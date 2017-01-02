If there’s one thing Denverites love more than their Patagonia Puffs, it’s their dogs. On warm days you’re more than likely to see a Golden Retriever sitting alongside its owner on one of the many dog-friendly restaurant patios or someone accompanying their French Bulldog to its 1 p.m. Blueberry Facial at Dog Savvy Boutique. Not to mention that Colorado enforces The Dog Protection Act, the only one of its kind in the country, that protects dogs from lethal control by police in non-dangerous situations.

Evidently, dogs are a huge part of many Denverites lives, so it should come as no surprise that many have monikers that display their owner’s love for this city—the name Peyton is getting a lot of attention from Denver dog lovers as an homage to the Broncos. Considering Denver is the home to a lot of ridiculously good Mexican fare, it makes sense that Denver residents have also found a way to combine their love of Mexican food and love of their fur babies, with the names Fajitas and Queso also gaining popularity. Rover.com delved into its extensive database of dog names to rank the names Denver residents love enough to call their most loyal companion.

Here are Denver’s top 10 favorite male and female dog names for 2016.

Top 10 female names:

Bella Lucy Daisy Sadie Lola Molly Maggie Bailey Stella Luna

Top 10 male names:

Charlie Max Buddy Cooper Jack Tucker Bear Toby Rocky Jake

