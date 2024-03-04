DFW Awards: Vote For Model, Designer and Photographer of the Year

Denver Fashion Week is back with another award show. The DFW Awards highlights some of the best models, designers and photographers who have participated in DFW and we’re asking for your vote.

Here’s how the DFW Awards work:

– Select someone from each category.

– Voting is limited to once a day but you can vote as many times as you want.

After voting closes, DFW’s producers, Creative Director and 303 Magazine’s fashion editor will select the top five of each category.