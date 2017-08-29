Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) Fall season is upon us. Coming off a sold-out show in spring and a brand new summer edition, DFW continues to grow with each season; new designers, new fashion and new models. And this season promises to be no different. DFW will once again celebrate Colorado’s artistic community by showcasing the newest collections and the cutting edge in hair and beauty. 303 Magazine is looking for Denver’s male and female models to walk in this year’s DFW Fall ’17 runway show.

The model casting is scheduled for Monday, September 18 at 5 p.m. The location will be announced soon. Please arrive on time; casting will begin at exactly 5 p.m.

DFW, Denver’s largest fashion show, returns this spring November 9 – 12 .

Think you have what it takes? Sign up below!