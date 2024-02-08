Avoid the Cliches with Our Guide to a Unique Valentine’s Day in Denver

Most celebrate Valentine’s Day with the cliche heart-shaped candies that say “I Love U”, bundles of thorny ruby-colored roses and cheesy greeting cards. This year, avoid the cliches and consider celebrating the holiday with unforgettable and unique date ideas. From running in your underwear to frightening festivities, the Mile High City offers a few different ways to say “I love you,” with this unique guide to Valentine’s Day in Denver.

The OG’s Chocolate Lover’s Brunch

Where: The OG, 1600 20th Street, Denver

When: February 14 – 18

The Lowdown: Have you ever dreamt of experiencing Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory or fantasized about going down the Chocolate River like Augustus Gloop? This February, The OG at The Rally Hotel serves up a similar experience with their Chocolate Lover’s Brunch. Treat your sweetheart with a sweet tooth to a decadent platter of Choco-tactic Pancakes.

Stuff your bellies and hearts with a warm and gooey Nutella Stuffed French Toast. Wash down your shameless cacao-covered feast with a Boozy Chocolate Milkshake made with chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows and Family Jones Vodka. This V-Day, indulge in what the heart and senses want: chocolate.

The Rally Hotel’s Mile High Floor

Where: 1600 20th Street, Denver

The Lowdown: The Rally Hotel will offer decadent cuisine this Valentine’s Day and invite guests to stay in their lavish, sultry eight-floor suite on The Mile High Floor. At 5,280 feet above sea level, The Mile High Floor welcomes lovebirds with a hallway of moody purple lighting. Each room is decorated with misty purple and black design accents, supplied with a specialty crafted minibar and gorgeous ballpark views. Rest your heads on lavender-sprayed pillows, sip on canned cocktails called “Pour Me Some Tonic On It” and enjoy half-priced drinks at Mile High Spirits distillery.

Bookings start at $160 for February and vary by date and room.

13th Floor Haunted House

Where: 3400 E 52nd Ave, Denver

When: February 16 – 18

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to embark on a date of thrills and chills this February, The 13th Floor returns for three unforgettable and frightening nights with Love Bites. Take your darling to Denver’s favorite haunted house with a Valentine’s Day twist. Protect your date from vampires lurking in the dark with an immersive haunt experience, and commemorate your experience with haunted photo ops. Unwind from the scares at the Blood Bank Secret Bar or receive a tarot reading at The Sacred Scull: A Tiki Tarot Bar. Spice up your Valentine’s Day with a hauntingly romantic time at The 13th Floor.

Tickets are 85% sold out for Love Bites, and reservations start at $19.99.

Paint Your Crush! Retro Paint Party

Where: 1710 S Broadway, Denver

When: February 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Do you yearn for someone special or a celebrity out of reach? Whether your crush is unrequited or they’re returning the burn, come to Grandma’s House to express your undying love through paint! Eloisa Lynch-Rosa hosts a special guided Retro Paint Party for Valentine’s Day this month. Create self-expression on antique-style oval canvases with different paint techniques while sipping tasty local brews. Bring a date, bring a group of singles, or go solo and paint the person who’s captured your heart!

Tickets cost $50 for this event.

Rom-Com Trivia

Where: 4433 W 29th Ave Ste 102, Denver

When: February 14, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Do you know how many Nora Ephron movies Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have starred in? Can you name the song Heath Ledger serenaded Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You? Can you quote all three of Bridget Jonese’s Diary films? Did you meet your special someone in a meet-cute? Take your smarty-pants date to Greg’s Kitchen and Taphouse this V-Day for the ultimate Rom-Com Trivia.

Test your wits on all things romantic comedy movie-related while chowing down on class apps and burgers along with a large selection of brews. Hosted by TriviaTainment, Rom-Com Trivia features five rounds of challenging questions on your favorite romantic moments. Win big this V-Day at Greg’s Kitchen and Taphouse!

Trivia is free for everyone to enjoy.

Vegas Valentine’s

Where: 5405 W 56th Ave, Arvada

When: February 10, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Celebrate Cupid’s Arrow the Vegas Way with Talnua Distillery’s Chapel of Love. “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas(ish)” with a 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. lineup that will make you feel like you’re in the land of desert and casinos. Grab your tackiest “bright lights, big city” tourist outfit and get married, or renew your vows with Elvis (best costume wins big). Feast on Cousins Maine Lobster and baked goods from A Bakery Mouse pop-up shop. Live it up like you’re in Vegas with Valentine-themed cocktails and frozen drinks. No Vegas trip is complete without a hangover! Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Vegas this year…I mean Denver!

Oakwell Beer Spa

Where: 3004 N Downing St, Denver

When: February 12 – 18

The Lowdown: Say “I Love You” with a romantic and rejuvenating retreat to Denver’s number one voted day spa, Oakwell Beer Spa. Prioritize wellness this holiday with a Valentine’s Day Experience in your private Beer Therapy Room with Oakwell’s Romance and Bubbles Events. Unwind and detox in a relaxing setting by soaking in a tub of barley and hops with your loved one. Say cheers to your romantic endeavor with a complimentary welcome drink, mimosa bar and sparkling wine. Munch on a charcuterie board and gourmet chocolates, and enjoy an out-of-this-world relaxation experience with a 15-minute zero-gravity massage. Indulge this V-Day with a 90-minute intimate getaway of wellness.

Reservations for Romance and Bubbles cost $450.

Valentine’s Partner Yoga

Where: 6858 South Yosemite Street, Centennial

When: February 9, 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Is exercise and stretching your love language? Connect with your partner or pal on another level this month with a Valentine’s Partner Yoga hosted by MJ Fit. For 60 minutes, enjoy a beginner-friendly workout led by yoga instructor Cherre. Deepen your stretch, unwind and have fun with your favorite person on the yoga mat.

Tickets for this event cost $40.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln Street, Denver

When: February 24

The Lowdown: Strip down to your panties, grab a friend or date and join thousands for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run in Denver after Valentine’s Day. Every February, cities across the U.S. support those affected by Neurofibromatosis (NF), drink, run in their undies for a mile and dance in an epic dance party. So far, Cupid’s Undie Run has collected $101.4K to reach $135K. Join the fun by registering or donating.

Shop Small Second Saturday: Be My Valentine

Where: 4361 South Broadway, Englewood

When: February 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to find a unique Valentine’s Day card or gift for your Valentine, come to Western Skybar and Taproom for their Shop Small Second Saturday: Be My Valentine. Hang out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and purchase sweet treats and special gifts from local vendors. Enjoy draft on tap, and if you’re feeling spontaneous, get a flash tattoo!