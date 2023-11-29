This Week In Concerts — Maddy O’Neal, Mammoth WVH, alt-J, Phoebe Nix and More

Another fantastic week of concerts lies ahead following the Thanksgiving holiday here in Denver and all of them will get you out on the dance floor and headbangin’ (always the best way to burn off those extra calories)!
Wolfgang Van Halen brings his Mammoth WVH project to the Gothic Theater on 11/28 A proper prodigy in his own right, this show is practically guaranteed to melt faces and bring the roof down.
English indie legends alt-J are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their seminal debut album, An Awesome Wave, at the Mission Ballroom on 11/29. Having honed their performances the globe over in the past decade, their show isn’t one to miss.
Hometown hero Maddy O’Neal will be bringing the dance party to the Ogden Theater for her biggest-ever headline show on 12/1 — the dancefloor is sure to be on fire all night long.
Need a change of scenery? Phoebe Nix is releasing a new album and debuting all the new tunes at the Fox Theater in Boulder on 11/30.
This week and every week – stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.
12/1 – Chloé Caillet
12/2 – Shaded
The Black Box
11/28 – Sling Wave with Shakra, 4Lokolovestory and KOJA
12/1 – Cualli with Rhizomorphic, Hoopla, Blossomn and Deathmoment
12/2 – DistinctMotive with Die By The Sword and 40hz Toronto Crew (Spyne & steinjah)
The Black Box Lounge
11/30 – Funkshui with Sleazy Lettuce, Konductr B2B Jush and LoDo
12/1 – Coal Mine Sound: LZRD PPL with Prana, Brotha Nature, and Fauhx
12/2 – Baby Ekko Fundraiser
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/1 – Jade Oracle with Lady Los and Ike Spivak
12/2 – Jehry Robinson
12/3 – Archer Oh with Stone Jackals and Krew
The Bluebird Theater
11/28 – Brujeria with Piñata Protest and No/Mas
11/30 – Selena Por Vida
12/1 – Vandelux
12/2 – CRi with Nicky Elisabeth
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/30 – SHiFT feat Sumthin Sumthin with Fly, Mindset, Mirror Maze and Soundkissed
12/1 – Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band with The Fretliners
12/2 – Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band with Billy Failing Band
Cervantes’ Other Side
11/30 – Underground Springhouse with Yam Yam and Bubala
12/1 – Machinedrum with Holly and Gila
The Church
11/30 – Definitive
11/1 – One True God
Club Vinyl
12/2 – Cubicolor
Dazzle
11/29 – French Connections
11/30 – MaryLynn Gillaspie’s Band du Jour!
11/30 – Piano Lounge – Connor Terrones
12/1 – Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
12/1 – Three MoMezzos (2 Shows)
12/1 – Piano Lounge – Tenia Nelson
12/2 – Atomga
12/2 – Gabriel Santiago Group
12/2 – Piano Lounge – Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
12/3 – CU Denver Jazz Guitar Ensemble and Voz de la Clave Ensemble
12/3 – CU Boulder Thompson Jazz Big Bands (2 Shows)
Globe Hall
11/28 – Chase Petra with Carpool Tunnel and Similar Kind
11/29 – CU Denver Pop Rock and Hip Hop Ensembles with Fiamoré and Great Communication
12/1 – Dan Deacon with Retrofette
12/2 – CITRA with Neon The Bishop and Nova Nights
Goosetown Tavern
12/2 – Replica with As Dragons We Stand and Severia
The Gothic Theatre
11/28 – Mammoth WVH with Nita Strauss
11/30 – Battle Of The Sexes
12/1 – Armor for Sleep with The Early November and The Spill Canvas
12/2 – Qoncert Fest: Top Flite Empire
The Grizzly Rose
12/1 – Casey Donahew
Herb’s
11/28 – B3 Jazz Jam
11/29 – Hump Day Funk Jam
11/30 – Dave Randon Trio
12/1 – Jacob Larson
12/2 – Liv Sings
12/3 – The Daddy & Company
12/4 – Monday Night Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
11/29 – Orna with Endear, Stopzone, and Patema
12/1 – My Blue Sky with Brothers Of The Son
12/2 – Velka Kurva with Metal Disorder, Slingfist, and Nth Degree
Hi-Dive
11/30 – Vintage Tricks Drag Show
12/1 – Cherished with Pill Joy, Replica City and Flesh Tape
12/2 – Cobranoid with Night Fishing and The Burial Plot
Knew Conscious
12/1 – CLOCKWORKDJ with Destiny and Shynelle
12/2 – SOOHAN
Larimer Lounge
11/30 – 128 BPM with Groosvm, Odd Encounter, Nekronix and Kvler
12/1 – Joy Anonymous with Deedz, Cerval and Fred Fancy
12/1 – Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Sauce with Kas Tha III
12/2 – Louise, Lately with Julie Davis
12/2 – Open House: Ready or Not, Antle, Anarchy and Meow Mixx
12/2 – Treehouse DJ Set: Rex Buchanan and Apothekari
12/3 – Mladic with Diskull, Blas B2B Bodega Cats and Soul Atomic B2B Derteedisco
Lost Lake
11/28 – Maxo with Sideshow
11/29 – Public Serpents with Doom Scroll and Fragile City
11/30 – Yugs with Citizen Tempest and Silver Screen Fantasy
12/1 – Ashes To Amber with Indie Anthony and The High Lines
12/2 – The Barlow and Cousin Curtiss with Derek Dames Ohl
12/3 – Portyl with Koexist, Jitaru and Surrey Hill
Marquis Theater
11/28 – Eem Triplin
12/1 – Motherfolk
12/2 – Bravo The Bagchaser
12/3 – Harbour
Meow Wolf
11/28 – The Fifth Element
12/1 – Align
12/2 – Danceportation
Mission Ballroom
11/29 – alt-J with Meagre Martin
11/30 – Paul Cauthen with Uncle Lucius
12/1 – Bear Grillz
Nocturne
11/29 – Dave Corbus
11/30 – Sonya Walker Trio
12/1 – Jonathan Powell Quintet
12/2 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet
12/3 – The Walter Gorra Trio
The Ogden Theatre
12/1 – Maddy O’Neal with Chmura, Jaenga, Mantra Sounds and CatParty
12/2 – Hiss Golden Messenger with Adeem The Artist
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/1 – Lyrics Born with Indigenous Peoples
Orchid Denver
11/30 – Meadows & Fields
12/1 – Southern Sounds Showcase
12/2 – Niima Project
12/2 – Love Language
The Oriental Theater
12/3 – Crash Test Dummies
Roxy Broadway
11/29 -Porlolo with Anthony Ruptak and Colin Bricker & Friends
11/30 – Anterra with Peter Stone and Katie Yeager
12/1 – The HuCKLEBEARErS
12/1 – Coldridge with Major Motion Picture and Pseudocrush
12/2 – Stoyer
12/2 – The Warrior Poet with Mlady and Heatherlyn
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/29 – Yasmin Nur with Ergo
12/1 – crypts of Golgotha with pig splitter and propane
12/2 – Bozos with Fishlegs, Burden Jim and Tender Object
12/3 – Team Nonexistent with Mechanical Canine. Origami Summer and Tezca
Skylark Lounge
11/30 – Virgil Vigil with Sound Of Honey and Alana Mars
12/1 -Spitting Image with Gollie G and Totem Pocket
Summit
11/28 – The Japanese House
11/30 – Joe DeRosa
12/1 – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
12/2 – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
Temple
12/1 – Capozzi
12/2 – Gattüso
Your Mom’s House
11/29 – The Backroads Tour (Bands)