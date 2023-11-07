Denver Fashion Week Partners With Southwest Hairstyling Awards

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) kicks off on Nov. 11 and on day two, Nov, 12, shines a spotlight on the Southwest Hairstyling Awards. Held at the York Street Yards, this year’s participants are a mix of familiar and new faces — each with their unique hair abilities.

Get your tickets for the hair show here

Year after year, Fashion Week brings a fresh wave of style. In the world of fashion, change is constant – with trends evolving and influencing our choices at every turn. Nothing ever remains the same; old trends make comebacks, while new and distinctive trends emerge, dying off early but always popular and exciting at the start.

However, it’s the inherent human drive for growth, creativity, and the sheer uniqueness and beauty of fashion that serves as an immense source of inspiration for countless individuals.

Leading up to the Southwest Hairstyling Awards day, I had the privilege of engaging in conversations and interviews with most of our impressive lineup of contestants.

Our roster includes H+Art of Fashion with Dakota Malacara from Colorado Springs, Carlos Carreon of Carlos Carreon Hair Studio representing Boulder, CO. Other participants include Keva Davis from Ebony Underground, Dallan Flint of Haus of Flint from Draper, UT, Lindsay Gobeli from Paul Mitchell the School in Denver, Ira Pope Sage from Las Vegas, NV, Vanessa Whitmarsh from Aveda‘s Southwest team. And finally, celebrity hairstylist Peter Gray and PG Zoo.

Their responses reflected a thoughtful commitment to their craft, showcasing their persistent dedication and creative spirit.

Dakota Malacara with H+Art of Fashion

Dakota Malacara shared insights into his impressive journey in the world of hair and fashion. Since graduating from Cosmetology School in 1991, Malacara has been dedicated to his craft, working full-time for 32 years now.

“I’ve known since I was five that I wanted to work in fashion and entertainment in one way or another,” Malacara said.

Notably, this isn’t his first experience with Fashion Weeks. Malacara has worked 12 seasons of New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, L.A. Fashion Week, Massif Fashion Week and the inaugural Colorado Springs Fashion Week this past summer.

His portfolio includes documentary work, photoshoots, and a campaign for the THC Museum in SoHo, New York. Now, Malacara is “thrilled” to be a part of the Southwest Hairstyling Awards event as a guest artist with his team, H+Art of Fashion.

He said attendees can look forward to a unique and “ethereal” presentation and collection of hair, makeup, clothing, video, and music, all inspired by the four elements: Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. This in itself promises an unforgettable experience at this year’s Denver Fashion Week.

Carlos Carreon

With a career spanning 18 years and still going strong, Carlos Carreon brings vast experience to DFW. He’s been a dedicated volunteer for at least seven to eight years, having actively contributed to the event’s overall success. While this might be his first time leading a segment, he’s been an integral part of DFW for almost a decade.

When asked about his expectations for this year, Carreon expressed his hope for diversity.

“I’m hoping that diversity is just across the board, from men to women and everything in between,” Carreon said. “I’m hoping that we can all express what we want to express in our own unique way.”

This commitment to a diverse and inclusive fashion week promises an exciting and vibrant event for all participants and attendees.

Keva Davis with Ebony Underground

Keva Davis’s hairdressing experience started as early as childhood when she became familiar with braiding hair at the age of six. Her mother, who worked as a cosmetologist, played a crucial role in nurturing her early interest, as she let her help with clients.

The inspiration behind her career choices is deeply rooted in the idea of, “helping people look and feel confident and beautiful,” She said. “I like to be creative, I get it from my mother. Almost everything that I see in nature is an inspiration.”

After working her first season of New York Fashion Week, she was invited in 2017, by local hairstylist Charlie Price to be lead hair on a few segments as well as the sole hair for his segment, “Night.” Since then, she has become a Co-Creative Director with Beauty Underground and a Creative Director of Ebony Underground.

