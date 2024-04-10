Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 4/10 – 4/14

This week in Denver, celebrate Colorado Print Day with a beer, attend the closing weekend in Snowmass, see Alesso at Red Rocks, or even learn how to make your very own sourdough starter.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024

When: May 11-19

Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO

Cost: $30+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

NOAHFINNCE

When: April 10, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $27.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Noahfinnce, A.K.A. Noah Finn Adams, is a British singer-songwriter and YouTuber who creates alternative and indie music. This evening, TX2 and Teenage Joans will open ahead of Noahfinnce on stage.

Alesso

When: April 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $59 – $149, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Swedish DJ and music producer Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad is performing at Red Rocks this week. MK and Surf Mesa are opening at the iconic venue.

Cyclops

When: April 12, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $25 – $29.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Keith Palmieri is a Boston native who goes by the name of Cyclops and has a passion for “heavy music and weird sounds.” For Cyclops Mile Eye Denver Headline Debut, he will be taking stage at the Bluebird Theater after Soltan, Antihero and BASSGALAXY.

Dr. Fresch & Habstrakt

When: April 13, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $32.50 – $42.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Saturday night is filled with music, not only all across the city, but also just in the room of the Mission. If Dr. Fresch isn’t enough, Global Dance and House Call and Distorted Reality present support from 4B b2b JSTR, CHYL b2b Michael Sparks, AK Renny b2b Noises before Dr. Fresch and Habstrakt.

Andrés Cepeda

When: April 14, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver, CO

Cost: $55+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Andrés Cepeda is a Colombian producer, singer and songwriter performing at the Paramount Theatre for the Tengo Ganas Tour. Cepeda has been playing music since he was five years old, even creating his first composition at age 12. Don’t miss the chance to hear the 4-time Latin Grammy Winner.

Colorado Pint Day

When: April 10, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Bruz is an artisanal brewery dedicated to brewing traditional and innovative Belgian-style beers. Stop in on Colorado Pint Day to purchase a limited edition glassware and support the Colorado Brewers Guild and their mission “to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer.”

Art & Sip Mountain Landscape

When: April 11, 4 – 6 p.m. or 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Rd., Longmont, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: An Art & Sip never gets old. Grab a beverage and test out your artistic side with this class designed to guide beginners through an evening of painting an acrylic mountain landscape. Beer, wine, fizzy water and snacks are available at the Atrium Bar.

Spring Fling

When: April 12, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar, 8171 S. Chester St. Ste A, Centennial, CO

Cost: $295/pair, book here

Lowdown: Learn to create spring-inspired dishes like Greek style fried calamari, roasted asparagus with lemon caper vinaigrette, rosemary and lemon roasted baby red potatoes, pan seared chicken breast with basil salsa verde, and a carrot cupcake with cream cheese frosting.

RiNo Farmers Market

When: April 13, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Lot on Larimer at Denver Central Market, 2631 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Find fresh produce, local artisan goods like custom clothing, vinyl, pottery, earrings, live workshops and more at this weekend farmers market.

Taste of Pearl

When: April 14, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Pearl Street & Beyond, 1301 Pearl St., Boulder, CO

Cost: $90 – $130, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Celebrate Colorado’s wines and distilleries while walking the streets of Downtown Boulder. Tickets include entry to 15 event locations for samples of food, in addition to wine and spirit tastings.

Sober Psychedelics: Brain and Body Hacking 101

When: April 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Vauxhall at The Ramble Hotel, 2450 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This event teaches guests how to “harness the innate power of our brains and bodies to achieve breakthroughs and elevate our lives” with interactive demonstrations, expert insights, community connection and practical applications.

Women+Film Festival

When: April 10 – April 14, view the schedule here

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Women+Film Festival is a five-day live event produced by Denver Film that includes screenings of features, shorts and documentaries that celebrate women in filmmaking and women on screen.

Colorado Mineral & Fossil Spring Show

When: April 12, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza DIA Hotel & Convention Center, 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Catch over 100 retail wholesale mineral, fossil, gemstone and jewelry dealers coming from all over the world. This event is family friendly and even has free gold panning lessons.

Surf & Snow Beach Party Closing Weekend

When: April 13, 11:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Elk Camp Restaurant, Snowmass Village, CO

Cost: Free to attend

Lowdown: For the fifth year, Elk Camp is hosting an end-of-season party, presented by Maker’s Mark. You can expect free leis, dancing, hot tubs and margarita blender bikes. Attendees are encouraged to wear swim attire and perhaps attempt the pond skim.

Sourdough Starter 101

When: April 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Nan’s Homestead LLC, 670 Cody St., Lakewood, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Baking your own bread from scratch is a rewarding feat that is gaining more and more popularity. Through this hands-on class, attendees will learn the science hind yeast and how to create a starter and maintain it. Coffee, tea and sourdough discard cookies will be provided, along with one glass jar, flour, and a PDF version of the discussion emailed after class.