This Week In Concerts — Maddy O’Neal, Mammoth WVH, alt-J, Phoebe Nix and More

Another fantastic week of concerts lies ahead following the Thanksgiving holiday here in Denver and all of them will get you out on the dance floor and headbangin’ (always the best way to burn off those extra calories)!

Wolfgang Van Halen brings his Mammoth WVH project to the Gothic Theater on 11/28 A proper prodigy in his own right, this show is practically guaranteed to melt faces and bring the roof down.

English indie legends alt-J are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their seminal debut album, An Awesome Wave, at the Mission Ballroom on 11/29. Having honed their performances the globe over in the past decade, their show isn’t one to miss.

Hometown hero Maddy O’Neal will be bringing the dance party to the Ogden Theater for her biggest-ever headline show on 12/1 — the dancefloor is sure to be on fire all night long.

Need a change of scenery? Phoebe Nix is releasing a new album and debuting all the new tunes at the Fox Theater in Boulder on 11/30.

12/1 – Chloé Caillet

12/2 – Shaded

11/28 – Sling Wave with Shakra, 4Lokolovestory and KOJA

12/1 – Cualli with Rhizomorphic, Hoopla, Blossomn and Deathmoment

12/2 – DistinctMotive with Die By The Sword and 40hz Toronto Crew (Spyne & steinjah)

11/30 – Funkshui with Sleazy Lettuce, Konductr B2B Jush and LoDo

12/1 – Coal Mine Sound: LZRD PPL with Prana, Brotha Nature, and Fauhx

12/2 – Baby Ekko Fundraiser

12/1 – Jade Oracle with Lady Los and Ike Spivak

12/2 – Jehry Robinson

12/3 – Archer Oh with Stone Jackals and Krew

11/28 – Brujeria with Piñata Protest and No/Mas

11/30 – Selena Por Vida

12/1 – Vandelux

12/2 – CRi with Nicky Elisabeth

11/30 – SHiFT feat Sumthin Sumthin with Fly, Mindset, Mirror Maze and Soundkissed

12/1 – Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band with The Fretliners

12/2 – Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band with Billy Failing Band

11/30 – Underground Springhouse with Yam Yam and Bubala

12/1 – Machinedrum with Holly and Gila

11/30 – Definitive

11/1 – One True God

12/2 – Cubicolor

11/29 – French Connections

11/30 – MaryLynn Gillaspie’s Band du Jour!

11/30 – Piano Lounge – Connor Terrones

12/1 – Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors

12/1 – Three MoMezzos (2 Shows)

12/1 – Piano Lounge – Tenia Nelson

12/2 – Atomga

12/2 – Gabriel Santiago Group

12/2 – Piano Lounge – Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

12/3 – CU Denver Jazz Guitar Ensemble and Voz de la Clave Ensemble

12/3 – CU Boulder Thompson Jazz Big Bands (2 Shows)

11/28 – Chase Petra with Carpool Tunnel and Similar Kind

11/29 – CU Denver Pop Rock and Hip Hop Ensembles with Fiamoré and Great Communication

12/1 – Dan Deacon with Retrofette

12/2 – CITRA with Neon The Bishop and Nova Nights

12/2 – Replica with As Dragons We Stand and Severia

11/28 – Mammoth WVH with Nita Strauss

11/30 – Battle Of The Sexes

12/1 – Armor for Sleep with The Early November and The Spill Canvas

12/2 – Qoncert Fest: Top Flite Empire

12/1 – Casey Donahew

11/28 – B3 Jazz Jam

11/29 – Hump Day Funk Jam

11/30 – Dave Randon Trio

12/1 – Jacob Larson

12/2 – Liv Sings

12/3 – The Daddy & Company

12/4 – Monday Night Jazz Jam

11/29 – Orna with Endear, Stopzone, and Patema

12/1 – My Blue Sky with Brothers Of The Son

12/2 – Velka Kurva with Metal Disorder, Slingfist, and Nth Degree

11/30 – Vintage Tricks Drag Show

12/1 – Cherished with Pill Joy, Replica City and Flesh Tape

12/2 – Cobranoid with Night Fishing and The Burial Plot

12/1 – CLOCKWORKDJ with Destiny and Shynelle

12/2 – SOOHAN

11/30 – 128 BPM with Groosvm, Odd Encounter, Nekronix and Kvler

12/1 – Joy Anonymous with Deedz, Cerval and Fred Fancy

12/1 – Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Sauce with Kas Tha III

12/2 – Louise, Lately with Julie Davis

12/2 – Open House: Ready or Not, Antle, Anarchy and Meow Mixx

12/2 – Treehouse DJ Set: Rex Buchanan and Apothekari

12/3 – Mladic with Diskull, Blas B2B Bodega Cats and Soul Atomic B2B Derteedisco

11/28 – Maxo with Sideshow

11/29 – Public Serpents with Doom Scroll and Fragile City

11/30 – Yugs with Citizen Tempest and Silver Screen Fantasy

12/1 – Ashes To Amber with Indie Anthony and The High Lines

12/2 – The Barlow and Cousin Curtiss with Derek Dames Ohl

12/3 – Portyl with Koexist, Jitaru and Surrey Hill

11/28 – Eem Triplin

12/1 – Motherfolk

12/2 – Bravo The Bagchaser

12/3 – Harbour

11/28 – The Fifth Element

12/1 – Align

12/2 – Danceportation

11/29 – alt-J with Meagre Martin

11/30 – Paul Cauthen with Uncle Lucius

12/1 – Bear Grillz

11/29 – Dave Corbus

11/30 – Sonya Walker Trio

12/1 – Jonathan Powell Quintet

12/2 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

12/3 – The Walter Gorra Trio

12/1 – Maddy O’Neal with Chmura, Jaenga, Mantra Sounds and CatParty

12/2 – Hiss Golden Messenger with Adeem The Artist

12/1 – Lyrics Born with Indigenous Peoples

11/30 – Meadows & Fields

12/1 – Southern Sounds Showcase

12/2 – Niima Project

12/2 – Love Language

12/3 – Crash Test Dummies

11/29 -Porlolo with Anthony Ruptak and Colin Bricker & Friends

11/30 – Anterra with Peter Stone and Katie Yeager

12/1 – The HuCKLEBEARErS

12/1 – Coldridge with Major Motion Picture and Pseudocrush

12/2 – Stoyer

12/2 – The Warrior Poet with Mlady and Heatherlyn

11/29 – Yasmin Nur with Ergo

12/1 – crypts of Golgotha with pig splitter and propane

12/2 – Bozos with Fishlegs, Burden Jim and Tender Object

12/3 – Team Nonexistent with Mechanical Canine. Origami Summer and Tezca

11/30 – Virgil Vigil with Sound Of Honey and Alana Mars

12/1 -Spitting Image with Gollie G and Totem Pocket

11/28 – The Japanese House

11/30 – Joe DeRosa

12/1 – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

12/2 – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

12/1 – Capozzi

12/2 – Gattüso

11/29 – The Backroads Tour (Bands)