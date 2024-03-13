Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 3/13 – 3/17

St. Paddy’s is coming up this weekend in Denver, and there are plenty of food and drink specials across the city to celebrate with and take advantage of — whether that be discounted green beers, corned beef sliders or a “St. Patty’s Melt.”

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024

When: May 11-19

Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Cost: $30+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

GROUPLOVE

When: March 13, doors 7 p.m.

Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: American alternative rock band GROUPLOVE is on their Rock and Roll You Won’t Save Me Tour, which includes a stop at the Mission. The band was a quintessential piece of alternative/indie pop in the 2010s with hits that are still remembered today, for example “Tongue Tied,” “Ways to Go,” and “Colours.” Bully, the solo project of Alicia Bognanno, will open.

Nicotine Dolls

When: March 14, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: NYC’s Nicotine Dolls consists of lead singer Sam Cieri, guitarist John Hays, bassist John Merritt and drummer Abel Tabares. They’ve been releasing music since 2019, with their most recent being “How Do You Love Me (Reimagined).” Adam Bonomo from NYC opens.

flipturn

When: March 15, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $80, buy tickets here

Lowdown: flipturn, the American indie rock band from Florida formed in 2015 is at the Ogden this Friday. Last week, they released “Where’d All My Friends Go?” with The Greeting Committee. Coming from Seattle, Washington, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners will join flipturn to start the weekend out with a bang in music.

Barclay Crenshaw

When: March 16, doors 7 p.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $59, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Barclay Crenshaw, also known by his stage name of Claude VonStroke, is an American record producer and the owner of Dirtybird Records. Last year, Crenshaw announced his hiatus from his project as Claude VonStroke to focus on his birth-name project. On March 8, 2024, he released his first album in 7 years as Barclay Crenshaw, Open Channel. Join Crenshaw and Great Dane at ReelWorks this weekend.

Young Franco

When: March 17, doors 2 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Joseph Da Rin de Barbera performs as Young Franco and is an Australian DJ and record producer from Brisbane and based in Sydney. The Larimer Lounge is welcoming him as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Party with Funk Hunk, Havok and Billy.

All Day Happy Hour

When: March 13, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: St. Vrain Cidery, in alleyway, 350 Terry St. #130, Longmont, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: While happy hour is usually a 4 – 6 p.m. time slot, St. Vrain hosts an all day happy hour on Wednesdays with $1 off each pour or canned cocktail and $4 off flights.

Sakura Blossom Bar

When: March 14, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Sakura Blossom Bar, 1280 25th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: The Sakura Blossom Bar will be adorned with 400 cherry blossoms lining the ceiling of the mezzanine bar inside The Ramble Hotel. To add to the ambiance of the bar, there is a turntable playing a curated selection of vintage Japanese records. Guests can taste items off of a special menu of bites and Highball cocktails with products from House of Suntory.

Frozen Dead Guy Days at The Post Chicken & Beer

When: March 15, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Post Chicken & Beer, 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Frozen Dead Guy Days has returned, and with it, attendees can enjoy the Red Rum Special Cocktail for $7, fish and chips for $20 and shrimp baskets for $18 at The Post Chicken & Beer. While the Frozen Dead Guy can’t eat and drink, you still can!

Dog Haus St. Patty’s Melt

When: March 16, 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Dog Haus, 8316 Northfield Blvd. #1610, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Try this St. Patty’s Melt while it lasts throughout the month of March and supplies last. The melt includes a beef patty, pastrami, grilled sauerkraut, white American cheese and secret sauce on grilled King’s Hawaiian bread. Pair the melt with a St. Patrick’s Day drink deal (green beer, $6 Jameson shots and $7 pickle backs).

Kona Grill Sliders and Beers

When: March 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Kona Grill, 3000 E. 1st Ave. #184 Cherry Creek Mall, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Stop by on St. Patrick’s Day or any day this week for a $3 green beer, sake, and seltzer specials that you may pair with a $6 corned beef slider. The corned beef sliders are also available for takeout or delivery for $19.

Movement + Meditation with Soraya

When: March 13, 6:15 – 7:45 p.m.

Where: Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Ste. 144, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, sign up in advance here

Lowdown: Movement as Liberation is the monthly yoga and meditation session led by local instructor and social justice educator, Soraya Latiff. These sessions focus on grounding meditations written and spoked by Soraya with themes centering on the exhibitions on display, current events, or her own work in social justice and anti-racism. Don’t forget to bring your own mat and water bottle.

Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast

When: March 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: You may know Andy Frasco from his band, Andy Frasco & The U.N. — they’ve released nine studio albums together, along with their 2021 live album from Red Rocks. As part of a separate endeavor, Frasco is interviewing folks during his travels around the world. The podcast is on the road, so stop in Ophelia’s to witness it.

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal

When: March 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $77 – $190, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Cirque du Soleil: Crystal is an ice show that “explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s history.” The performance combines skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination. World-class ice skaters and acrobats will perform with speed and fluidity, challenge the laws of gravity and entertain the masses through their movement.

Shamrock the Block

When: March 16, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This weekend head to the Dairy Block to find a lineup of food, drinks and live entertainment. In the alley, there will be a “Lucky Charms” jewelry pop-up by Loveweld from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., as well as performances of Celtic classics by local violinist Erik Fellenstein and guitarist Payden Widner from 12 – 2 p.m. The Maven lobby will have special performances by the Wick School of Irish Dance at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. additionally.

2024 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival

When: March 17, 3 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary, find tickets here

Lowdown: The Dragon Boat is Colorado’s only all Asian and Asian American film festival. It is organized by 501(c)3 non-profit Colorado Dragon Boat. See the closing night film, Moon Man, “a Chinese box-office smash hit… this comedic sci-fi adventure finds an asteroid on track for a direct impact on Earth. A plan is hatched to deploy an Earth saving shield on the moon. But when things go awry, astronaut Dugu Yue becomes the ‘last human in the universe.'”