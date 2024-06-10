Beer for Your Body: Oakwell Beer Spa Launches Oakwell Cosmetics

There’s no denying we Coloradans love to find an activity such as summiting a 14er or camping in the middle of the mountains and pair it with a beer in hand. So, it comes as no surprise to learn that Denver’s original beer spa, Oakwell Beer Spa, has found much success over the years with the launch of its own bath products and plans to open a second location at the end of this year in Highlands Ranch.

For owners, Jessica French and Damien Zouaoui, the husband-and-wife team who opened Oakwell Beer Spa in 2021, the beer-spa concept was a no-brainer after stumbling upon a “beer spa” when backpacking in Poland. They soon found themselves soaking in a warm, bubbly beer bath sipping on unlimited pints of cold, Polish brew. Combining the elements of wellness, craft beer and warm hospitality, they knew they wanted to bring that to the U.S.

Couples enjoy the private beer spa suites at Oakwell Beer Spa. Photo provided by Oakwell Beer Spa.

Because of this experience, they came up with Oakwell Beer Spa to combine the best spa experiences from around the globe into a relaxing wellness sanctuary where people could unwind, all with a cold pint in hand — something we Coloradans know a thing or two about.

Centered around the wellness benefits of beer’s main ingredients, hops and barley, which have been used for thousands of years as a natural herbal medicine, the spa invites guests to soak in their hydrotherapy beer bath. But they wanted their guests to enjoy the benefits of the vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants the beer ingredients provide beyond the 90-minute soak session. So, they launched Oakwell Cosmetics, a bespoke line of bath and body products that bring the therapeutic benefits of beer to your bathroom at home. Oakwell Cosmetics features skin, hair and self-care products formulated with beer and other natural ingredients including cocoa, honey and aloe vera — all without parabens, sulfate or silicone.

“After hearing guests rave about how amazing they looked and felt after visiting our spa, we knew we needed to offer a way for them to continue that feeling long after they went home,” says French. “Not only are our beer-infused products packed with vitamins and antioxidants that work wonders on your hair and skin, but they also meet the growing demand for clean, gender-neutral personal care products that aren’t packed with all of the chemicals and preservatives found in the big-box brands.”

Oakwell Cosmetics Beer Shampoo. Photo provided by Oakwell Beer Spa.

The biggest question most people have is, “Will I smell like beer?” As a recent user of their products, I can say without a doubt, no you will not smell like beer. Infused with fresh, subtle aromas like citrus and cedarwood, I found the scents rejuvenating and refreshing. In fact, I would consider myself a conscious skeptic turned convert after a few weeks of using the products. As someone with VERY sensitive skin, I am always weary of using different skin and hair products I haven’t fully vetted. However, I was pleasantly surprised with how nourished my skin felt after using the body lotion and how the moisturizing shampoo and conditioner worked wonders on minimizing my often-tangled super-fine hair. The beer’s key ingredients – hops and malted barley – will level up anyone’s daily grooming routine and for those looking to encourage hair growth, relax sore muscles, or moisturize dry skin.

Sold individually or in a gift set, like the one pictured below, Oakwell Cosmetics makes great gifts…hint, hint, Father’s Day is around the corner!

Book your 90-minute private beer suite experience, complete with a detox in a sauna, rinse in a cold shower using Oakwell Cosmetics products and relax in your bubbly beer bath. Complete the experience with a pint of your choosing from the rotating tap list of local brews that also includes wine from Infinite Monkey Theorem, hard cider and kombucha.