2017 is right around the corner and with the renewal of the calendar we each have an opportunity to renew our passion for living in this incredible place. Colorado has a pursuit for nearly every style or ability level— from the timid to the fierce, from the cultured to the athletic and from the outdoors to the city—and these pursuits exist all across the state. The whole staff at 303 Magazine contributed to making this list of 99 New Year Resolutions for the true Coloradan, which emphasize the unique activities you can find only in Colorado or ones that highlight the essence of living here.

This list is for the natives, the wanna-be natives, the newly arrived transplants and everyone in between. And if you complete all 99 in the next year, you can thank us for the awesome adventure.

1. Stay a night at the Stanley Hotel (the place Stephen King was inspired to write The Shining)

2. Ski or board at every resort in Colorado

3. Snowmobile in Grand Lake (the snowmobiling capital of Colorado)

4. Go Snowshoeing in Rocky Mountain National Park

5. Finish the Manitou Incline in under 45 minutes.

6. Go to the Denver Lantern Festival

7. Hold your breath all the way through the Eisenhower Tunnel (approximately 1.69 miles)

8. Volunteer at Food Bank of the Rockies

9. See a sky full of stars in the Black Canyon of Gunnison (designated a “Dark Sky Park”)

10. Attend a concert at Red Rocks

11. Go to Film on the Rocks

12. Do Yoga on the Rocks

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



74. Hike the entire Colorado section of the Continental Divide Trail

75. Attend a concert at every venue in Colorado

76. Find the best green chili in Denver

77. Find the best street-style taco in Denver

78. Go to the Palisade Peach Festival and eat a lot of delicious peaches

79. Dance your heart out during the Sonic Bloom Festival at Hummingbird Ranch

80. Enjoy the Telluride Bluegrass Festival

81. Join and attend a secret event by Silver Spork Social

82. Rock climb in Eldorado Canyon

83. Use public transportation as much as possible, including the A Line to DIA

84. Hike the Yankee Boy Basin Trail to see the renowned wildflowers

85. Learn to safely drive in the snow

86. Educate yourself on fire safety and learn to build a campfire with ease

87. Get weird at Frozen Dead Guy Days in Nederland

88. Rescue a pet from a Colorado organization, like Mountain Pet Rescue or Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue

89. Bike one or all of the single track trails around Fruita

90. Visit Trinidad for the history

91. Drive over Trail Ridge Road (usually May 30 — September 30) into Rocky Mountain National Park

92. Take a ride in this all glass train in Southwest Colorado

93. Zipline the Royal Gorge near Cañon City

94. Sit in one of the purple seats in Coors Field so that you are exactly one mile high

95. Learn how to swing dance at the Mercury Cafe in Denver

96. Donate to a Colorado charity

97. Eat some Rocky Mountain Oysters

98. Read more 303 Magazine

99. Forgive the transplants for wanting to move to Colorado (See #1-98)