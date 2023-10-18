Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/18 – 10/22

It’s mid-October and time to capitalize on the holiday spirit present in the city — don’t miss the annual Broadway Halloween Parade, a frightening experience at the 13th Floor Haunted House, the chance to carve pumpkins and indulge in cocktails at Denver Union Station, or all of the fun that can ensue with the family at the Fall Flannel Fest in the Dairy Block Alley.

If your weekend ends and you discover that you maybe had too much fun, head to The Bloody Mary Festival on Sunday to get your “hair of the dog” cure with approximately 15 of Denver’s best bars and restaurants versions of a Bloody Mary.

Denver Fashion Week

When: Nov. 11 – 19

Where: York Street Yards, 3827 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $40+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, is back again for Fall 2023. Collections from local, national, and international designers will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion. The nationally acclaimed show occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community. DFW tickets always sell out, make sure to reserve yours at the link provided above.

For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go HERE

Vote For Your Favorite Denver Fashion Week Entertainer

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) and 303 Magazine launched a digital contest that was open to all Colorado-based entertainers who want to perform during Fashion Week on Nov. 11-19.

Now, it’s your turn to vote for your 4 favorite artists of the 8! Your vote will help 4 lucky entertainers perform during DFW and they will be featured in 303 Magazine as well as win a $3,000 advertising package.

Voting ends October 19 at 10 p.m. and the winners will be announced Oct 20 — VOTE HERE

SZA

When: Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO

Cost: $133 – $250, buy tickets

Lowdown: While Ball Arena is filled with performances and sports this week, American R&B singer SZA is one of the many to grace the arena. SZA’s 2022 album release, SOS, has validated her as an icon that people praise and her songs are their anthems. SZA was named the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist this year by the BET Awards alongside other accolades of Album of the Year for SOS, as well as Video of the Year for “Kill Bill.” Oct. 18, 8 p.m.Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO$133 – $250, buy tickets here While Ball Arena is filled with performances and sports this week, American R&B singer SZA is one of the many to grace the arena. SZA’s 2022 album release, SOS, has validated her as an icon that people praise and her songs are their anthems. SZA was named the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist this year by the BET Awards alongside other accolades of Album of the Year for SOS, as well as Video of the Year for “Kill Bill.”

Megan Moroney

When: Oct. 19, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $77 – $399, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Country music singer Megan Moroney takes the Bluebird Theater stage tomorrow night. In 2022, she charted her first single “Tennessee Orange.” Singer Logan Crosby will open the evening’s show for Moroney.

Tom Odell

When: Oct. 20, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $29.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Tom Odell is an English singer-songwriter. Many may know his song “Another Love” from his 2013 album, Long Way Down. As part of his Live in North America Tour, Isabel LaRosa and Jane’s Party will also perform. LaRosa released her debut EP, I’m Watching You in 2022 and Jane’s Party released their EP, I Saw The Light / ‘Til You Got Yours on Oct. 9 of this year.

Hollywood Undead & Tech N9ne

When: Oct. 21, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver, CO

Cost: $49 – $89, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For the rap-rock lovers, Hollywood Undead is in town at the Fillmore. They are joined by rapper and singer Tech N9ne, who has sold over two million albums.

Al & Rob (of moe.) BBQ Show

When: Oct. 22, doors 1 p.m., show 2 p.m.

Where: Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For those who are fans of moe., don’t miss the opportunity to see Al and Rob of the band take their “moe.stly acoustic” set to the stage as a duo with moe. songs, new originals, covers and witty banter. And you might as well have some BBQ while you’re at it!

Adult Coloring Night + Lagers

When: Oct. 18, 4 p.m.

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, 1309 26th St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Every third Wednesday of the month, First Draft hosts a Sweary Coloring Night, where adults can come color, enjoy rotating coloring books and supplies for $5. Blow off some steam this hump day and color your little heart out and get a house lager while you do it.

Tie-Dye and Drink Beer

When: Oct. 19, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 W. 42nd Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets

Lowdown: For thirsty Thursday, The Empourium Brewing Company will provide all of the materials needed to create your own tie-dye masterpiece. While dying your t-shirt, drink some tasty beverages that the brewing company has to offer. Oct. 19, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 W. 42nd Ave., Denver, CO$35, buy tickets here For thirsty Thursday, The Empourium Brewing Company will provide all of the materials needed to create your own tie-dye masterpiece. While dying your t-shirt, drink some tasty beverages that the brewing company has to offer.

State 38 Distilling Cocktails & Tours

When: Oct. 20, 4 p.m. (Tues – Thurs: 4 – 6 p.m., Fri – Sat: 4 – 7 p.m., Sun – Mon: closed)

Where: State 38 Distillery, 400 Corporate Cir., Ste. B, Golden, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This Golden distillery produces State 38 Whiskeys, Hacedor Agave Spirits and Damn Smooth Spirits. During tasting room hours, they are currently offering tours of the facility that serves these spirits from local hand-milled grains, organic blue weber agave from Mexico, and crisp Rocky Mountain Water. From Bourbon, Vodka and Gin to Blanco, Reposado and Anejo Agave Spirits, Absinthe, Rye, Wheat and Peat-Smoked Whiskeys — you better have a designated driver to get you back into the city after a visit with so many delicious choices.

Carving & Cocktails

When: Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $65, buy tickets here

Lowdown: On the Terminal Bar patio outside of Denver Union Station, put your carving skills to the test and turn gourds into ghouls. The ticket purchase includes a pumpkin, Jack-o-Lantern carving necessities, two seasonal cocktails, beers or wines and a nacho bar.

The Bloody Mary Festival

When: Oct. 22, 12 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $49.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you’re anticipating that Sunday morning hangover biting back a little too hard or you just love Bloodys, swing by Reelworks to try some of Denver’s very best Bloody Marys. There will be around 15 different bars and restaurants in attendance competing for the title of The People’s Choice Award. There are only a few tickets left, so be sure to grab them while they’re hot.

Immersive Halloween Themed Yoga

When: Oct. 18, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. #100 Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For this all-level flow-based yoga class, attendees should feel free to let their yoga outfit “slightly nod or fully express the Halloween season.” Teachers will guide classes through creative dancy yoga transitions, rooted in a music-driven experience with a Halloween themed playlist.

13th Floor Haunted House

When: Oct. 19, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.99+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The 13th Floor Haunted House has many attractions available for those who are prepared to be spooked! Just to name a few, there are The Deadlands with a devastating and threatening virus afflicting humanity, Repossesed,

SENSATIA, CIRQUE CABARET

When: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3001 Walnut Street

Cost: $55 – $104 buy tickets here

Lowdown: Prepare to be transported into an immersive performance experience blending spectacular acrobatic artistry, state-of-the-art visuals, live music, perfumery, and a tantalizing selection of curated craft cocktails. Brought to life by internationally renowned Quixotic, Sensatia promises a stunningly seductive encounter like no other.

Broadway Halloween Parade

When: Oct. 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Broadway from 5th to Alameda

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This family-friendly event allows attendees to view floats, bands, dancers, marchers, hearses, hot rods, horses, ghostbusters, zombies and more spooky creatures. This annual parade allows the community to celebrate the heart of Broadway. Attendees (and dogs) are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for this event.

Fall Flannel Fest

When: Oct. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: There is always something going on in the Dairy Block. This Sunday is no exception with the Fall Flannel Fest in the Alley, where families and friends can gather to hear live music, get a face painting, visit a Denver Aquarium exhibit with live reptiles, snap a flick in the fall-themed photo booth or watch a balloon artist work their magic.