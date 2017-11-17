Be sure to bookmark this page – we’ll update it as new Red Rocks shows get announced, openers get added and when tickets sell out.

It’s happening — Red Rocks show announcements for 2018 are already in full swing (and they’re not even done with 2017 shows yet). Five shows have been announced for 2018, not including the New Years Eve Show that will ring in the next season, but this number does include the upcoming Winter On the Rocks. That said, I’m sure we’ll be hearing more from the venue soon.

January



January 26 — Winter On the Rocks w/ Mac Miller, Jauz

May

May 3 — X Ambassadors

June

June 19 — Barenaked Ladies

August

August 12 — Brandi Carlile

August 20 — Niall Horan