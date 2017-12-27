Twenty-eighteen is coming in hot with a slew of shows and concerts, ranging from small to big, local to national and calm to crazy. It’ll be a long weekend with the 31st falling on a Sunday, which means catching three full nights of music is more than possible. The weekend’s festivities will cover every type of genre imaginable across the Denver Metro area, so there’s no doubt that whatever you’re in the mood for will be readily available. Slip your dancing shoes on, because we’ve got the rundown of every show happening this New Year’s weekend.

Friday, December 29

Recommended: 12/29-31 — My Morning Jacket @ 1stBANK Center

My Morning Jacket is taking over the 1stBANK Center for a three-night run of rock ‘n’ roll and balladry that they’ve been known for since their formation in 1998. Although it has been several years since their last studio album, the five-some from Louisville, Kentucky has maintained their relevance in the national music scene. The New Year’s Eve weekend run comes right in between a summer tour and the band’s own international headlining festival, One Big Holiday in the Dominican Republic. Frontman Jim James will lead the band for the weekend that will come and go all too quickly, so catch these shows while you can.

Recommended: Doctor P @ Beta Nightclub

Denver loves its EDM, so it was inevitable that there would be some good electronic music to catch this New Year’s weekend. English dubstep producer and DJ Doctor P will grace the stage at Beta on that Friday and get fans pumped up for the impending holiday. Though Doctor P, formally known as Shaun Brockhurst, told us a while back that he felt “late to the game” in terms of electronic and dance music, he’s accomplished a lot in less time, such as co-founding Circus Records with Flux Pavilion, DJ Swan-E and Earl Falconer. He’s even hit the Red Rocks stage as part of the Global Dance Festival lineup, but on December 29 he’s getting more intimate in downtown Denver. Dubstep lovers, don’t miss out.

Also see…

12/29 – Transit Authority @ Oriental Theater

12/29 – Orbiter with 80 Grit, Controlled Demise, Letter and Uncultured Swine @ Marquis Theater

12/29 – Off With Their Heads with Black Dots and Allout Helter @ Hi-Dive

12/29 – Meet The Giant, Kill Vargas, Sweet Nothin, Maddie’s Changed and Weinercat @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/29 – Mississippi Uptown Toodeloo @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/29 – Citra, Fi and Superpop @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/29 – Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/29 – Oomah, MIDIcinal, Mobiius, TESFA and OHNOO! @ Your Mom’s House

12/29 – Boar Worship @ Larimer Lounge

12/29 – Fort Knox Five with The Party People, The Dirty Gemstones, PhloEthik and Looney Ando @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/29-31 – Umphrey’s McGee @ Fillmore Auditorium

12/29-31 – Fox Street @ Bluebird Theater

12/29-31 – Boombox @ Gothic Theatre

12/29-31 – Nahko and Medicine For The People @ Ogden Theatre

12/29-31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club @ Globe Hall

Saturday, December 30

Recommended: Sage Francis @ Oriental Theater

Several years ago we spoke with “hip-hop poet, blasphemist emcee, and lyricist provocateur” Sage Francis, and for the Saturday of New Year’s Eve weekend, he’s who to see. Dubbed by his cult-like following as the “forefather of indie-hop,” Francis hasn’t slowed down since his initial surge of success in the early 2000’s. After founding his one-man operation Strange Famous Records, Francis went on to become one of the highest-selling independent artists of his genre, a genre that seems to have been created for him, by him. Between both national and international tour dates, this night at the Oriental Theater you’ll catch some of Francis’ word-play that has risen him to infamy.

Also see…

12/30 – Rumble Young Man Rumble @ Larimer Lounge

12/30 – The Fresh & Onlys with American Culture @ Hi-Dive

12/30 – Rob Drabkin with The Copper Children and Intuit @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/30 – Moon Boots @ Club Vinyl

12/30 – Red Stinger with Pitch Invasion and Record Thieves @ Lost Lake

12/30 – Aural Deception, Ratt Poison, Dimeanight, Darklight District and Reverend Nasty and the Soul Stealers @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/30 – Pete Lewis Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/30 – Taylor Shrederick and Friends @ Your Mom’s House

12/30 – Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

12/30-31 – North Mississippi Allstars @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/30-31 – Trevor Hall @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/30-31 – Dead Floyd @ Bey On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sunday, December 31

Recommended: Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug with Lil Yachty, Dizzy Wright, King Green, Splyt and Maleman and Jairon with Cassidy @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

We were the first to break the news that Red Rocks would be hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve show this year, so it’s only natural that we would highly recommend bearing witness to this historical event. Headlining the night will be Migos, Post Malone and Young Thug, with support from an even longer list of rap and hip-hop musicians. “Rain or shine” states the show tickets, and what could be more unforgettable than listening to some of the best of the business, at Red Rocks, during a winter snow as it turns from 2017 to 2018? We can’t imagine much else.

Also see…

12/31 – Railroad Earth @ Paramount Theatre

12/31 – itchy-O with The Velveteers @ Summit Music Hall

12/31 – A-Mac & The Height with Tenth Mountain Division @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/31 – Nuns of Brixton with The Shaloms @ Larimer Lounge

12/31 – The Yawpers with Ha Ha Tonka and The Beeves @ Oriental Theater

12/31 – Flobots @ Marquis Theater

12/31 – Higher Society New Year’s Eve featuring Lee Burridge @ Club Vinyl

12/31 – DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard

12/31 – Reno Divorce with Granny Tweed and The Blackouts @ Lost Lake

12/31 – The Yawpers @ Oriental Theater

12/31 – Freddy Jones Band @ The Soiled Dove Underground

12/31 – A Krizz Kaliko New Year’s Celebration @ Roxy Theatre

12/31 – The Bastard Suns, P-Nuckle, Jackson Taylor and Los Hitos @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/31 – Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz

12/31 – Pandasaywhat?! @ Your Mom’s House

12/31 – Posso @ Beta Nightclub

