Best Thrift Stores to be the next It Girl This Fall

Being the next, “It Girl” on the street is a romanticized, idyllic fascination that’s always on the horizon, now even more so alongside the changing weather, rusty orange leaves falling from the trees and of course, fall/winter wardrobe transitions.

Whether it’s the classic trends like plaid skirts, sheer tights and warm-earthy toned garments, or the more recent trends like buckled-biker boots and red statement pieces — the greater Denver area has some of the coolest thrift stores to become the next, “It Girl” this Fall.

Garage Sale Vintage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Garage Sale Vintage has two locations in Colorado, one in the heart of Downtown Denver and the other in Downtown Lakewood. Regardless of which location you choose to shop at, this thrift store takes its customers through the times with each clothing rack. Because they only take vintage garments and accessories from 2007 and prior, their pieces are true vintage and truly chic.

The Downtown Denver location has two stories filled to the brim with clothing from different vendors, and catering to aesthetics from the Lolita, “coquette” type slip dresses to more alternative and indie styles. With this in mind, keep an eye out for authentic 70s and 80s jackets with fur trim or corduroy detailing, vintage heels, boots and maxi skirts this season.

On top of finding fashionable fall pieces, the Garage Sale Vintage ambiance doesn’t end there — this consignment store also has a bar in the heart and chaos of clothes. The bar offers hard lemonades, margaritas, seltzers, beers, cocktails, wine, and more. Even down to their interior decorations of antique collage walls to a massive peace sign wall hanging adorned with fairy lights, the shopping escapade is a positive one embodying the “cool girl” look from top to bottom.

Their downtown Denver storefront is located at 1445 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202 and their Lakewood location is at 390 S Teller St, Lakewood, CO 80226.

Rags Consignment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rags Consignment, located in Cherry Creek, is where once-loved pieces go to be revived. Founded in 1995 by Margaret Miner, Rags specializes in women’s boutique and designer brand consignment.

The shopping environment is much more light, airy and concise in comparison to Garage Sale Vintage. With more affordable brands like Zara and Madewell to high-end designer brands like Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior — there is truly something for everyone. Make sure to take a look at the statement and designer handbag collections in-store, plaid sweaters and button-ups, as well as their ankle boots for the perfect “Gilmore Girls”-esque fall closet.

Aside from the beloved Cherry Creek storefront, Rags Consignment has a second location and warehouse, both in Boulder. Rags are also currently consigning for Autumn, looking for boots, bags, scarves, wool sweaters and more.

Regal Vintage Store

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Fun, fabulous and funky” is the only way to describe the essence of Regal Vintage, based in Denver. Located at 1866 S Broadway, this thrift store is the ultimate quirky and groovy spot for true vintage lovers. On their social platforms, they highlight a wide range of pieces from authentic 1950s dresses to wigs for Halloween costumes, but every swipe of a hanger on the racks will reveal a hidden gem.

The store itself is cleverly decorated with antiques that are also for sale, such as homewares, glossy magazine archives, accessories, and the occasional freaky mannequin head. Regal Vintage is the perfect place to find true 60s/70s dresses to pair with color-coordinating tights or the perfect fitting pair of bell bottoms or straight-leg jeans to really roll into fall.

Regardless of the styles you’re looking for this Autumn, thrifting is the perfect way to find unique pieces that will elevate your closet this season.

Consider keeping in mind what staple garments you might already own, and how they can be accentuated through accessories like belts, layering sweaters or shrugs, hats and so much more. The opportunities to become the ultimate, Gilmore-Girls-esque “It girl” are endless.