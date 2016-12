2017 is right around the corner and with the renewal of the calendar we each have an opportunity to renew our passion for living in this incredible place. Colorado has a pursuit for nearly every style or ability level— from the timid to the fierce, from the cultured to the athletic and from the outdoors to the city—and these pursuits exist all across the state. The whole staff at 303 Magazine contributed to making this list of 99 New Year Resolutions for the true Coloradan, which emphasize the unique activities you can find only in Colorado or ones that highlight the essence of living here.

This list is for the natives, the wanna-be natives, the newly arrived transplants and everyone in between. And if you complete all 99 in the next year, you can thank us for the awesome adventure.

1. Stay a night at the Stanley Hotel (the place Stephen King was inspired to write The Shining)

2. Ski or board at every resort in Colorado

3. Snowmobile in Grand Lake (the snowmobiling capital of Colorado)

4. Go Snowshoeing in Rocky Mountain National Park

5. Finish the Manitou Incline in under 45 minutes.

6. Go to the Denver Lantern Festival

7. Hold your breath all the way through the Eisenhower Tunnel (approximately 1.69 miles)

8. Volunteer at Food Bank of the Rockies

9. See a sky full of stars in the Black Canyon of Gunnison (designated a “Dark Sky Park”)

10. Attend a concert at Red Rocks

11. Go to Film on the Rocks

12. Do Yoga on the Rocks

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

13. Visit each major museum in Denver14. Go to a Denver art gallery—like Leon Gildar or RULE 15. See a concert at Denver Botanic Gardens 16. Traverse the Via Ferrata near Telluride17. Actually check out every bar in the Denver Passport (or its winter version the Winter Warmer 18. Try your luck in one of Denver’s Escape Rooms 19. See a sunrise from the Fire Lookout Tower on Devil’s Head Trail 20. Slide down the longest alpine slide in Colorado at Winter Park Ski Resort in the summer 21. Backpack to Conundrum Hot Springs 22. Go to as many shows as possible at the Underground Music Showcase 23. Visit Glenwood Springs to soak in the hot springs and explore the caverns 24. Ride the Winter Park Ski Train

25. Sled/ski/board/camp at the Great Sand Dunes National Park 26. Tailgate before a Bronco’s game 27. Visit the Coors Brewery 28. Buy weed at a Colorado dispensary29. Smoke more weed30. Smoke less weed

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

31. Start growing your own weed (as long as your landlord is okay with it)32. Mountain bike the Trestle Bike Park in Winter Park during the summer33. Venture onto a ride at Lakeside Amusement Park 34. Take a ride at Elitch Gardens at night35. Participate in New Belgium’s Tour De Fat 36. Road trip to find breweries across the state 37. Visit Mesa Verde 38. Stay at a Bud and Breakfast 39. Bike the entire Cherry Creek Bike Path40. Take a photo of the Maroon Bells (and hike it if you have the experience)41. Go flyfishing in the Indian Peaks Wilderness

42. Hike, snowshoe or skin to one of the huts in the 10th Mountain Division 43. Stay a night in a Yurt 44. Hike at least two 14ers 45. Backpack Ice Lake Basin Trail near Silverton46. Wakeboard on Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins47. Attend a “Laser & Liquid Sky Show” at Boulder’s Fiske Planetarium 48. Visit the abandoned Titan One Missile Silo near Deer Trail

49. Tube Boulder Creek

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

50. Raft the Colorado River 51. Stand up Paddleboard on Cherry Creek Reservoir

52. Stand with one foot on either side of the Continental Divide on Monarch Pass

53. Cliff jump at Devil’s Punchbowl in the White River National Forest54. Skydive at Mile-Hi Skydiving in Longmont55. Attend a real Rodeo

56. Drive the Million-Dollar Highway from Silverton to Ouray57. Go Rockhounding for geodes and other stones58. Gamble at Black Hawk or Central City

59. Attend City Council Meetings and/or Town Hall Meetings60. Watch an indie film at the Sie FilmCenter or during the Denver Film Festival

61. Check out live painting of graffiti and street art during Colorado Crush in Denver62. Puff, Pass & Paint in Denver63. Get a drink at “My Brother’s Bar “, where Jack Kerouac and Neil Cassady ate and drank in Denver64. Lose yourself in the Tattered Cover Book Store on East Colfax

65. Contribute to a community garden66. Stroll around during First Friday Art Walk in any of the seven art districts of Denver67. Race in the Imogene Pass Run (or another mountain race)68. Self-guided tour of St. Elmo , the most haunted ghost town in Colorado69. Visit a ski-in, ski-out lodge70. See the beautiful creations of the Denver Chalk Art Festival 71. Skin up Berthoud Pass and ski the backcountry 72. Learn how to snowboard if you ski, or learn how to ski if you snowboard73. Go to a hot spring

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



74. Hike the entire Colorado section of the Continental Divide Trail

75. Attend a concert at every venue in Colorado

76. Find the best green chili in Denver

77. Find the best street-style taco in Denver

78. Go to the Palisade Peach Festival and eat a lot of delicious peaches

79. Dance your heart out during the Sonic Bloom Festival at Hummingbird Ranch

80. Enjoy the Telluride Bluegrass Festival

81. Join and attend a secret event by Silver Spork Social

82. Rock climb in Eldorado Canyon

83. Use public transportation as much as possible, including the A Line to DIA

84. Hike the Yankee Boy Basin Trail to see the renowned wildflowers

85. Learn to safely drive in the snow

86. Educate yourself on fire safety and learn to build a campfire with ease

87. Get weird at Frozen Dead Guy Days in Nederland

88. Rescue a pet from a Colorado organization, like Mountain Pet Rescue or Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue

89. Bike one or all of the single track trails around Fruita

90. Visit Trinidad for the history

91. Drive over Trail Ridge Road (usually May 30 — September 30) into Rocky Mountain National Park

92. Take a ride in this all glass train in Southwest Colorado

93. Zipline the Royal Gorge near Cañon City

94. Sit in one of the purple seats in Coors Field so that you are exactly one mile high

95. Learn how to swing dance at the Mercury Cafe in Denver

96. Donate to a Colorado charity

97. Eat some Rocky Mountain Oysters

98. Read more 303 Magazine

99. Forgive the transplants for wanting to move to Colorado (See #1-98)