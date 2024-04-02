It’s Your Turn to Vote: Denver Fashion Week Announces Entertainer Finalists

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) and 303 Magazine launched a digital contest open to all Colorado-based entertainers who want to perform during Fashion Week on May 11-19. and 303 Magazine launched a digital contest open to all Colorado-based entertainers who want to perform during Fashion Week on May 11-19.

The judges are DFW’s founder, 303 Magazine‘s music editor Thomas Rutherford, 303’s fashion editor Lauren Lippert and DFW’s producer Nikki Strickler. After some deliberation, the judges selected the top five for each category.

Now, it’s your turn to vote for who you would like to see perform each day of Fashion Week.

Your vote will help four lucky entertainers perform during DFW and they’ll be featured in 303 Magazine as well as win a $3,000 advertising package.

Voting ends on April 26 and the winners will be announced on April 29.