This Week in Concerts: SZA, Travis Scott, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, The Dear Hunter and More

Fall is getting more and more evident here in Denver, and paired with the change in seasons is another stacked week of shows for every taste in music!

SZA is bringing the SOS tour to Ball Arena on 10/18. The modern R&B legend will be sure to bring one of the best shows of the month.

For the fall folk music vibes, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will be bringing her incredible songwriting and guitar playing to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on 10/21 with Cristina Vane starting the night off right.

The Dear Hunter will be celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their album Migrant and they’ve got Delta Sleep and All Get Out to ensure the rock doesn’t stop all night long.

There’s a show for absolutely everyone this week – stay in the know with Denver’s music scene at 303 Magazine.

10/20 – Mary Droppinsz + DJ Plead

10/21 – Juan MacLean

10/17 – Joji – The Pandemonium Tour

10/18 – SZA – The SOS Tour

10/20 – Shinedown

10/22 – Travis Scott

10/17 – Sub.mission Electronic Tuesdays: Mala w/ Spektra, Centauri, Cord

10/19 – Lapa w/ Northern Form, Budge

10/20 – Lusine w/ Wickers Portal, Inquuit

10/21 – Sub.mission Presents: Bommer, Fine Buster, Bex

10/19 – Piezo w/ Ridgely, Drifter Angle

10/20 – Patched Out! The Live Electronic Dance Music Party

10/21 – Sub.mission Presents: Ourman w/ Subliminal x Froztwr3ck, MOJO

10/19 – Dante Elephante with The Regular and Shady Oaks

10/20 – Stoop Kids with Fruta Brutal

10/21 – Worriers with Razor Braids, First Born and The Betterselfs

10/18 – G Flip with Miki Ratsula

10/19 – Megan Moroney with Logan Crosby

10/20 – K-POP Night

10/21 – Rock And Roll Playhouse – The Music Of Tom Petty

10/21 – The Bad Plus with Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog

10/22 – Gayle with Dylan

10/23 – Peter McPoland with Stephen Dawes

10/18 – Tobi Lou with grouptherapy. and Special Guests

10/19 – SHiFT Ft. Oakk with Anna Morgan and TF Marz

10/20 – Shawn James with Nate and Jesse of the Yawpers and Pete Sands & The Drifters

10/21 – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway with Cristina Vane

10/22 – .idk. With Lute and Special Guests

10/20 – Denver Pop Punk All-Stars with Nirvana Unplugged

10/21 – Bag Raiders with Funk Hunk, Fred Fancy & The Attorney, and Lando Burch

10/19 – DJ Soda

10/20 – Cheat Codes

10/21 – San Pacho

10/21 – Bass Ops: Swarm

10/18 – Alejandro Falcón & Cubadentro

10/19 – Chantil and the Dukes of Art Tribute to Nat King Cole

10/20 – The Delta Sonics feat. Ken Saydak

10/21 – Kids’ Matinee: Laura Goldhammer & The Rainbow Show

10/21 – Sazón Six

10/22 – Adam Bodine Brunch

10/22 – Daryl Gott “Aperture” CD Release Show

10/23 – Swing with the DJO

10/17 – 105.5 The Colorado Sound Presents Esmé Patterson with Nina de Freitas

10/18 – Gatlin – I Sleep Fine Now Tour with BEL

10/19 – Mystery Skulls with Portair

10/20 – Me Nd Adam: The American Drip Tour with Hutty and John Tyler

10/21 – Ratboys with Another Michael

10/22 – Al & Rob (of Moe.) BBQ Show

10/23 – Jervis Campbell with Nathan Colberg

10/19 – La Porbreska with Roka Hueka

10/20 – Sonefs with Idle Threat, Salads and Sunbeams and Heather Hunt

10/21 – Taylor Ashton with Sound of Honey

10/22 – Big Bucket Jam

10/17 – Action Bronson Presents: Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone

10/18 – Laufey with Adam Melchor

10/19 – Darlingside

10/20 – Tom Odell with Isabel LaRosa and Jane’s Party

10/21 – Nightly with Knox and Nightbreakers

10/22 – Nation of Language with Miss Grit

10/23 – The Dear Hunter with Delta Sleep and All Get Out

10/20 – Chancey Williams

10/17 – B3 Jazz Jam

10/18 – Hump Day Funk Jam with Diana Castro

10/19 – Dave Randon Trio

10/20 – Mile High Groove

10/21 – Mile High Groove

10/22 – Alive on Arrival

10/23 – Monday Night Jazz Jam

10/19 – Horror Nights & Mosh Fights Tour: So This Is Suffering, Exit Existence, Eternal Bloom

10/20 – Knife Fight Night

10/21 – Sqwerv with Fresh Fruit and Orca

10/22 – Bearly Dead

10/18 – Goldies With DJ $6,000,000

10/19 – Overdose with Clusterfux and Total Cult

10/21 – Acid Mothers Temple with Stargazer Lilies and Night Fishing

10/19 – LIVE PODCAST – Galaxy Jams x All That Jam – ft. members of Railroad Earth, Drunken Hearts, DJ Williams and Blackspy Marketing. + Music by Marcuz Rezak and Friends!

