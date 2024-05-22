Bigsby’s Folly: Your Friendly Neighborhood Establishment

Since Chad and Marla Yetka opened the doors to Bigsby’s Folly in 2017, it’s become a go-to spot for locals and visitors, friends and strangers alike to gather and enjoy life’s big and small moments. Whether it’s catching up with old friends or making new ones, going on a first date or getting married, enjoying time with your favorite humans or furry friends, Bigsby’s is the perfect spot.

Our full production winery, restaurant, and event venue is located at 3563 Wazee Street in a beautifully restored 138-year old building with 30-foot ceilings and exposed brick. When you step inside, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported back in time to the Roaring 20’s.

Enjoy happy hour at our L-shaped bar, a wine tasting and dinner at one of our high top tables, brunch on our dog-friendly patio, or a celebration in one of our 6 distinctive event spaces.

At Bigsby’s Folly, we’re bringing the best of California and other well-respected wine regions to you in the heart of Denver’s RiNo Art District. In addition to our selection of over 15 red, white, rose, and sparkling wines, we have a full bar with beer, ciders, seltzers, cocktails, and N/A beverages that you can enjoy. Our food menu features unique, yet familiar American flavors with many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Daily we offer our signature wine and food pairing where you can try five of our current release wines paired with a selection of savory and sweet bites. It’s a fun way to try wine and learn more about each varietal and what food pairs with each.

If you have 8 or more people, you can experience what it’s like to be a winemaker for a day and create your very own red wine blend, cork, bottle, label it, and take it home.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your visit! Go to www.bigsbysfolly.com or email visit@bigsbysfolly.com. Follow us on Instagram @bigsbysfolly for the latest happenings.