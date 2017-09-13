With ski season rapidly approaching there have been broad upgrades coming to Colorado’s world-class skiing and riding resorts this winter. Visitors to the resorts will experience increased efficiency with new chairlifts, a broader range of slope options with new terrain, additional lodging and even roller coasters this 2017-2018 season.

Big Expansions and Additions

From new slopes to expanding acreage, improved internet access and equipment upgrades, Colorado Ski Country USA resorts are making big moves this season.

Resorts building their territory include Arapahoe Basin, expecting to add 468 new acres and 371 acres of hiking-accessible terrain over the next two years; Echo Mountain, a new member of the CSCUSA is bringing in an array of tree skiing areas, wider trails and a fresh options for new skiers; Eldora aims to improve efficiency with the addition of the Alpenglow Express six-person high-speed detachable lift; Indian Peaks Lodge will now offer free wifi and new grooming equipment for an improved experience; Hesperus Ski is aiming their attention at the night owls with the addition of increased lighting for night skiing; Monarch is making connection on the mountain easier with improved cellular service; Powderhorn, adding runs and expanded terrain with new gladed tree skiing, improved chairlift options and enhanced snowmaking infrastructure and Telluride Resort plans to add a 15-acre terrain-based learning area during the winter ski season.

These expansions go beyond square footage and equipment upgrades. At Silverton Resort, Coloradan’s no longer have to seek out sand and surf to put a snorkel to use this season. Silverton will offer the option of snorkel use for powder skiing. Resorts such as sunlight are expanding by joining with neighboring partners to create an improved experience for guests while others such as Winter Park and Granby Ranch are investing in transportation upgrades for guests traveling from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort.

Mountain Coasters

Mountain coasters provide vacationers with the opportunity to experience theme park fun with panoramic Rocky Mountain views. From Aspen Snowmass opening the Breathtaker Mountain Coaster with a 400-foot drop in December to Copper Mountain’s Rocky Mountain Coaster with 5,800 feet bringing thrilling year round fun this fall — Colorado’s mountain towns are bringing Six Flag’s sized exhilaration to guests this season. In addition to Aspen Snowmass and Copper Mountain, Steamboat has opened The Outlaw, the longest mountain coaster in North America with 4,000 feet of track and a 300 foot-vertical drop accessible year round.

Olympic Qualifiers

Colorado is home to some of the best winter sport terrain on the planet. Olympic athletes will put that top-tier terrain to the test this season with qualifying events for their spot in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. Guests at a multitude of resorts will have the opportunity to watch the US Freeski team and U.S. Snowboard team compete in Aspen Snowmass — with events between January 10 – January 14 and Copper Mountain with events between December 6 – 10.

Huts and hospitality

Mountain huts are a popular feature of ski resorts across the world. Yurt huts offer alpine adventurers the opportunity to kick-back with a cold one at 12,000 feet. A multitude of Colorado resorts are bringing that opportunity to skiers this season. From Hesperus Ski Resort to Cooper with a new mountaintop yurt lodge and The Koko lodge at Copper Mountain — guests will now have the opportunity to take a load off at the top of the mountain. Additionally, Crested Butte resort will feature fresh culinary options for a post-slope bite with the addition of Paradise, a brick oven pizza palisade.

Anniversary Celebrations

Many resorts are celebrating big birthdays this year. Aspen Snowmass is throwing a huge bash for its 50th with cheap $6.50 throwback tickets where as Copper is having a New Year’s Eve party for its 75th complete with a torchlight parade. In addition, Loveland turns 80 years old whereas Telluride will be the ripe age of 75. Make sure to head to the hills and be a part of the celebration.