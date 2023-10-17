This Week in Concerts: SZA, Travis Scott, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, The Dear Hunter and More

Fall is getting more and more evident here in Denver, and paired with the change in seasons is another stacked week of shows for every taste in music!
SZA is bringing the SOS tour to Ball Arena on 10/18. The modern R&B legend will be sure to bring one of the best shows of the month.
For the fall folk music vibes, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will be bringing her incredible songwriting and guitar playing to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on 10/21 with Cristina Vane starting the night off right.
The Dear Hunter will be celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their album Migrant and they’ve got Delta Sleep and All Get Out to ensure the rock doesn’t stop all night long.
There’s a show for absolutely everyone this week – stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.
1134 Broadway
10/20 – Mary Droppinsz + DJ Plead
10/21 – Juan MacLean
Ball Arena
10/17 – Joji – The Pandemonium Tour
10/18 – SZA – The SOS Tour
10/20 – Shinedown
10/22 – Travis Scott
The Black Box
10/17 – Sub.mission Electronic Tuesdays: Mala w/ Spektra, Centauri, Cord
10/19 – Lapa w/ Northern Form, Budge
10/20 – Lusine w/ Wickers Portal, Inquuit
10/21 – Sub.mission Presents: Bommer, Fine Buster, Bex
The Black Box Lounge
10/19 – Piezo w/ Ridgely, Drifter Angle
10/20 – Patched Out! The Live Electronic Dance Music Party
10/21 – Sub.mission Presents: Ourman w/ Subliminal x Froztwr3ck, MOJO
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/19 – Dante Elephante with The Regular and Shady Oaks
10/20 – Stoop Kids with Fruta Brutal
10/21 – Worriers with Razor Braids, First Born and The Betterselfs
The Bluebird Theater
10/18 – G Flip with Miki Ratsula
10/19 – Megan Moroney with Logan Crosby
10/20 – K-POP Night
10/21 – Rock And Roll Playhouse – The Music Of Tom Petty
10/21 – The Bad Plus with Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog
10/22 – Gayle with Dylan
10/23 – Peter McPoland with Stephen Dawes
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/18 – Tobi Lou with grouptherapy. and Special Guests
10/19 – SHiFT Ft. Oakk with Anna Morgan and TF Marz
10/20 – Shawn James with Nate and Jesse of the Yawpers and Pete Sands & The Drifters
10/21 – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway with Cristina Vane
10/22 – .idk. With Lute and Special Guests
Cervantes’ Other Side
10/20 – Denver Pop Punk All-Stars with Nirvana Unplugged
10/21 – Bag Raiders with Funk Hunk, Fred Fancy & The Attorney, and Lando Burch
The Church
10/19 – DJ Soda
10/20 – Cheat Codes
Club Vinyl
10/21 – San Pacho
10/21 – Bass Ops: Swarm
Dazzle
10/18 – Alejandro Falcón & Cubadentro
10/19 – Chantil and the Dukes of Art Tribute to Nat King Cole
10/20 – The Delta Sonics feat. Ken Saydak
10/21 – Kids’ Matinee: Laura Goldhammer & The Rainbow Show
10/21 – Sazón Six
10/22 – Adam Bodine Brunch
10/22 – Daryl Gott “Aperture” CD Release Show
10/23 – Swing with the DJO
Globe Hall
10/17 – 105.5 The Colorado Sound Presents Esmé Patterson with Nina de Freitas
10/18 – Gatlin – I Sleep Fine Now Tour with BEL
10/19 – Mystery Skulls with Portair
10/20 – Me Nd Adam: The American Drip Tour with Hutty and John Tyler
10/21 – Ratboys with Another Michael
10/22 – Al & Rob (of Moe.) BBQ Show
10/23 – Jervis Campbell with Nathan Colberg
Goosetown Tavern
10/19 – La Porbreska with Roka Hueka
10/20 – Sonefs with Idle Threat, Salads and Sunbeams and Heather Hunt
10/21 – Taylor Ashton with Sound of Honey
10/22 – Big Bucket Jam
The Gothic Theatre
10/17 – Action Bronson Presents: Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone
10/18 – Laufey with Adam Melchor
10/19 – Darlingside
10/20 – Tom Odell with Isabel LaRosa and Jane’s Party
10/21 – Nightly with Knox and Nightbreakers
10/22 – Nation of Language with Miss Grit
10/23 – The Dear Hunter with Delta Sleep and All Get Out
The Grizzly Rose
10/20 – Chancey Williams
Herb’s
10/17 – B3 Jazz Jam
10/18 – Hump Day Funk Jam with Diana Castro
10/19 – Dave Randon Trio
10/20 – Mile High Groove
10/21 – Mile High Groove
10/22 – Alive on Arrival
10/23 – Monday Night Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
10/19 – Horror Nights & Mosh Fights Tour: So This Is Suffering, Exit Existence, Eternal Bloom
10/20 – Knife Fight Night
10/21 – Sqwerv with Fresh Fruit and Orca
10/22 – Bearly Dead
Hi-Dive
10/18 – Goldies With DJ $6,000,000
10/19 – Overdose with Clusterfux and Total Cult
10/21 – Acid Mothers Temple with Stargazer Lilies and Night Fishing
Knew Conscious
10/19 – LIVE PODCAST – Galaxy Jams x All That Jam – ft. members of Railroad Earth, Drunken Hearts, DJ Williams and Blackspy Marketing. + Music by Marcuz Rezak and Friends!
