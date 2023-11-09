The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club: Aurora’s Classy Hub For Hospitality

Coined as the “Gateway to the Rockies,” Aurora effortlessly blends the beauty of the Rocky Mountains with the liveliness of urban life—captivating tourists and locals with cultural cuisine, breathtaking hiking trails, art galleries, a relaxing ambiance and accessible hospitality. In recent years, Aurora has grown into Colorado’s biotech hub with a research center for health and life science and home to one of the most notable global medical campuses — bringing in students, teachers, innovative thinkers, business leaders and creatives to the area. And what better place to come together than the city’s newest dining and social hub, The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club?

This luxury destination boasts impeccable style and modern sophistication while welcoming travelers and locals alike. Whether visiting the state’s natural wonders, networking with other innovators, or taking a day to experience a slice of the city’s culture, The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club now serves as Aurora’s classy hub for hospitality.

The boutique hotel opened its doors to guests in September of this year. Named after the longest-tenured president in The University of Colorado system and located north of the Anschutz Medical Campus, The Benson Hotel invites Anschutz faculty and students to find a space to breathe between the hectic moments of campus life. Even if you’re not working towards a degree, the hotel provides space for everyone to reset and rejuvenate.

Designed in collaboration with Tryba Architects and Avenue Interior Design, guests are immediately greeted by an elegant lobby filled with leather and velvet furniture and floors of terracotta tile, blending elegance, charm and a reflection of the American West. Discover seven stories featuring 106 guest rooms, including 14 different room types with Queen and King accommodations and work/sitting spaces. Unwind in contemporary rooms decorated with botanical wallpaper and warm wood paneling set against majestic views.

Throughout the hotel, the designs celebrate Colorado, with color schemes that reflect the state’s natural hues and Colorado’s second-largest collection of Western art, with 600 pieces created by local artists. The gallery includes 100 new works led by William Matthews featuring paintings, photographs and sculptures commissioned for specific areas around the building. The Benson Hotel stands proud as a “love letter to the West.”

Explore amenities like a fitness center, boardrooms, and the exclusive meeting hangout, The Faculty Club. Gather your Anschutz peers and reunite in an “off-campus” club that embraces connection, achievements and “pioneering the spirit of the West.” Become a member and host meetings, discussion groups and celebrations in an intimate and private environment. Engage in Member Mixers, indulge in an exclusive food and beverage menu and enjoy Wine and Whiskey Tastings and other perks. Whether you’re looking to book private events or want to lounge in a comfortable space, The Faculty Club is “your home away from home.”

For exceptional culinary offerings, look no further than The Benson Hotel’s signature dining experience, The Common Good. The restaurant sources “good food for the greater good” from local family farms to offer a wide selection of delicious bites. Whether you’re dining during breakfast, brunch, dinner, lunch or dessert, feast on global comfort food. Take your pick of chilaquiles verde, a Korean fried chicken sandwich, handmade pasta or Colorado striped bass and wash it down with unforgettable cocktails like a Mocha Expresso Martini or a Baja Bonfire.

Aside from luxury amenities, a place to join the community and a cozy place to lay your head, The Benson Hotel stands out as the hub of local culture. Set in the heart of Aurora, the hotel is a gateway to everything the city offers. Experience riding a horse at sunset, enjoy family-friendly fun at Lava Island (an indoor trampoline park), hit the green at one of nine golf courses in Aurora or discover the town’s history at the Colorado Freedom Memorial.

Elevate your visit to Auora or decompress after a busy work day at the community-driven hub of sophistication, The Benson Hotel.