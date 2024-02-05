New Downtown Denver Hotel Designs Mimic Colorado’s Natural Surroundings

Even if you’ve been living under the proverbial rock, you’ve still likely seen photos of Denver’s newest, much-anticipated hotel, the Populus hotel. Opening in the summer of 2024, the hotel’s 13-story exterior architecture is hard to miss or even forget, mimicking Colorado’s aspen trees, and its interior designs plan to do the same – paying tribute to nature and the West.

Designed by Wildman Chalmers Design in partnership with Fowler + Fowler Architecture, D.P.C., the hotel’s interiors are meant to resemble the Mountain West with a warm color scheme, natural materials, rolling forms and an Aspen-tree-inspired design that complements the building’s distinctive Biophilic architecture by Studio Gang.

Inside, just as much as the outside, the interior design follows the Aspen-tree architecture exterior – starting with the moody ground floor lobby and restaurant reminiscent of a forest floor. Then as you climb up through the trunk and branches of the main floors where the guest rooms and suites reside, you’re greeted by the rooftop restaurant, bar and hospitality suites, which mimic the lush canopy of a tree. Natural woods, textures and finishes were used throughout to mirror the imperfection found in a forest and bring a bit of warmth to the building’s bold architecture and exposed concrete details.

“We approached Populus’ design vision from an experience standpoint first – thoughtfully curating colors, textures, and shapes that not only look beautiful but appeal to all of the senses and emotions, just as a walk through the forest would,” said Heather Wildman, Principal and Design Director of Wildman Chalmers Design.

“By taking cues from nature and partnering with local artisans, we hope to create a strong connection between the design of Populus and the earth and its surroundings. The result will be a hospitality experience that’s warm, welcoming, and uniquely Colorado.”

But what’s even more impressive is the hotel’s art collection. Adding to the nature-inspired design, the artwork encompasses everything from commissioned art depicting the local Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes to elevator recordings of Colorado bird songs that vary based on time of day and seasonality.

Curated by Colorado-based artist and environmental and wildlife activist Katherine Homes, the art at Populus was handpicked to reflect the spirit of Colorado and foster a dialogue between biophilia (a design concept meant to increase occupant connectivity to the natural environment) and art.

Drawing from her unique background working with climate change, wildlife and conservation non-profits and traveling to remote regions of the world to learn what drives people to connect and the natural world, Homes specifically sought out Colorado artists and others from around the world who are committed to supporting the wild and focused on a minimal environmental footprint.

“In curating Populus’ art collection, we were committed to ensuring that every piece selected has a meaningful story that connects guests both with the local culture and with the natural surroundings,” said Katherine Homes. “The more you connect with nature, the more you understand it and want to preserve it. We hope that Populus helps give a voice to the wild and inspires people to spend time outdoors with a renewed appreciation for the earth.”

But looks aren’t everything. New builds like the Populus hotel are being looked at with a keen ecoconscious eye. To ensure a positive environmental impact, there are major sustainability efforts put forth by the design and architecture teams. All interiors, from the materials to the furniture and art, are designed with sustainability in mind. With a focus on minimizing the building’s carbon footprint, innovative designs and consciously sourced materials were used.

READ: First Carbon-Positive Hotel in the U.S. Set to Debut in Denver

And as the country’s first carbon-positive hotel, Populus’ carbon footprint is being offset through forest and agricultural collaborations that sequester more carbon than the building emits throughout its lifecycle. Over 70,000 trees were planted in Gunnison County in partnership with One Tree Planted vis-a-vis the United States Forest Service.

“For Urban Villages, it was crucial that we pair Populus’ stunning architectural design – destined to forever change Denver’s skyline – with remarkable interior design that could seamlessly marry the building’s sculptural form with warm, welcoming interiors while extending its nature-inspired ethos,” said Jon Buerge, President and Partner at Urban Villages.

“We are very proud of our commitment to make Populus the first carbon-positive hotel in the country and are thrilled that the dynamic interior design and art program deeply represent this commitment to the environment and our locale, all while enhancing the guest experience.”

Populus hotel will be located next to Civic Center Park, offering views of the Colorado Capitol, Denver Art Museum, the Denver City and County Building and, of course, the mountains out west.