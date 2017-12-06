The wait is finally over — Top Chef airs the premiere episode of its Colorado season tomorrow on Bravo at 8 p.m.

In the opening episode, 15 “cheftestants” will create a modern take on meat and potatoes for a potluck block party on Larimer Square. More than 200 Denver guests were invited to the potluck, including some of Denver’s biggest chef names — including Hosea Rosenberg, Troy Guard, Frank Bonanno and Gregory Gourdet.

(And, if we’re lucky, you may catch our managing editor Brittany and me eating in the background.)

Among the list of cheftestants, there are two from Colorado — Carrie Baird of Denver’s Bar Dough and and Brother Luck from his new restaurant Four by Brother Luck in Colorado Springs. And, many Colorado chefs will make appearances throughout the season as judges — including Keegan Gerhard, Jen Jasinski, Lachlan MacKinnon-Patterson, Alex Seidel and the other chefs mentioned above.

Other Denver stops include Rhein Haus, Elitch Gardens, Mile High Station, the Colorado State Capitol building and the Mile High Stadium with the Broncos. After, the show will travel throughout the state – including Boulder, Estes Park, Telluride and ending with a two-part finale at Aspen Food & Wine.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“With this upcoming season of ‘Top Chef,’ a huge audience of food lovers will be learning something that most Coloradans already know,” said Cathy Ritter, director of the Colorado Tourism Office, which worked to bring the show to Colorado. “In addition to majestic beauty, hip urban areas and a culture that celebrates getting the most out of life, our state is home to a lively and diverse food and craft beverage scene.”

Set your DVR for Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. If you can’t wait, see below for a sneak peek.