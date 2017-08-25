 Tickets for the Amtrak Winter Park Express train are now on sale. Returning from the successful re-launch of the train last season, the express passenger train is back with new additions.

Beginning January 5, the Winter Park Express will offer a new fare for $29 one-way tickets on certain departures (it was $39 last year). There will also be three “First Friday” round-trips (the train normally runs Saturday and Sunday of each month). There will be a total of 27 round trips – an increase from the 2016/17 season – with available seating for 500+ passengers.

The train rides through the Moffat Tunnel, avoiding aggravating stop-and-go ski traffic on I-70 and U.S. 40. Similar to last season, departure from Denver Union Station is 7 a.m. and arrives at the resort at approximately 9 a.m., leaving Winter Park at 4:30 p.m.to and returning to Denver at 6:40 p.m. We are less than 100 days from the start of ski season, and with other options like Lyft now available in Winter Park, going to ski without a car is even more of a possibility.

