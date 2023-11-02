Denver Fashion Week Collaborates with Colorado Ballet for the First Time

For the first time ever, the Colorado Ballet Company will debut at Denver Fashion Week (DFW) for its opening night on November 11 during Ready to Wear. This first-ever collaboration will introduce audiences to the fine arts while also showcasing the American luxury fashion house, St John.

“At Colorado Ballet Academy, we believe that collaborations are a vehicle for growth,” said Olivia McCartney, the Marketing and Communications Associate for the Colorado Ballet. “Denver Fashion Week is an amazing event that reaches a large community. Our mission as an arts organization is to continue sharing the beauty and power of dance with even more of our community.”

The Colorado Ballet is a world class ballet company that features 31 professional Company dancers and 21 Studio Company dancers that show more than 50 classical and contemporary ballet performances every year.

Popular performances include the holiday-favorite, The Nutcracker, Swan Lake and many other performances throughout the season. Performances are held at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The partnership between Denver Fashion Week and the Colorado Ballet combines the art of movement and dance with the art of fashion and design — a natural collaboration of the arts.

“This partnership will give Colorado Ballet Academy the opportunity to reach new audiences that we haven’t tapped into yet,” McCartney said. “We believe that dance is a universal language and that people from all walks of life should have the opportunity to experience the creativity and joy that this art form can bring.”



Opening night for DFW will not only include a debut performance but will show why celebrities flock to the brand, St John. Combining a performance by the Colorado Ballet with the elegance of St John’s clothing is a perfect ambiance for a night dedicated to art.

“We are most excited to see our students perform and share their talent and artistic voice with new audiences,” McCartney said. “Performance opportunities are crucial for our students’ development.”

The inspiration for the show will focus on the student’s abilities and combines the collaborative efforts of a variety of choreographers.

“The solos we chose for this event were collaboratively created by various choreographers on our students,” McCartney said. “Each solo is tailored to display each student’s strengths, artistically and technically.”

With this unique collaboration, their hope is attendees will feel inspired by the young dancers and artists they see at the show. “We believe attendees will feel energized and inspired after witnessing performances from these young, aspiring artists,” McCartney said. “We hope the performance sparks excitement and curiosity to attend more performances at Colorado Ballet and Colorado Ballet Academy or to perhaps become a student at CBA themselves to participate in the fulfilling endeavor of dance.”

