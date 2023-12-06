This Week In Concerts — Moon Taxi, Green Velvet, Grace Potter, Yussef Dayes and More

It’s another wonderful week for concerts here in the Mile High City and 303 Magazine has the low-down on every show happening this week.

For the techno and house fans, Green Velvet will be lighting up the dance floor at Temple 12/8! His signature mohawk has been spotted at festivals the world over, so getting to catch a club set is always a treat.

Grace Potter will be bringing her full-energy rock n’ roll to the Mission Ballroom on 12/8. The talented multi-instrumentalist is sure to bring the roof down—don’t miss this incredible performance.

Drumming prodigy Yussef Dayes will be performing his “Black Classical Music” at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom on 12/6. Yussef is one of the world’s best drummers right now, and he with his band is not something to skip out on.

As per usual, stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.

12/8—Baltra and DJ F*ckOff

12/5—Epoch with November Winner’s Battle Omsine vs. Shakra

12/7—Soulacybin with bioLuMigen and Mr. Lang

12/8—Bread Winner with OOGA, Backleft and Kizer

12/9—Dave Owen with Adred, Solid, Nervouz Syztem and Recon Residents

12/7—Dead Nasty with Wesley Mack, Rvggz, Ghoul and Zipz

12/8—Sora with Bex and Waylo

12/9—Baby Ekko Fundraiser

12/10—Sunday School with Vibesquad

12/7—Mean Mary with the huCKLE BEARErS and Many Mountains

12/8—GroundLoop with TKettle

12/9—Rose Capone with Guappo

12/6—Yussef Dayes

12/7—SHiFT ft. Cut Chemist with DJ Shortkut and Foxtail

12/8—Couch with Alisa Amador and High Street Joggers Club

12/9—DMVU with Toadface, Canvas, Huck.Jorris and Don Jamal

12/7—Pickin’ On The Dead and Flash Mountain Flood

12/8—Juno What?! with Mikey Thunder

12/9—Shadowgrass with Magoo

12/7—Hairitage

12/8—Gabriel & Dresden

12/9—Maz

12/6—Ellyn Rucker Tribute Quartet

12/7—Lauren Frihauf

12/7—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

12/8—El Javi: Acoustic Christmas

12/8—The Saxtet: A Very Saxy Christmas

12/8—Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic

12/9—El Javi: Acoustic Christmas

12/9—Beyond

12/9—Piano Lounge: Camilla Vaitaitis

12/10—DJO Holiday Show (2 Shows)

12/7—Heart Shaped Zombie with Orna, Beggar’s Union and Folded Face

12/8—Radiant Drive with Color Clinic and Daywish

12/9—Consider The Source with Mr. Specific and Shwarma

12/10—Lisa Finck with Macie June and Fiamore

12/8—Cattle Decapitation with Immolation, Sanguissugabogg and Castrator

12/8—Eli Young Band

12/5—B3 Jazz Jam

12/6—Hump Day Funk Jam

12/7—Cocktail Revolution

12/8—Funkiphino

12/9—Funkiphino

12/10—A Very Madd Titties Christmas

12/11—Monday Night Jazz Jam

12/7—Alex Jordan with May Be Fern and Kimberly Morgan-York

12/8—Boot Juice with Fiction and Unsub

12/9—The Jauntee’s Regal Ball

12/10—Hart Guitar Showcase

12/5—BLOOD CLUB with Dustbowl Champion and Floats

12/7—Soy Celesté with Pretty.Loud and To Be Astronauts

12/8—Nite Vision All Vinyl Dance Party

12/9—DJ Matty & Marika

12/10—Jarhead Fertilizer with Phobophilic, Crownovhornz and Death Possession

12/8—TBD Secret Show

12/9—KSTEELE with Dynohunter and Movesayer

12/6—Zach Seabaugh with Paul Witacre

12/7—Shanin Blake with Coop Mahndala and Layup

12/8—Open House ft. Cloverdale with Silkworm and Fër Shor

12/8—Treehouse DJ Set: Sparke with Gano and Andi Hanako

12/9—OTR with CLRBLND.

12/9—Treehouse DJ Set: Free Wifi

12/9—Veggi with Siss and Levi Double U

12/10—Bass Blizzard with KHOLD

12/6—The Ivy with Swim Fan and Clone The Wolf

12/7—NEFFEX

12/8—NEFFEX

12/9—Spectre Jones with Sophia Eliana and Angelico

12/9—GLYPHEX

12/8—Broadway Rave

12/9—milk.

12/10—bea miller

12/6—Meateater Live

12/8—Grace Potter with Tracksuit Wedding

12/9—Tchami X Malaa with It’s Murph, Masteria and Kallaghan

12/10—Moneybagg Yo with Loaf Boyz and YTB Fatt

12/11—Lovejoy with Colony House, Ella Red and Seth Beamer

12/6—The Zweifel – Lewis – Wiens Trio

12/9—Reid Pool Quintet plays Fats Navarro

12/10—The Gabriel Mervine Quartet

12/8—Rick Lobato with Chuck Lettes

12/9—John Craigie with Madeline Hawthorne

12/7—Midnight Marauders: Explorations In Hip-Hop

12/9—Keith Hicks

12/10—Keith Hicks

12/7—Ladies Pick – Female Bluegrass Jam

12/8—LuSid

12/9—The Hot Lunch Band

12/6—The Slackers

12/8—Wednesday 13

12/9—Taylor’s Version

12/10—Carla’s Dreams

12/8—Keddjra Gallagher with Hula Hound and Recorduroy

12/6—Freshman Philosophy Majors with SWAG and Zymphonic

12/8—The Dawn Chose Orion with Surrender the Ectype, Burning Through Darkness, Truly Fine Citizens and Our Stars Align

12/9—Shwasty’s Paragon

12/10—Omega 9

12/6—Greg Schochet and Little America

12/7—Daisychain with Blankslate, Citizen Tempest and TULPA

12/8—Black Dots with with Joy Subtraction and Curious Things

12/9—Messiahvore with Church Fire and Moon Pussy

12/5—Jeff Rosenstock

12/7—Trap Karaoke

12/8—Emo Nite

12/9—Moon Taxi

12/8—Green Velvet

12/9—Cheyenne Giles

12/7—Audiotrope with JELLï and Sleazy Lettuce

12/9—Sweet Pork with Liquid Chicken, Cosmic Dojo and Dijon Mustang