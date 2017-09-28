Denver is no stranger to new forms of transportation.

We have seen a massive boom in new businesses from restaurants to apparel and now, transportation. The team behind LimeBike — the leading dockless bike-share in the U.S — announced that they will be opening an Aurora location next week.

LimeBike is differentiating itself from other urban rental bike providers by eliminating the obligation of a dock. The absence of docking stations creates a broadly distributed system, with bikes that are more accessible and affordable to all. Users just download the app to find a bike nearby, scan the license plate and use the bike as needed before dropping it off by a bike rack or at a designated location.

In addition to LimeBike, Chinese competitor’s Ofo and Mobike are also bringing this new biking experience to cities internationally. Unlike LimeBike, a Denver location for Ofo or Mobike has yet to be announced. The Chinese companies have bet met with both praise and criticism since their launch.

Outside of the new Aurora location, LimeBike has locations all over the U.S., from California to Washington, making it simpler for LimeBike lovers to find mobility across the nation.