Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 11/8 – 11/12

Denver Fashion Week opening night is four days away! As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. DFW tickets always sell out — so get your friends together and make sure to reserve your runway seats HERE.

This week for music, we have Kim Petras, Madeon, Kitchen Dwellers, Twiddle and Of The Trees scattered throughout the city performing.

Veterans Day is also this weekend. If you’re a veteran, don’t miss the chance to score free gyros from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café or attend the Veterans Day Parade and Festival on Saturday.

Additionally, State 38 Distilling is hosting a pearl bracelet-making workshop and G-Que in Westminster is offering 200 free pulled pork sandwiches to the first to arrive.

Denver Fashion Week

Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, is back again for Fall 2023. Collections from local, national, and international designers will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion. The nationally acclaimed show occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons.

When: Nov. 11 – DFW Opening Night

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: On the runway: the latest trends in ready-to-wear fall ’23 fashion, and resort wear ’24 by St. John. This will be a memorable event as this is the largest American luxury fashion house to grace the DFW runway. Special performance by the Colorado Ballet Academy.

Emceeing the show is Erica Lopez, traffic and entertainment anchor for 9News.

When: Nov. 12

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: DFW partnered with The Southwest Hairstyling Awards for a runway show focused on intricate hair designs and the eighth annual Southwest Hairstyling Awards. In addition to live award presentations, see some of the most prominent hairstylists in the world present their collections on the runway.

When: Nov. 14

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: From limited edition to trendy streetwear brands, the streetwear show has earned the reputation as a must-attend for fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. Guests are encouraged to wear their best street-style outfit and sneakers while finding fashion inspiration in unique pieces that will define this season’s streetwear style. Special performance by Jon Rubio, a first-generation Mexican-American artist. The Denver talent released his latest single, “Fan Girl,” this summer and is in the process of writing and producing beats for his first album.

Emceeing the show is Amber Wilkinson, a local influencer, on-air personality on Alice 105.9 and former contestant on the 22nd season of “The Bachelor.”

When: Nov. 15

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $50+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Sustainable runway show is a core value of DFW and coincides with National Recycling Day for a don’t miss night for sustainability enthusiasts, people curious about living a more eco-conscious fashion lifestyle, and fashionista alike. The showcased brands are committed to sustainability and their impressive line of work will not only decorate the runway but leave attendees inspired.

Special performance by Denver singer/songwriter Carter Fleniken.

Emceeing the show is Kylie Bearse, morning meteorologist on FOX31. Kylie is being dressed by Hyacinth.

Kim Petras

When: Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $84 – $131, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Kim Petras is a German singer and songwriter taking the stage at the Fillmore tonight as part of her Feed the Beast World Tour. You may know Petras from her hit song “Unholy” with Sam Smith that took over radio stations and became a widely trending TikTok sound.

Madeon

When: Nov. 9, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $45 – $79.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Madeon is a French musician, DJ, songwriter and music producer. This concert is rescheduled from 10/29 for his Good Faith Forever Tour. Good Faith is the second studio album of Madeon, released in 2019. He is joined by BAYNK, Amtrac and Spirit Motel at Red Rocks tomorrow.

The Kitchen Dwellers

When: Nov. 10, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $32.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Kitchen Dwellers “twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.” The quartet consists of Shawn Swain (mandolin), Torrin Daniels (banjo), Joe Funk (upright bass) and Max Davies (acoustic guitar).

Twiddle

When: Nov. 11, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $39 – $65, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Saturday night Twiddle show marks the final time the band will take the stage in Colorado before their indefinite hiatus. The jam band that fuses rock, funk and reggae has been touring for 18 years and has decided to take some time for change, creative growth and proper reflection.

Of The Trees

When: Nov. 12, doors 5 p.m., show 5:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $75 – $399, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Of The Trees is the bass music project of Tyler Coomb. He has risen to popularity like wildfire in the past few years, with great reception from his past two EPs, Tanglewood and The Tale of Elegos. End the Red Rocks season out on a high note and catch Of The Trees’ beautifully crafted dubstep.

Bourbon & Baubles: A Pearl Bracelet Workshop

When: Nov. 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: State 38 Distilling, 400 Corporate Circle #STE B, Golden, CO

Cost: $65, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Bring a friend and join State 38 Distilling and Saintly for jewelry workshop while sipping on cocktails. Samantha Chang from Saintly will teach guests how to create a pearl knotted bracelet. Guests will be able to select two cocktails from the distillery.

G-Que BBQ 8th Anniversary

When: Nov. 9, 11 a.m.

Where: G-Que BBQ, 5160 W. 120th Ave. Unit K, Westminster, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: As part of G-Que’s 8th anniversary celebration, they are showing their gratitude to the community and loyal customers by giving away 200 of their delicious pulled pork sandwiches to the first ones who make it by at 11 a.m.

Stripes to Bars Collaboration Beer Release

When: Nov. 10, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave. #101, Denver, CO

Cost: Price varies

Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing is releasing their collaboration beer with Denver non-profit Stripes to Bars on Friday, Nov. 10. $1 from each pint sold of their annual Vets in Jets cream ale will go towards the organization that helps veterans transition from military to civilian life for the duration it remains on tap.

Gyros for Our Heroes

When: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, 6345 E. Hampden Ave. #101, Denver, CO

Cost: Free for veterans

Lowdown: In honor of Veteran’s Day, Taziki’s is offering all veterans a free grilled chicken gyro, complete with a choice of side and chips while supplies last. This offer is only available when dining in. Check your local restaurant for hours.

Denver Beer History Tour

When: Nov. 12, 12 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Where: Confluence Park, 2250 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $55, book a tour here

Lowdown: Denver’s beer history is rich — to learn about the first breweries created in the 1850’s, the boom years of the 1880’s and 90’s, the Prohibition Era and the rise of craft beer, join this 2.5 hour guided walking tour through the city’s watering holes from Confluence Park to Union Station.

Holiday Art and Gift Boutique

When: Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Depot Art Gallery, 2069 W. Powers Ave., Littleton, CO

Cost: Price varies

Lowdown: It’s never too soon to plan presents for the holiday season. Prepare with this art and gift boutique in Littleton where you will find hand-made items created by over thirty local artists and artisans. These items may include jewelry, paintings, pottery, mixed-media, holiday decorations, wreaths and cards. This gallery will be open daily, except for Mondays.

Halcyon On Ice

When: Nov. 9, 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Where: Rare Bird, 245 Columbine St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Halcyon On Ice is Denver’s only rooftop skating experience coupled with views of the Mile High City, The Rocky Mountains and the downtown skyline. Enjoy hot beverages, bites, plush blankets and soothing tunes in the winterized cabanas that seat up to six people. Tickets include 2 hours of ice rink access, hand warmers and hot cocoa.

SENSATIA, CIRQUE CABARET

When: Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3001 Walnut Street

Cost: $55 – $104 buy tickets here

Lowdown: Prepare to be transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated craft cocktails. Brought to life by internationally renowned Quixotic, Sensatia promises a stunningly seductive encounter like no other.

Veterans Day Parade & Festival

When: Nov. 11, 10:35 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Colorado Veterans Project and City of Denver are joining forces to celebrate 10 years of this parade and festival. The event will include marching bands, floats, car clubs, military re-enactments, activities for kids, local vendors, a music stage and more. There is also a 5K/10K Run to participate in. Head here for more information on the Veterans Day Run.

Dirty Dancing in Concert

When: Nov. 12, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $36+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dirty Dancing is being brought to life this Sunday with the classic film’s first live film-to-concert experience. Expect a full-size cinema screen with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs.