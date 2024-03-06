Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/6 – 3/10

This week in Denver: attend a career fair, a spring fling market with local artists or a money education class and chocolate tasting. Swing through the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver on Friday for a unique experience partying in a museum with music and drinks as the spring exhibitions open.

As for music, Denverites can find Cherry Glazerr, LANY, Ravenscoon, Briston Maroney and a jazz jam across town.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024

When: May 11-19

Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Cost: $30+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

When: Now – March 22

Nominate: here

Lowdown: 303 Magazine is excited to announce the 303 Hair Awards, a celebration of beauty artists in Colorado. We want to recognize their dedication to their craft by asking you to nominate your favorite artist in each category.

Cherry Glazerr

When: March 6, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Cherry Glazerr hits the Bluebird tonight, following the release of their Sept. 2023 album, I Don’t Want You Anymore. Three-piece indie rock band Wombo will open.

LANY

When: March 7, doors 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $59.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: LANY is an acronym for “Los Angeles New York,” as well as the name of the pop rock band consisting of duo Paul Jason Klein (vocals, guitar) and Jake Clifford Goss (drums). They have released five studio albums, with their most recent being the album they are currently touring, A Beautiful Blur. Hazlett and Conor Burns will open for LANY.

Ravenscoon

When: March 8, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Tickets are selling fast to see electronic music producer and DJ, Paul Conversano, aka Ravenscoon at the Ogden for night one of two. The first night is the “Wave” portion of the “Wave & Rage Denver Tour, with openers barnacle boi, Brothel., KTRek b2b REMNANT.exe, Djedi b2b W/out.

Briston Maroney

When: March 9, doors 8 p.m.

Where: The Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $60, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Briston Maroney is an American singer, songwriter and guitarists from Knoxville, Tennessee. You may recognize his hit song, “Freakin’ Out On the Interstate” that was released in 2020. Snarls will be the opening performer at the Gothic Theatre for Maroney’s Ultrapure Tour.

Second Sunday Jazz Jam

When: March 10, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Fortissimo Dueling Pianos, 891 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Ya like jazz? Either watch or bring your handy dandy instrument for some playin’ with others. Community members and music students are both invited to join the stage alongside other skilled Coloradan jazz musicians, like Doug Tidaback and the Colorado Nighthawks who focus on New Orleans style jazz.

Taphaus Team Trivia

When: March 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: At this trivia night, topics that range from pop culture and history to sports and science will put you and your fellow man to the test. The top three winners have the chance to receive cash, cases of Bierstadt beer or a gift card.

Science & Spirits

When: March 7, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Spirit Hound Distillers Highlands Tasting Room, 3622 Tejon St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Larry from Los Rios Farms will be teaching guests about regenerative agriculture. Spirit Hound values the fact that their spirits are made with love and science and encourage attendees to sip one of their spirits while learning about “farming and grazing practices that help reverse climate change by rebuilding oil and restoring biodiversity.”

Denver Restaurant Week | Apple Blossom Dinner Service

When: March 8, 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Apple Blossom, 822 18th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $45/person + $32/person for a curated wine pairing, make a reservation here

Lowdown: Apple Blossom is featured as a participating restaurant in Denver Restaurant Week again this year. Chef Faison has created a special three-course prix fixe menu.

RiNo Beer Fest | Epic Ale Quest

When: March 9, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $5 – $150, buy tickets

RiNo Beer Fest | Epic Ale Quest

When: March 9, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $5 – $150, buy tickets

Lowdown: This RiNo Beer Fest is where beer lovers and fantasy enthusiasts meet. While donned in cloaks and crowns, adventure through the unlimited samplings from over 15 breweries, cideries and distilleries. Additionally, to truly be immersed in the magic, stop by the fantasy-themed pop-up beer garden, participate in the costume contest, play games, take pictures in the photo booth and more.

Old Elk Mashbill Madness with Bourbon Women

When: March 10, 2 p.m.

Where: Spirits Wine Provisions, 5713 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO

Cost: $55 – $110, buy tickets

Old Elk Mashbill Madness with Bourbon Women

When: March 10, 2 p.m.

Where: Spirits Wine Provisions, 5713 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO

Cost: $55 – $110, buy tickets

Lowdown: The Old Elk Distillery at The Stockroom has curated a special pairing for a selection of their spirits and bites. Each pairing will be named in a bracket to be judged for the Old Elk Mashbill Madness Champion Pairing. Head Distiller Melinda Maddox and Vice President of Marketing Sarah Krump will be present to lead the Madness.

Money Education Class & Chocolate Tasting

When: March 6, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wilde Restaurant, 3618 Tejon St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: It’s not easy to admit when you might not know what you’re doing, especially financially. Through this event, it doesn’t have to be so intimidating. Taste chocolates, learn the six key principles of saving, how to grow and protect your money, and ask questions that help guide you towards financial freedom.

Denver Career Fair

When: March 7, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Central Park, 4444 Havana St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $795, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Receive a free professional headshot and the opportunity to connect with plenty of recruiters, hiring managers and employers, explore potential available job positions, and network. Don’t forget to dress for success and bring several resumes.

Spring Exhibition Opening Party

When: March 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30 – $65, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Party at the museum to kick off the opening of three spring exhibitions: Gala Porras-Kim: A Hand in Nature, Steven J. Yazzie: Meandered, and Ken Gun Min: The Lost Paradise. The VIP reception runs from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and includes bubbles, small bites and remarks from the artists and curator.

Sugar Plum Bazaar Spring Fling

When: March 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Spring Fling is an indoor market that features 72 highly curated vendors. These vendors are carefully curated to support local artists and artisans selling a variety of hand-crafted goods. Donations are accepted at the door for Big Dogs Huge Paws.

Free Dance Class | International Women’s Day

When: March 10, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: lululemon, 6240 S. Main St. Space L-110, Aurora, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: The body is a gift and so is moving it! Partners at women-owned business MPACT Dance Academy (owned and run by Macy Gayler and Daniele DeMarseco), will be hosting the first in-store dance class at lululemon.