10/20 – PILLOWTALK LIVE + DJ Set w/ Tri-Tip
10/21 – ROB GARZA – Official Thievery Corporation After-Party!
Larimer Lounge
10/19 – Lab Thursdays featuring Benda with Sqishi and SHASHOU
10/20 – Treehouse DJ Set – Serene C
10/20 – Open House with LaFave, That’s Enough and Roop
10/21 – Open House with Donnerthegoner, Paz and STV
10/21 – Treehouse DJ Set – DJ Sauce
10/21 – 128 Productions presents CID with Luxo and Alana English
10/22 – Michael Minelli with Tony22
Lost Lake
10/17 – Molly Burch with Christelle Bofale
10/19 – Jack Botts with Ben Goldsmith and Ben Camden
10/20 – Heave with Hashtronaut, Temporal Driver and Voidlung
10/21 – Redamancy presents Masquerade Rock with Direville (duo set)
10/22 – JD Simo with Connor Terrones
10/23 – Party Cannon with Unidad Trauma and Inoculation
Marquis Theater
10/17 – Db.boutabag
10/18 – Cayucas and Matt Costa
10/19 – Billy Raffoul
10/20 – Sextile and N8NOFACE
10/21 – Just Friends
10/22 – Idontknowjeffery with Black Smurf
Meow Wolf
10/17 – Mustard Service with Sitting On Stacy
10/18 – Holy Fawn with Caracara and lowheaven
10/21 – Polyrhythmics with The Copper Children
Mission Ballroom
10/18 – Nickel Creek with Monica Martin
10/20 – Desert Hearts witty Mikey Lion B2B Justin Martin, Lee Reynolds B2B Justin Jay and more
10/21 – Thievery Corporation with DJ Shadow
10/22 – Wilco with Nina Nastasia
Nocturne
10/18 – David Mesquitic Trio
10/19 – The Jack Dunlevie Trio
10/20 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet
10/22 – Renditions Dinner Concert: Jazz and Modern Art
Number Thirty Eight
10/18 – High Lonesome
10/20 – Charlie Stevens Duo
10/20 – DJ Hermantra
10/21 – Miggy
The Ogden Theatre
10/20 – Moe.
10/21 – Moe.
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/20 – Dave Bruzza’s Unsafe At Any Speed
10/21 – Love Language – Scorpio Celebration
The Oriental Theater
10/18 – Yächtley Crëw
10/19 – Mike and the Moonpies
10/20 – Lucha Libre & Laughs: Hands Of Fate
10/21 – Hard Candy Dance: Bordello
10/22 – The Brian Handlos’ Cancer Benefit Concert
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/17 – Hozier with Madison Cunningham
10/18 – Hozier with Madison Cunningham
10/19 – Above & Beyond with Kasablanca, Aname, and Flowstate Yoga w/ Elena Brower
10/20 – Above & Beyond with Simon Doty, Durante and HANA
10/21 – Liquid Stranger with TVBOO, Ravenscoon, Canabliss and Drinkurwater
10/22 – Black Tiger Sex Machine with Kai Wachi, YOOKiE, VEIL and Ruvlo
10/23 – Air1 Worship Now Live
Roxy Broadway
10/18 – General Air Appointment
10/18 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
10/19 – DJ Open Decks
10/20 – Rodney Rice
10/21 – Many Mountains
10/21 – Red Sage with The Hashtones and Ras I-Dre & The Djedites
Roxy Theatre
10/18 – Paleface Swiss with Enterprise Earth, Crown Magnatar and VCTMS
10/20 – Spacecorpse with Lungburn, Angelic Desolation, Among the Bodies and Volatile
10/21 – Halloween Bash
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/19 – Cult of Nasty with Big Gorgeous, Hospital Socks and DESTINO
10/20 – Harvested with Astral Tomb, Aleister Cowboy and Crypts of Golgotha
10/21 – Party Van with Citizen Tempest (FKA Fun Machine), Spitting Image and Common Mollie
Skylark Lounge
10/17 – The Crooked Rugs with Social Cinema, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver and Sunfish
10/19 – La Cerca with Dialup and Luna Nuñez
10/20 – Keenan TreVon with Trayce Chapman
10/21 – Mary Lattimore with Jeremiah Chiu
10/22 – Deeper with World’s Worst and Gazes
10/23 – Tiny Stills with Sweet Gloom, ZEPHR and Dust Honey
Summit
10/17 – A R I Z O N A
10/19 – Eladio Carrión
10/20 – The Aces
10/21 – Botch
10/22 – Bad Bad Hats
10/23 – Tesseract
Your Mom’s House
10/17 – Open Jam
10/22 – The GC Experience
10/23 – BASS of the Mondays: David Vance with 13IZZ, RETRUM, No Distractions, and Reanimeight