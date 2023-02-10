Three of the Best Designer and Luxury Consignment Shops in Denver

Many consignment stores in Denver offer lightly used designer clothing, accessories, and other luxury items at a fraction of their original cost. These stores allow individuals to sell their gently worn luxury items while allowing shoppers to purchase high-end fashion products at a discounted price. Some of our favorite stores include Rags, Common Threads, and Kouture Consignment.

Rags Consignment

Rags Consignment has been around for over 25 years. They specialize in women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. Rags consigns hundreds of items a day which offers a unique experience every time you enter. They also offer a consignment program for customers who want to sell their gently used items for cash or store credit. In addition to retail, Rags donates thousands of “consigned but did not sell” women’s clothing, handbags, footwear and jewelry to a variety of local organizations. Rags is a go-to destination for fashion lovers looking for high-quality, gently used items at an affordable price. We recommend: Chanel Knit Kitten Heel, Acne Studios Blue Wool Sweater and Tom Ford Tortoise Sunglasses.

Common Threads

Common Threads features a carefully curated selection of designer and vintage clothing, handbags, shoes and jewelry. Common Threads is located in the heart of Denver and is a popular destination for fashion lovers looking for quality, gently used items at an affordable price. Common Threads also offers a workspace where talented craft & fashion instructors share their knowledge and teach classes at The Creative Lab. All classes are held in Common Threads. If you love high-end fashion, make sure to check out Common Threads! We recommend: Golden Goose Slide HiTOP, Moncler Carol Heeled Hike, and David Yurman Figaro Chain.

Kouture Consignment

Kouture Consignment is a luxury Resale Consignment Boutique located in Cherry Creek. Customers are able to sell their gently used items for cash or store credit. They carry brands such as Fendi, Chanel, Gucci, Dior and Burberry. Kouture Consignment’s knowledgeable staff are always on hand to assist customers with their shopping needs. Check out Kouture Consignment and find the perfect items to add to your wardrobe. We recommend: Prada Purple Origami Nylon Tote, Saint Laurent Camel Suede Fringe Jacket and Gucci Screener Sneakers.

Designer consignment stores in Denver offer a great opportunity for both sellers and shoppers. Whether you are looking for classic designer pieces, vintage fashion, or a really great deal, there is a designer consignment store in Denver that is sure to meet your shopping needs.