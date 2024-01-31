Introducing the Judges of DFW’s Emerging Designer Challenge

Denver Fashion Week (DFW)’s Emerging Designer Challenge is back this Saturday at The Arch. 9News Entertainment Anchor, Erica Lopez returns to DFW to emcee the competition.

The Emerging Designer Challenge started two years ago to help create opportunities for growing local designers. Five designers, who have never shown at DFW before, will create five looks to showcase and go head to head in a competition. The audience and a panel of judges will each select a winner they want to see again in the Spring.

Get your Emerging Designer tickets here

This season’s judges are comprised of DFW Producer Nikki Strickler, Creative Director David Rossa, 303 Magazine’s Fashion Editor Lauren Lippert, Boogeyman’s Closet’s Carter Cupp and OKIME KOLLECTIONS’ Emiko Freeman.

Nikki Strickler

DFW Producer, Nikki Strickler is one of the judges for the Emerging Designers Challenge. Strickler got her DFW start at the age of 15 when she walked in the show for several seasons.

Over the years, she has collaborated with Beauty Underground Magazine, 303 Magazine, Mini Cooper and Burton Snowboards. These types of connections led Strickler to find success modeling in NYC, LA, Poland, Finland, Hong Kong, Milan, and Bangkok. When the seasoned model came back to Denver, she was offered the role of DFW Model Coordinator and in Fall 2023 was promoted to Runway Producer.

Strickler said she’s looking forward to seeing what the designers have in store for this year’s challenge. “I think this season might be the strongest lineup of designers we’ve ever had,” She said. “There’s a lot of collections I think the audience is going to really like.”

David Rossa

David Rossa, another DFW challenge judge, has worked with 303 from the very beginning. Through working as a runway photographer and Creative Director, he has seen it all when it comes to Denver fashion.

Rossa led the development of 303 magazine for five years, joining the team seven months after its inception. He expanded the magazine from its original small pocketbook size to a full size publication with a distribution of 20,000 copies.

Rossa said he’s excited to see the opportunities designers come across through the challenge.

“The most exciting part to me is encouraging and giving opportunities to the designers,” He said. “We have been doing this for a long time and it’s growing and changing with the times. Designers just keep getting more creative, so I’m looking forward to seeing the new trends coming up this season.”

Lauren Lippert

303 Magazine’s Fashion Editor, Lauren Lippert is the third judge for the designer challenge. Lippert’s journalism and fashion background led her to work with 303 magazine after college in 2021. She keeps herself busy covering fashion events, meeting local designers and assisting Strickler with DFW. As a second time judge, she’s excited to see what each designer will bring to the runway.

“My favorite part about the Emerging Designer Challenge is giving up and coming brands a platform to showcase their incredible work,” She said. “I’m especially excited about this season’s challenge because they are all so different that you’ll be getting each genre of fashion. Whether it’s sustainable or couture-esque designs, this challenge will have it all and I can’t wait to see what they each create.”

Carter Cupp

Designer of Boogeyman’s Closet, Carter Cupp joins as a first time judge. Cupp showed in the 2022 Fall and Spring with The Hause Collective. He then branched out in this last fall show and did a solo collection through his brand. Cupp based his fall collection on early 2000s style streetwear, calling it “BoogeY2K.”

The designer shared some advice for those competing on Saturday as they enter a fierce, cutthroat industry. “Proper preparation will ensure you don’t burn your creativity out,” He said “It’s good to push yourself, but don’t burn yourself out.”

Cupp said he’s looking forward to seeing designers work with different textiles like metal and tinsel, referencing competing brands Forever Chained and Tinsel Dreams.

Emiko Freeman

Emiko Freeman is a Denver-based fashion designer who specializes in upcycled denim designs. Freeman competed in and won The Emerging Designer Challenge last year. She also won audiences’ vote after showing her Japanese streetwear patchwork pieces in the Fall show.

Since debuting her sustainably based brand OKIME KOLLECTIONS, Freeman has developed a perceptive pulse for fashion.

“I am looking forward to judging the designer challenge because this was a very special show for me where I was given the opportunity to compete,” She said. “It opened new doors for me and my brand. I’m so grateful to be a part of that experience for other up and coming brands.”

The Emerging Designers Challenge kicks off this Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature a red carpet, cocktail reception, fashion show and an after party.

