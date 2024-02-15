Your Guide to 2024 Culinary Trends – Botanical Cocktails

If you were on Instagram or TikTok during Dry January, you might have come across the pages of various influencers teaching how to make aesthetically pleasing, creative, infused and, most importantly – tasty mocktails. You might choose to embrace the What’s Hot 2024 trend by planning your upcoming happy hour or night out with friends at a place where you can further romanticize your life.

Discover your new favorite signature mocktail while allowing others to enjoy their spirits, using the following as your guide.

Honey Elixir Bar

Where: 2636 Walnut St., #104, Denver

When: Closed on Mondays; Tuesday – Wednesday, 4:00 to 10:00 pm; Thursday – Friday, 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.; Saturday, 2:00 to 11:00 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Lowdown: The Honey Elixir Bar is not new to this botanical-infused and low-alcohol drink trend – they are true to it. Honey Elixir Bar set out on a mission to create seasonal cocktails and make community its focus. Where some may remove the alcohol from a drink, Honey Elixir Bar intentionally crafts its non-alcoholic elixirs. This bar was ahead of its time, and the National Restaurant Association‘s 2024 culinary trends forecast and others are playing catch up.

Mile High Spirits

Where: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

When: Closed on Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday – Thursday, 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.; Friday, 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lowdown: Apple pie can be synonymous with comfort food for some. Well, Mile High Spirits is pouring those feelings of comfort into a glass with its Apple Pie Moonshine. It makes this list because of its on-trend pickle vodka and seltzer cocktails made in-house. You can enjoy flavors like pineapple, cucumber, pomegranate, and almond.

Deviation Distilling

Where: Dairy Block, 1821 Blake St., Suite 130, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday, 1:00 to 9:00 p.m;. Friday – Saturday, 12:00 to 11:00 p.m.; Sunday 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Lowdown: Deviation Distilling is your place to be if you are a whiskey and bourbon connoisseur. With its upscale but laid-back atmosphere and location near other dining experiences within the Dairy Block, Deviation is a perfect addition to this list for those looking to gather with friends or family for a carefree evening. Deviation’s zeroproof menu options include Watermelon Mint and Mango Ginger.

Forget Me Not

Where: 227 Clayton St., Denver

When: Daily, 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Lowdown: Forget Me Not solidifies its placement on the list with its botanical-infused drinks, such as Nobody’s Angel, Toki Old Fashioned,and the Josephine Baker – featuring one of the 2024 Culinary Trends top flavors, hibiscus.

Retrograde

Where: 530 E. 19th Ave., Denver

When: Sunday – Wednesday, 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Lowdown: Retrograde is a discreet cocktail lounge in the Uptown Denver neighborhood. Its on-trend botanical-infused drinks include Eraserhead and The Wicker Man.

The Refinery Lounge

Where: 1932 Blake St., Denver

When: Thursday – Sunday, 4:00 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Lowdown: Rounding out this list is The Refinery Lounge. This place was added because you can order various food options to share as well try one of their 15 vodka infusions, including pickle, and if you’re feeling a little edgy – spicy pickle.