ Larimer Lounge

Week 4: January 22 – January 31

Recommended: RJD2 w/ TNERTLE, Unfold @ Ogden Theatre on January 27

If you’re unfamiliar, RJD2 (real name Ramble John Krohn) is a hip-hop producer who has been creating music since 1998. He’s released seven albums as RJD2 including his newest album Dame Fortune last year. He’s playing the Ogden Theatre at the end of January, bringing with him local-favorites TNERTLE and Unfold. All three groups have been steadily making names for themselves in the hip-hop/electronic/psychedelic rock/dance music genre. Although RJD2 hasn’t produced an album since 2016, he’s a continual mainstay that Denver music lovers can’t get enough of.

Also see…

1/22 – Passion Pit @ Ogden Theatre

1/22 – The Wombats w/ Blaenavon, Future Feats @ Gothic Theatre

1/22 – Dee-1 w/ Reason The Citizen @ Globe Hall

1/22 – Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/23 – Jack’s Smirking Revenge w/ Kali Masi, Narrow Head, Loretta Kill @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/23 – Banditos w/ Famous Men @ Larimer Lounge

1/23 – Pavlo @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/23 – Noah Wilson w/ Hallie Spoor, Ethan Griggs, Cooper Kaminsky, Kaitlyn “KDubbs” Williams @ The Walnut Room

1/23 – Sweet Ascent w/ Anson, Polar Bodies @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/23 – Mikrodot w/ Sectra, Punjahbae & Friends @ The Black Box

1/23 – The Winter Sounds w/ HiFi Gentry @ Lost Lale

1/24 – Brownie DJ Set w/ Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/24 – Neon Dreams @ Larimer Lounge

1/24 – Stephen Brooks Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/24 – Joe Satriani, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater) and Phil Collen (of Def Leppard) @ Paramount Theatre

1/24 – World War Me w/ Oh, Weatherly, Sunsleep, 1000 Miles of Fire @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

1/24 – Alan Doyle w/ Donovan Woods @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/24 – Boar Worship w/ Sceptres, Killing Creation @ Lost Lake

1/25 – Rapid Grass w/ Salem, Miles Over Mountains @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/25 – Freddy Rule w/ PK, Sound Safari @ Larimer Lounge

1/25 – Summer Camp w/ Special Guests TBA @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/25 – Xavier Wulf @ Gothic Theatre

1/25 – Vatican Vamps Album Release w/ Kramies, Holy Fear @ Hi-Dive

1/25 – Goldfish @ Beta Nightclub

1/25 – Intuit w/ Mbanza @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/25 – Somatoast w/ Hullabalo0, Alejo, Path of Moose, Zonra @ The Black Box

1/25 – DJ Imeh w/ Bdods, SpringR, Sather Bass @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/25 – Blackbird Blackbird w/ Chewey & Bach @ Your Mom’s House Denver

1/25 – The Secret Sisters @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

1/25 – One Flew West w/ Compass & Cavern, VYNYL, Silver & Gold @ Bluebird Theater

1/25 – Good Riddance w/ Joy Subtraction, Allout Helter @ Marquis Theater

1/25 – The Veer Union w/ Bound By Years, Funeral Skull, Put to Rights @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/25 – Eric Martin (of Mr Big) w/ Trixter @ The Venue

1/25 – Heart To Gold w/ Lonely Bones, Victim Culture, Casual, Lowfaith @ Lost Lake

1/26 – Michal Menert + Breaking Biscuits w/ Late Night Radio, Eliot Lipp, Dynohunter, Unlimited Gravity @ The Fillmore

1/26 – Jeff Austin Band w/ Chain Station, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/26 – Cycles w/ lespecial, The Elegant Plums @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/26 – Poor Bodhi w/ Today’s Paramount @ Globe Hall

1/26 – Silverstein & Tonight Alive w/ Broadside, Picturesque @ Summit Music Hall

1/26 – SolSatellite w/ Zanib @ Larimer Lounge

1/26 – Yung Gleesh @ The Roxy Theatre

1/26 – Lost Point w/ WHISKEY STARSHIP, Your Own Medicine, 30,000 Days, The Campfire Vendetta @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/26 – SF1: A Night of “Outkast” @ The Oriental Theater