10/20 – PILLOWTALK LIVE + DJ Set w/ Tri-Tip

10/21 – ROB GARZA – Official Thievery Corporation After-Party!

10/19 – Lab Thursdays featuring Benda with Sqishi and SHASHOU

10/20 – Treehouse DJ Set – Serene C

10/20 – Open House with LaFave, That’s Enough and Roop

10/21 – Open House with Donnerthegoner, Paz and STV

10/21 – Treehouse DJ Set – DJ Sauce

10/21 – 128 Productions presents CID with Luxo and Alana English

10/22 – Michael Minelli with Tony22

10/17 – Molly Burch with Christelle Bofale

10/19 – Jack Botts with Ben Goldsmith and Ben Camden

10/20 – Heave with Hashtronaut, Temporal Driver and Voidlung

10/21 – Redamancy presents Masquerade Rock with Direville (duo set)

10/22 – JD Simo with Connor Terrones

10/23 – Party Cannon with Unidad Trauma and Inoculation

10/17 – Db.boutabag

10/18 – Cayucas and Matt Costa

10/19 – Billy Raffoul

10/20 – Sextile and N8NOFACE

10/21 – Just Friends

10/22 – Idontknowjeffery with Black Smurf

10/17 – Mustard Service with Sitting On Stacy

10/18 – Holy Fawn with Caracara and lowheaven

10/21 – Polyrhythmics with The Copper Children

10/18 – Nickel Creek with Monica Martin

10/20 – Desert Hearts witty Mikey Lion B2B Justin Martin, Lee Reynolds B2B Justin Jay and more

10/21 – Thievery Corporation with DJ Shadow

10/22 – Wilco with Nina Nastasia

10/18 – David Mesquitic Trio

10/19 – The Jack Dunlevie Trio

10/20 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet

10/22 – Renditions Dinner Concert: Jazz and Modern Art

10/18 – High Lonesome

10/20 – Charlie Stevens Duo

10/20 – DJ Hermantra

10/21 – Miggy

10/20 – Moe.

10/21 – Moe.

10/20 – Dave Bruzza’s Unsafe At Any Speed

10/21 – Love Language – Scorpio Celebration

10/18 – Yächtley Crëw

10/19 – Mike and the Moonpies

10/20 – Lucha Libre & Laughs: Hands Of Fate

10/21 – Hard Candy Dance: Bordello

10/22 – The Brian Handlos’ Cancer Benefit Concert

10/17 – Hozier with Madison Cunningham

10/18 – Hozier with Madison Cunningham

10/19 – Above & Beyond with Kasablanca, Aname, and Flowstate Yoga w/ Elena Brower

10/20 – Above & Beyond with Simon Doty, Durante and HANA

10/21 – Liquid Stranger with TVBOO, Ravenscoon, Canabliss and Drinkurwater

10/22 – Black Tiger Sex Machine with Kai Wachi, YOOKiE, VEIL and Ruvlo

10/23 – Air1 Worship Now Live

10/18 – General Air Appointment

10/18 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

10/19 – DJ Open Decks

10/20 – Rodney Rice

10/21 – Many Mountains

10/21 – Red Sage with The Hashtones and Ras I-Dre & The Djedites

10/18 – Paleface Swiss with Enterprise Earth, Crown Magnatar and VCTMS

10/20 – Spacecorpse with Lungburn, Angelic Desolation, Among the Bodies and Volatile

10/21 – Halloween Bash

10/19 – Cult of Nasty with Big Gorgeous, Hospital Socks and DESTINO

10/20 – Harvested with Astral Tomb, Aleister Cowboy and Crypts of Golgotha

10/21 – Party Van with Citizen Tempest (FKA Fun Machine), Spitting Image and Common Mollie

10/17 – The Crooked Rugs with Social Cinema, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver and Sunfish

10/19 – La Cerca with Dialup and Luna Nuñez

10/20 – Keenan TreVon with Trayce Chapman

10/21 – Mary Lattimore with Jeremiah Chiu

10/22 – Deeper with World’s Worst and Gazes

10/23 – Tiny Stills with Sweet Gloom, ZEPHR and Dust Honey

10/17 – A R I Z O N A

10/19 – Eladio Carrión

10/20 – The Aces

10/21 – Botch

10/22 – Bad Bad Hats

10/23 – Tesseract

10/17 – Open Jam

10/22 – The GC Experience

10/23 – BASS of the Mondays: David Vance with 13IZZ, RETRUM, No Distractions, and Reanimeight