Re-motivate Yourself with This Denver Guide to Sticking to Healthy Habits in 2024

As we embrace the arrival of another year, we write down our resolutions of taking on new diets, running at dawn and cutting out the impulse of buying in attempts to cultivate healthier habits that contribute to a fulfilling and balanced lifestyle. With January rituals like “Dry January” and “Veganuary,” it’s easy to get wrapped up in the excitement of a fresh start. We often get bored and uninspired by our commitments in mid-March and say, “There’s always next year.”

Named the top city for wellness, The Mile High is home to people passionate about a healthy and holistic lifestyle, local businesses promoting sustainability and authenticity and communities looking to help each other. Now that January’s wrapping up, let’s not just survive another year; let’s thrive! Stay ahead of the curve and continue your wellness, feel-good journey with these tips for healthy habits in 2024.

Indoor Exercise

There is plenty of indoor exercise in our city. Consider joining fitness classes that align with your interests or join a group of athletes to keep you motivated this 2024 to continue healthy habits in Denver. From diverse and welcoming yoga classes to positive and uplifting bouldering communities, there is something for everyone’s skill levels and needs.

With three locations, 35,000 feet of indoor terrain and a warm and friendly staff of enthusiastic climbers, Denver Bouldering Club offers routes for those looking to kick-start their climbing journey or build their strength this year. The walls filled with colorful 3D puzzles may seem intimidating, but routes range from easy to hard. Take it slow, feel out the climb and tackle the challenge that’s right for you. Plus, nothing feels better than topping your first boulder!

If you want to join a team this year or get back into the sports you played in high school, Volo Sports provides a wide range of indoor leagues in Denver and Aurora. Consider signing up for co-ed soccer, trying your hand at bowling, or practicing blocking in volleyball. Work with a team, spruce up your skills and win big this year!

If you want to take the self-care route this year and unwind after long hours seated at your desk, register for a yoga class with a group of friends or relax in child’s pose in some much-needed “you time.” Urban Sanctuary is Denver’s first black-owned yoga studio. Located in the Five Points neighborhood and opened by Ali Duncan, this all-inclusive yoga studio enriched with history offers a range of flows to rejuvenate, work out, and meditate. Book a nighttime meditation class to clear your head, stretch and breathe in a Sun Vinyasa Flow or find healing in a Soul Flow with R&B rhythms—no matter the class you choose, you will support an excellent business and find inner peace.

Looking for a new yoga mat to pair with your wellness journey? Stretch it out with the “breathe bitch” yoga mat from Mountain Misfit Co. Guaranteed not to slip or slide, you can keep your yoga practice in check and never miss a breath!

Self-Care

Speaking of self-care, improving our well-being goes beyond fitness. Let’s set aside time to manage our stress and practice small self-care habits. Denver provides many places to meditate and spas to unwind to stick to this healthy habit in 2024.

Oakwell Beer Spa offers “the ultimate wellness experience” with a spa trip like no other. Whether you go solo or with a plus-one, treat yourself to 90 minutes of detoxification in their infrared sauna, a crisp rinse in their rain shower and a soak in a tub filled with barley and hops mimicking the scents of beer. Enjoy, all while sipping on local brews, wines and ciders. Choose to deepen your relaxation with a futuristic message in one of their zero-gravity chairs. You will go home feeling refreshed and weightless.

Schedule a moment to clear your head at Denver Meditation. They aim to help you let go of the burdens that cloud your mind and cultivate your inner peace with simple three-step methods: recall, reflect and release. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to continue your mindfulness journey, Denver Meditation welcomes everyone to release the overwhelming thoughts and unlock the benefits of letting go.

Shop Local

If you’re looking to stick to a budget this year or shop with intention, consider buying local from Denver businesses. In our bustling city, the streets thrive with shops, markets, boutiques and thrift stores to support the heart of Denver’s economy, shop sustainably, keep some money in our wallets and contribute to our community. Whether shopping for hand-crafted goods, quality produce or vintage gems, you can find everything in Mile High’s charming and eclectic shops.

Instead of hitting up Cherry Creek Shopping Center, walk along Broadway and explore the dozens of local shops. Broadway is home to some of the most funky and delightful resale stores. Visit Decade for timeless antique furniture, look through an incredible collection of pre-worn treasures at The Ten Penny Store or travel through the eras at Regal Vintage.

If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind pieces, the Artisan Center is a Cherry Creek staple. You will find some beautiful hand-crafted works of art, greet a caring staff, and walk into a thoughtful community. The Artisan Center features dozens of artists who create jewelry, apparel, textiles and anything else you can imagine—looking to sell your art? The shop loves to feature new pieces in their store; send over an inquiry through their website!

Once the weather warms up, think about spending time in the sun shopping at Denver’s Farmer’s Markets. Not only is it a great way to find delicious, seasonal produce, but you’ll get to meet and greet the wonderful people who make and cultivate sustainable goods. Buy from over 60 Colorado vendors at City Park Farmer’s Market, enjoy chef demos and live music on Saturdays at Union Station Farmer’s Market or shop from award-winning vendors at Cherry Creek Fresh Market.

Volunteer

If volunteering is on your resolutions list this year, the Mile High is a city with a heart for giving back. Denver’s various opportunities reflect our community’s commitment to inclusivity. Whether you’re passionate about supporting the homeless population or have made a goal to contribute to environmental sustainability, our city provides many opportunities to make a positive impact.

“Do you have a passion for plants, people and the planet?” Help to aid in Denver’s natural beauty and create food forests with Denver Urban Gardens (DUG). With 200 community gardens and 20 food forests, DUG aims to build a garden in every neighborhood and cultivate fresh food to produce a sustainable way of living. Grab a shovel and a pair of gloves, DUG always welcomes new volunteers.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless offers group opportunities under three categories: Property Beautification, Community Enrichment, and Team Building. Create an inviting space with home makeovers for new residents, host a backyard cookout at one of Colorado Coalition’s resident communities, create a game night for veterans or collect warm clothing and hygiene products through company events. By participating in this organization, you will be contributing to our city’s ongoing efforts and might make someone’s day.

Make an impact with Dumb Friend’s League and aid in their goal to end pet homelessness and suffering. Every animal deserves to be loved; Dumb Friend’s League offers many ways for volunteers to care for their furry pals. Take dogs out for a stroll, assist in cleaning spaces for cats or work with horses and pick up muck from their stalls. Consider fostering pets this year until they find their forever home!

By incorporating these healthy habits daily or weekly, Denverites can improve their well-being, stick to their resolutions and feel fulfilled in 2024! Whether it’s taking on a new physical activity, contributing to Denver’s beloved communities or taking a few minutes for yourself, the Mile High serves as the best place to focus on wellness in the new year.