Love is in the Air: Book a Romantic Stay in One of Denver’s Hotels This Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day approaching, love will soon be filling the Mile High air, and what better way to celebrate Cupid’s arrow than a retreat to the heart of the Rockies? With many charming hotels with unique, intimate experiences and one-of-a-kind views, Denver offers the perfect place to be romanced. From luxury suites to chocolate-covered cuisine, book your romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day at one of Denver’s hotels, sure to make any lovebird swoon.

The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club

Where: 13025 E Montview Blvd, Aurora

The Lowdown: Celebrate your sweetheart with a “Rocky Mountain Romance” at Aurora’s latest luxury destination, the sophisticated Benson Hotel and Faculty Club. Their newest package, Once Upon a Time Out West, allows couples to rekindle the flames on Valentine’s Day or any day with a top-floor Mountain View Executive Fireplace Suite.

Enjoy 700 square feet of common area, full kitchen, ensuite bathroom, king-size bed and take in the fresh air and views of snow-capped mountains on a private balcony. Romance your loved one with an indulgent meal at The Common Good, The Benson’s restaurant led by Executive Chef Donavan Davis, or enjoy a private dinner with an outdoor dining area, complimentary charcuterie board and chilled champagne. End the night with a rich soak in the tub and dry off by the fireplace. Treat your lovebird to a blissful night out west in the Gateway to the Rockies this holiday.

Once Upon a Time Out West rates start at $299 a night.

Limelight Denver

Where: 1600 Wewatta St, Denver

The Lowdown: From February 9th through the 18th, you and your loved one can indulge in Limelight Denver’s Valentine’s Day lodging special. Unwind in one of Limelight’s lavish rooms designed for ultimate comfort and hospitality. Enjoy a restful soak in the freestanding tub in the Spa Suite, cherish each other in the 726-square-foot Aspen Suite, sleep soundly in the Born Suite’s King Deluxe room or take in the breathtaking Mile High views from your 1,140-square-foot Limelight top-floor Suite.

Each package includes breakfast in bed, courtesy of the Limelight’s Citizen Rail, champagne and heart-shaped macaroons. Don’t worry about getting up early; dream of cozy beds for a few extra hours with 1 p.m. checkout.

If you’d like to elevate your stay on Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner, Citizen Rail offers a three-course meal, Cupid-approved. Dine on raw oysters, pan-seared scallops or smoked pastrami short rib, and top it off with your choice of black forest entremet (a French cake), olive oil cake or strawberry mousse. You know what they say: food is the gateway to the heart!

Limelight Denver’s Valentine’s Day Special costs $400 a night, and Citizen Rail’s three-course meal is $115 per person.

The Art Hotel

Where: 1201 Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to celebrate with a creative partner in Denver’s cultural hub, Golden Triangle Museum District, the ART Hotel combines art, romance and hospitality for the ultimate Valentine’s experience. From February 9 – 18, put on plush robes, cozy up to your love and treat yourselves to a delectable assortment of chocolates and macaroons from the comfort of your suite. You will receive $100 in food and beverage credit to use at the dining experience like no other. FIRE: feast on artistic culinary creations paired with wine this Valentine’s Day. Dishes include warm brussel sprouts with an orange gastrique, Marry Me Chicken ravioli, Steak Frites with red chimichurri, raspberry cheesecake and strawberry jubilee tart. This mouth-watering meal is sure to delight your lover’s senses.

Bookings cost $183 a night, and Valentine’s Day Dinner is $75 per person.

The Rally Hotel

Where: 1600 20th St, Denver

The Lowdown: If you want to satisfy your lover’s appetite this V-Day, The Rally Hotel offers sensational deals blending intimacy and unique dining experiences starting February 14. Celebrate your sweetheart at The Rally’s Call Me Pearl with specialty-themed cocktails called The Stages of Love and delicious shareables, including crispy rice cakes and wagyu sliders.

Finish your evening at the hostess desk with a thoughtful keepsake. Send messages to your special someone and place them in frozen martini bottles with wax seals. Release your message when it’s ready to be opened. Participate in their Valentine’s Day Package with dinner and activities. Kick things off with a welcome beverage complimentary of Call Me Pearl and dinner southwestern-inspired Caldero in McGregor Square. End the night with ice skating and a nightcap at the Fortissimo piano bar.

If your date has a sweet tooth, reserve a table at The OG for their decadent Chocolate Lover’s Brunch. Stuff yourself to your heart’s desire with various sweets, including Nutella French Toast, Pain au Chocolat and boozy chocolate milkshakes. What better way to spend Valentine’s Day with a lot of cocoa?

Elevate your experience with Call Me Pearl’s Loveboat package, including a stay at The Rally’s luxurious penthouse condo featuring complimentary in-room dining at the restaurant. Feast on oysters, bubbly and chocolate-covered strawberries. Sweethearts receive even more with this “over-the-top package,” like a dozen red roses, bath amenities, exclusive dining with 360 degrees views and live entertainment, private ice-skating, reservations at Fortissimo and access to the Skybridge hot tub after hours. Wake up the following day to a blissful breakfast in bed with a bottle of champagne.

Prices vary per package.

The Maven

Where: 1850 Wazee St, Denver

The Lowdown: Until February 29, enjoy a date night or weekend retreat to The Maven. Surprise your Valentine with an Instagrammable stay with the hotel’s “Picture-Perfect” Valentine’s Day. Each room features bubbly champagne and, the sweetest part, balloons filled with photos of your favorite memories, a compassionate gift to show how much you care. After your intimate celebrations, sleep the night away on cloud 9 cuddled up to your sweetheart.

Packages start at $359 and vary by date.

The Crawford Hotel

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver

The Lowdown: Nestled in Downtown Denver above the iconic Union Station, The Crawford Hotel offers a sweet escape for your “Luxurious Valentine” this Valentine’s Day. Settle into your gorgeous suite complemented by a bottle of Piper Sonoma Champagne and a $100 bundle of flowers. Get ready for your dinner reservation; you will receive $150 in credit for Stoic & Genuine or Ulteria, whichever you prefer. With late check-out, sleep in until you’re ready to enjoy breakfast from Snooze.

Booking for The Crawford Hotel’s Luxury Valentine starts at $649 and varies by date.

Filled with culinary delights, romantic accommodations and stunning views, treat yourself and your sweetheart to a romantic retreat in Denver this Valentine’s Day.