Southern Brunch is Big and Welcoming – Thankfully, so is Yardbird.

With several locations across the country – including Las Vegas and Miami, Yardbird aims to deliver an elevated Southern-inspired menu from family recipes in a relaxed yet upscale setting. Southern brunch just hits different – the portions are as generous as the cornbread and hospitality are warm. Don’t let the massive space scare you, Yardbird is inviting and ready to serve.

While each restaurant has its unique characteristics, one thing you can expect to find at all of Yardbird’s locations is a massive appreciation for Bourbon. In fact, the first thing to catch your eye walking into their Blake Street location is the 5 tier-back bar highlighting an impressive selection of local and national bourbons.

Featuring a bar dining area, outdoor patio, and a massive main dining room Yardbird is suitable for everyone. Maybe you want to grab brunch before a Rockies game or you are gearing up for a girls day and need some serious fuel – whatever the reason, you can come take a seat. That said, this isn’t your light fruit and yogurt style of brunch. While it does offer fresh pressed juices like the Turmeric Tonic – turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper – the real starter here is ordering a Bloody Mary or a mimosa and sit tight for your very own beverage cart to roll by with selections for both. Make your bloody spicy, add pickled okra and opt for non traditional bourbon in place of vodka, or try a mimosa with grapefruit or pineapple juice. Bottomless mimosas are now a reality too – $25 any flavor you want. If you are looking for something a little stronger, give the Yardbird Old Fashioned a try, with bacon-Infused Wild Turkey Bourbon, Maple Syrup, Angostura and Orange Bitters.

The food menu provides some lighter options, but let’s be honest – you’re here to indulge. Naturally this menu is for sharing – it’s the southern way after all. Satisfy your sweet tooth and get a massive Cinnamon Roll for the table with salted Bourbon caramel and cream cheese frosting – and savor the salty craving with an order of the Skillet Cornbread – steaming hot to the table, packed with Vermont Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeño and a serious dollop of honey Butter. Another guest favorite are the Chicken and Waffles – honey Hot Sauce, chilled spiced watermelon, Vermont sharp cheddar cheese waffle and Bourbon maple syrup – a dish big enough to to ration amongst your crew but crispy and juicy enough to selfishly curb your own appetite for the day. If you are looking for something to enjoy all to yourself, go for the Fried Green Tomato BLT – with House-Smoked Pork Belly, Pimento cheese, frisée, smoky tomato jam, and a lemon vinaigrette – that’s about as Southern as it gets right there!

THE Cinnamon Roll

Shrimp and Grits

Bloody Mary Cart

Chicken and Waffles

Yardbird is in a premium location for walkability – ready with open doors for whatever sort of brunch you are looking for. With hospitality and portions as big as the space, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the warm comfort you find at your table. Come alone or with your 10 besties – there’s room for all.

Yardbird is located at 2743 Blake Street, Denver. Its hours are Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Brunch is served until 3:30 p.m. Friday – Sunday.

All photos courtesy of Yardbird.