As for what attendees can expect from her at DFW this year, Keva promises an engaging and inspiring experience. She strives to captivate the audience with a sense of “wonder, intrigue, and fun,” a shared characteristic in their presentations.

Haus of Flint featuring Dallan Flint (Draper, UT)

Dallan Flint has dedicated over 20 years to his craft. He considers himself a “student of life” and often emphasizes the importance of learning from one another.

Overall, Flint places a strong emphasis on ensuring the overall well-being of hair. His specialties span a wide range, such as hand-tied beaded row extensions, regular hair extensions, custom hairpieces, a variety of blonding techniques, color and color corrections, vivids, and creative color. Among these, his favorites are the major transformations.

His exceptional talent and creativity have earned him numerous awards and international recognition, with appearances in magazines and competitions worldwide.

Lindsay Guzman with Paul Mitchell the School

Lindsay Guzman is an esthetics instructor at Paul Mitchell the School located in Denver, Colorado, and has dedicated almost 12 years to this role, with her journey starting in April 2012.

She studied esthetics at Martins College of Cosmetology and then further continued her expertise at Paul Mitchell School. With her extensive experience and knowledge, Lindsay plays a crucial role in training and mentoring aspiring estheticians.

Ira Pope Sage (Las Vegas, NV)

Ira Pope Sage is a distinguished figure in the world of hairstyling. His talent and skill have earned him the prestigious title of Top Hairdresser in Las Vegas for two consecutive years, representing his exceptional abilities.

Sage’s passion for the hair industry extends beyond just the salon as he has spent 12 years educating and traveling globally on behalf of Paul Mitchell — sharing his wisdom with aspiring hairstylists worldwide.

He has gained national recognition, with “Be Magazine” including him in the prestigious list of Top 40 Platform Artists in the country. His expertise and insights were featured on a Winn Claybaugh Masters CD, which represents his extremely valuable contributions to the field. His dedication to education and excellence has been further acknowledged with awards such as the Independent Educator of the Year in 2023 by SWHA and the Uncensored Beauty Icon Award in 2021 by MWHA.

Additionally, Pope Sage serves as an ambassador for several respected brands in the industry, including BaBylissPRO, Booksy, Shark Fin Shears and K18 Hair all of which solidify his role as a leading figure in the hairstyling world and an avid influencer in the beauty community.

Vanessa Whitmarsh from Aveda’s Southwest Team

Vanessa Whitmarsh, a valued member of Aveda’s Southwest team, started her journey in the beauty industry 16 years ago. “I liked the idea that in the hair industry, you could be creative and social and that there were so many different types of paths in the industry,” She said.

With her extensive experience – from working behind the chair to becoming a platform artist and educator, Whitmarsh is no stranger to the world of Fashion Weeks.

“This is not my first fashion week, I have done New York Fashion Week for several years, and it’s very inspiring,” Whitmarsh said.

For the upcoming Southwest Hairstyling Awards and DFW, Whitmarsh is collaborating with other Aveda artists to present the “Hypernature” collection. This presentation draws inspiration from the Aveda collection and is promised to be an exciting and innovative addition to this year’s event.

Peter Gray and the PG Zoo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Peter Gray is back for another season of DFW. As a world-renowned hairstylist, he is celebrated for his exceptional hair-cutting skills and gentle touch. He gained recognition in the late 1990s through his groundbreaking collaborations with leading fashion photographers such as Matthew Brookes, Antoine Harinthe, Ben Hassett, and Theo Wenner.

His journey in the hairstyling industry began at Vidal Sassoon in London, which led him to international recognition as their Editorial Director. He later consulted with Procter & Gamble and Aveda, where he focused on ecologically responsible product development.

Gray’s versatile talent extends to advertising campaigns, runway shows, and styling for celebrities like Kate Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Kat Graham — cementing his place as a prominent figure in the fashion world. Additionally, he has ventured into directing motion imagery, including the pioneering music video, “Shoot Doris Day.”

