It’s Your Turn to Vote For Denver Fashion Week’s Entertainer

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) and 303 Magazine launched a digital contest that was open to all Colorado-based entertainers who want to perform during Fashion Week on Nov. 11-19.

The judges are comprised of DFW producers, 303 Magazine‘s music editor Thomas Rutherford, 303’s fashion editor Lauren Lippert and our guest judge, 9News Entertainment News Anchor, Erica Lopez. After some deliberation, the judges chose 8 nominees from a long list of entries.

Now, it’s your turn to vote for your 4 favorite artists of the 8! Your vote will help 4 lucky entertainers perform during DFW and they will be featured in 303 Magazine as well as win a $3,000 advertising package.

Voting ends October 19 at 10 p.m. and the winners will be announced Oct 20 — VOTE HERE

EQ

PMane Gelato

Jon Rubio

Black Madonna + Spring Page

Sauce.K

death wish – Maysi Hamwi + Caleb Paulson

Carter Joseph

SIRDEVON