1/26 – Fonzie w/ Citrus, John Perez, Noah Deep @ The Black Box

1/26 – El Javi w/ Kayla Marque @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/26 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

1/26 – CO Coalition for the Homeless Benefit w/ Ned Garthe Explosion, Colfax Speed Queen, Danny Dodge & the Dodge Gang, Bad Licks @ Hi-Dive

1/26 – One Way Ride w/ Silver & Smoke, Jesse R.S. @ Lost Lake

1/26 – Gerald Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/26 – Dubskin w/ Mikey Thunder @ Bluebird Theater

1/26 – Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore w/ The Hamkickers Club @ Daniels Hall @ Swallow Hill Music

1/26 – Songwriters In The Round w/ Wolf Van Elfmand, Joe Johnson, Danny Shafer @ Tuft Theatre @ Swallow Hill Music

1/26 – SIA/OR Afterparty Ft. ICE C.R.E.A.M. and 420 Fashion Models w/ Nyame, Type, Old Soul Era, Crimsen @ Marquis Theater

1/26 – Cassadee Pope @ Grizzle Rose

1/26 – Seth Walker @ The Walnut Room

1/26 – THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark

1/27 – Circuit des Yeux w/ Howling Hex @ Larimer Lounge

1/27 – 45s Against 45 All ’80s Edition @ Hi-Dive

1/27 – The Funk Hunters w/ Defunk, TruFeelz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

1/27 – Dave Watts & Friends w/ Jason Hann, Roosevelt Collier, Ian Neville, Chuck Jones, Todd Stoops, Jans Ingber, Camille Who?, Gabe Mervine, Nick Gerlach, Big Mean Sound Machine @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/27 – DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/27 – Good Intentions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

1/27 – Float Like a Buffalo w/ The Pharoahs, O’Connor Brothers, Leaving Concord @ Herman’s Hideaway

1/27 – Eighty3 @ The Venue

1/27 – Mr. Bill w/ kLL sMTH, Dillard, G-Wiz @ The Black Box

1/27 – STRFKR w/ Reptaliens @ Gothic Theatre

1/27 – SIA w/ Chuck Treece, Frontside Five @ Goosetown Tavern

1/27 – Gerald Albright (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

1/27 – Yung Lean & Sad Boys @ Bluebird Theater

1/27 – Swallow Hill Teacher Feature @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

1/27 – Julie Geller w/ Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe @ The Walnut Room

1/27 – Calvin Hobbes w/ Mersiv, Knat Turner, Opal-ite, Dapolitiks, Unexotic @ The Lounge at The Black Box

1/27 – Sulphurensis w/ Man Made God, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Cyclonus, Dirty Sprite @ Marquis Theater

1/28 – Afton Showcase ft. Full Circle Blues Band, Knowtice, Subzenith PÉREZ, Ryan Dart, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/28 – DJ Hollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/28 – Dirty Fences w/ Fast Eddy @ Moon Room @ Summit Music Hall

1/28 – Suzanne Santo (of HONEYHONEY) w/ Mapache @ Globe Hall

1/28 – Funeral Skull w/ Tunnel Out @ Lost Lake

1/28 – Mary Lambert @ Larimer Lounge

1/29 – Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band w/ Nicki Bluhm @ Ogden Theatre

1/30 – 3 Doors Down (acoustic set) w/ Elvis Monroe @ Paramount Theatre

1/29 – August Burns Red w/ Born Of Osiris, Erra, Ocean Grove @ Summit Music Hall

1/29 – Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

1/30 – Flix & Felony w/ Shinigami Crew, Couchland Collective @ The Black Box

1/31 – Hippo Campus w/ Sure Sure @ Gothic Theatre

1/31 – An-ten-nae w/ Megan Hamilton, Galaxe, Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

1/31 – Joe Johnson @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1/31 – The King and Avatar w/ The Brains, Hellzapoppin @ Summit Music Hall

