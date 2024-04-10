This week in concerts, we’re finally getting that sweet, sweet sunshine here in the Denver Metro, and coming along with the fabulous weather are some amazing shows happening this week.

Elderbrook is coming to Red Rocks on Friday, 4/12, with support from Cannons, Embrz and QRTR. As Elderbrook’s debut headlining performance at the legendary venue, this is sure to be an extremely special show from the very first note. And why take a breather after such an amazing show? Catch Elderbrook playing his own afterparty at the Gothic Theatre right after his Red Rocks set—if he’s going to party like that, you know you want to too!

Big Beat legend The Crystal Method is coming to the Summit Theater on 4/12 with Rabbit In The Moon along for the ride as well. A longtime player in the EDM scene all the way back to the 90s, The Crystal Method puts on a show that’s never something you want to miss

Kyle Hollingsworth is bringing his band to Cervantes’ on 4/13 and he’s bringing the homies of Neighbor and Matt Weiman Band along for the shenanigans too. Best known for his incredible work with String Cheese Incident, Kyle’s a fantastic band leader all on his own—make sure to get there Saturday and get ready to get down.

The full list of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

4/12—Detlef

4/13—Moma Ready

4/11—Bwoy De Bhajan with ESOTERIC and Emanate

4/12—parkbreezy with Derlee, TF Marz and Weselects

4/16—Addison Groove with Two Tone, Zubnotic and Captain Cool

4/11—Shlvbs with Isomer, Yung Lurch, Furbie Cakes and Skyfloor

4/12—Dimethyldreamz with Rich Coa$t, Jetset and Headstash Residents

4/13—So Sus with Just Connor B2B w/out

4/11—Rugburn with Totem Pocket, Sour Magic and Welcome Back

4/12—Rodell Duff with Moonglade

4/13—Werewolf Marching Band

4/10—Noahfinnce with TX2 and Teenage Joans

4/11—Katie Pruitt with Jack Van Cleaf

4/12—Cyclops with Soltan, Antihero and Bassgalaxy

4/13—Selena Por Vida

4/11—Slothrust with Weakened Friends and Mr. Atomic

4/11—Chase & Status with Sicaria, Dela Moon and Jetset

4/12—Chase & Status with Miley Serious, Khariszma and Soukii

4/13—Kyle Hollingsworth Band with Neighbor and Matt Weiman Band

4/11—Diggin’ Dirt with Hand Turkey and Dylan Kishner Band

4/12—Arin Ray with Rosemarie and Mike’s Paradize

4/13—Polyrhythmics with Electric Kif

4/14—KBong and Johnny Cosmic with Boostive, 2Classic and JL Universe

4/16—Kenny Mason with Davidthetragic

4/11—Abstrakt Sonance

4/12—Robin Schulz

4/12—Bass Ops: Muerte

4/13—Ahmed Spins

4/10—Mile High Bones

4/11—Donny McCaslin (2 Shows)

