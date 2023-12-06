This Week In Concerts — Moon Taxi, Green Velvet, Grace Potter, Yussef Dayes and More

It’s another wonderful week for concerts here in the Mile High City and 303 Magazine has the low-down on every show happening this week.
For the techno and house fans, Green Velvet will be lighting up the dance floor at Temple 12/8! His signature mohawk has been spotted at festivals the world over, so getting to catch a club set is always a treat.
Grace Potter will be bringing her full-energy rock n’ roll to the Mission Ballroom on 12/8. The talented multi-instrumentalist is sure to bring the roof down—don’t miss this incredible performance.
Drumming prodigy Yussef Dayes will be performing his “Black Classical Music” at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom on 12/6. Yussef is one of the world’s best drummers right now, and he with his band is not something to skip out on.
As per usual, stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
12/8—Baltra and DJ F*ckOff
The Black Box
12/5—Epoch with November Winner’s Battle Omsine vs. Shakra
12/7—Soulacybin with bioLuMigen and Mr. Lang
12/8—Bread Winner with OOGA, Backleft and Kizer
12/9—Dave Owen with Adred, Solid, Nervouz Syztem and Recon Residents
The Black Box Lounge
12/7—Dead Nasty with Wesley Mack, Rvggz, Ghoul and Zipz
12/8—Sora with Bex and Waylo
12/9—Baby Ekko Fundraiser
12/10—Sunday School with Vibesquad
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/7—Mean Mary with the huCKLE BEARErS and Many Mountains
12/8—GroundLoop with TKettle
12/9—Rose Capone with Guappo
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/6—Yussef Dayes
12/7—SHiFT ft. Cut Chemist with DJ Shortkut and Foxtail
12/8—Couch with Alisa Amador and High Street Joggers Club
12/9—DMVU with Toadface, Canvas, Huck.Jorris and Don Jamal
Cervantes’ Other Side
12/7—Pickin’ On The Dead and Flash Mountain Flood
12/8—Juno What?! with Mikey Thunder
12/9—Shadowgrass with Magoo
The Church
12/7—Hairitage
12/8—Gabriel & Dresden
Club Vinyl
12/9—Maz
Dazzle
12/6—Ellyn Rucker Tribute Quartet
12/7—Lauren Frihauf
12/7—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
12/8—El Javi: Acoustic Christmas
12/8—The Saxtet: A Very Saxy Christmas
12/8—Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic
12/9—El Javi: Acoustic Christmas
12/9—Beyond
12/9—Piano Lounge: Camilla Vaitaitis
12/10—DJO Holiday Show (2 Shows)
Globe Hall
12/7—Heart Shaped Zombie with Orna, Beggar’s Union and Folded Face
12/8—Radiant Drive with Color Clinic and Daywish
12/9—Consider The Source with Mr. Specific and Shwarma
12/10—Lisa Finck with Macie June and Fiamore
The Gothic Theatre
12/8—Cattle Decapitation with Immolation, Sanguissugabogg and Castrator
The Grizzly Rose
12/8—Eli Young Band
Herb’s
12/5—B3 Jazz Jam
12/6—Hump Day Funk Jam
12/7—Cocktail Revolution
12/8—Funkiphino
12/9—Funkiphino
12/10—A Very Madd Titties Christmas
12/11—Monday Night Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
12/7—Alex Jordan with May Be Fern and Kimberly Morgan-York
12/8—Boot Juice with Fiction and Unsub
12/9—The Jauntee’s Regal Ball
12/10—Hart Guitar Showcase
Hi-Dive
12/5—BLOOD CLUB with Dustbowl Champion and Floats
12/7—Soy Celesté with Pretty.Loud and To Be Astronauts
12/8—Nite Vision All Vinyl Dance Party
12/9—DJ Matty & Marika
12/10—Jarhead Fertilizer with Phobophilic, Crownovhornz and Death Possession
Knew Conscious
12/8—TBD Secret Show
12/9—KSTEELE with Dynohunter and Movesayer
Larimer Lounge
12/6—Zach Seabaugh with Paul Witacre
12/7—Shanin Blake with Coop Mahndala and Layup
12/8—Open House ft. Cloverdale with Silkworm and Fër Shor
12/8—Treehouse DJ Set: Sparke with Gano and Andi Hanako
12/9—OTR with CLRBLND.
12/9—Treehouse DJ Set: Free Wifi
12/9—Veggi with Siss and Levi Double U
12/10—Bass Blizzard with KHOLD
Lost Lake
12/6—The Ivy with Swim Fan and Clone The Wolf
12/7—NEFFEX
12/8—NEFFEX
12/9—Spectre Jones with Sophia Eliana and Angelico
12/9—GLYPHEX
Marquis Theater
12/8—Broadway Rave
12/9—milk.
12/10—bea miller
Mission Ballroom
12/6—Meateater Live
12/8—Grace Potter with Tracksuit Wedding
12/9—Tchami X Malaa with It’s Murph, Masteria and Kallaghan
12/10—Moneybagg Yo with Loaf Boyz and YTB Fatt
12/11—Lovejoy with Colony House, Ella Red and Seth Beamer
Nocturne
12/6—The Zweifel – Lewis – Wiens Trio
12/9—Reid Pool Quintet plays Fats Navarro
12/10—The Gabriel Mervine Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
12/8—Rick Lobato with Chuck Lettes
The Ogden Theatre
12/9—John Craigie with Madeline Hawthorne
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/7—Midnight Marauders: Explorations In Hip-Hop
12/9—Keith Hicks
12/10—Keith Hicks
Orchid Denver
12/7—Ladies Pick – Female Bluegrass Jam
12/8—LuSid
12/9—The Hot Lunch Band
The Oriental Theater
12/6—The Slackers
12/8—Wednesday 13
12/9—Taylor’s Version
12/10—Carla’s Dreams
Roxy Broadway
12/8—Keddjra Gallagher with Hula Hound and Recorduroy
Roxy Theatre
12/6—Freshman Philosophy Majors with SWAG and Zymphonic
Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/8—The Dawn Chose Orion with Surrender the Ectype, Burning Through Darkness, Truly Fine Citizens and Our Stars Align
12/9—Shwasty’s Paragon
12/10—Omega 9
Skylark Lounge
12/6—Greg Schochet and Little America
12/7—Daisychain with Blankslate, Citizen Tempest and TULPA
12/8—Black Dots with with Joy Subtraction and Curious Things
12/9—Messiahvore with Church Fire and Moon Pussy
Summit
12/5—Jeff Rosenstock
12/7—Trap Karaoke
12/8—Emo Nite
12/9—Moon Taxi
Temple
12/8—Green Velvet
12/9—Cheyenne Giles
Your Mom’s House
12/7—Audiotrope with JELLï and Sleazy Lettuce
12/9—Sweet Pork with Liquid Chicken, Cosmic Dojo and Dijon Mustang