4/11—Piano Lounge: Eric Luba

4/12—Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors

4/12—Just Another Frank Zappa Tribute Band From Denver

4/12—Dimension Dealer

4/12—Piano Lounge: Spencer Zweifel

4/13—Tony Exum Jr

4/13—Beyond

4/13—Piano Lounge: Carmen Sandim & Bill Kopper Duo

4/14—My Blue Sky

4/15—Quinn Dymalski Nonet

4/16—The Keith Oxman Quartet

4/10—Hans Williams with Nick Folwarzcny

4/11—Paul Cherry with JW Francis and Little Trips

4/12—Blake Rose with Max McNown

4/13—Musuji with Milquetoast & Co. and The Ephinjis

4/14—Reposer with Paranormal BBQ, Curb Surfer and Diamond

4/12—Tyler T with TMule VS. Nic Clark

4/13—Blue Shade

4/14—Park Hill Jam

4/12—Geoff Tate with Fire & Water

4/12—Elderbrook

4/13—Willow Pill

4/16—The Mountain Goats with Katy Kirby

4/12—Pat Green

4/10—Hump Day Funk Jam

4/11—Dave Randon Trio

4/12—Alive On Arrival

4/13—Alive On Arrival

4/14—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

4/15—Monday Night Jazz

4/16—B3 Jazz Jam

4/11—TV Broken 3rd Eye Open with Katiie Skene, Fiction and Karmic Harvest

4/12—Project Vela with Ghost In Stereo, Soul Herder and The Impulsive

4/13—Chicken Wire Empire with Feed The Dog and Timberline Troubadours

4/14—School Of Rock Benefit

4/16—Matt Axton with Elijah Petty & The Part-Times and Gabe Mintz & The Sparrows

4/10—meth. with dreamwell and MERRY

4/11—Los Shadows with Gio Chamba and Los Narwhals

4/12—Early Moods with Nativity in Black and Fossil Blood

4/13—SPELLS with Chap, Dead Pioneers and Church Fire

4/14—Dancing Plague Plague Garden, Alucinèma and Kill You Club DJs

4/10—Hurray For The Riff Raff with Sen Morimoto

4/11—Stryer with Focuss, Vibrant Illusion, Hardflip B2B Special Guest and Slwmo

4/12—Neon Owl

4/12—Open House with Frankie Nanna, COFAKTOR and Michael Masters

4/12—Treehouse DJ Set: Tek B2B Brooks Brown

4/13—Native Space with Polysanto and The Details

4/13—Treehouse DJ Set: KVKO with Details and Nico Sonntag

4/13—Don Fuego with Mykey Mcfly and On The DL

4/13—Treehouse DJ Set: Palmer & Yaakov

4/14—Taxi Paint with Heather Hunt and Zenari

4/10—Knox with Maryjo

4/11—Salamander Collective with Ragged Union and Hundred Pound House Cat

4/12—Liquid Chicken with Hollow Head and Trees Don’t Move

4/13—Max Frost with Devil INXSide

4/14—Surf Trash with Parrotfish and Pill Joy

4/15—Meltt with Low Hum

4/10—Daniel, Me Estás Matando

4/11—Raven

4/12—Shuv-It

4/13—Bella Dose

4/15—Nonpoint

4/11—Niko Moon with Redferrin

4/13—Dr. Fresch with Habstrackt

4/11—Dave Hanson Trio

4/12—The Reid Poole Quintet

4/13—Derek Banach Quintet

4/14—The Marion Powers Quintet

4/17—Dart Echo

4/11—Nick Valdez

4/12—The Deirdre McCarthy Duo

4/13—Matt Garth

4/14—Ninety Percent 90’s

4/11—Neutro Shorty

4/12—William Black with Haliene and Nikademis

4/16—I Don’t Know How But They Found Me with Benches

4/11—Ayla Nereo with Sierra Martin

4/11—Citizen Dan

4/11—Skratch Bastid with DJ A-L and BBoy Factory

4/11—CRE*8 Jam

4/12—LuSid

4/13—Love Language

4/12—Emo Night Brooklyn

4/14—Jinx Jones All Star Band

4/16—Noize MC

4/11—Alesso with MK and Surf Mesa

4/12—Elderbrook with Cannons, EMBRZ and QRTR

4/13—Liquid Stranger with EazyBaked, G-Rex B2B Sully and Shanghai Doom B2B Sharlitz Web

4/14—DAYBREAKER

4/11—Owen Atkinson

4/12—Uncle Barnaby & The Jude

4/12—Spinning Jenny with Better Weather and Lu Lagoon

4/13—The ThreadBarons

4/12—Dylanovus with Destino, Death Wish and Ayana Peoples

4/12—Controlled Demise with Venom & Valor, Hated Awaiting Eternity and Rosemoúnt

4/13—BrokeNcyde

4/12—Gone Full Heathen with Voidlung, Insipidus and Opposition Agent

4/13—Victim of Fire with Harvested, Upon a Fields Whisper, and Among the Bodies

4/15—Enumclaw with Seer Believer and Supreme Joy

4/11—Ridgeway with Cherished, Angel Band and Cherry Spit

4/12—Ian Mahan with Alex Rhodes and René Moffatt

4/13—Solsatellite with Amaryllis and The Unsolved

4/10—The Veronicas

4/12—The Crystal Method with Rabbit In The Moon

4/13—Spanish Love Songs with Oso Oso

4/16—Hardrock

4/11—Hyo

4/11—Felix Cartal

4/11—Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour

4/12—Sweet N Juicy with Doom Parade

4/14—House Sundown Sessions

4/15—Mom’s House Mondays

4/16—DLR Meetup