Buy, Shop, Trade and Drink at Garage Sale Vintage

Want to sip margaritas while you shop for your favorite vintage clothes, home goods and accessories? Come to Garage Sale Vintage for this one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Garage Sale Vintage specializes in selling second-hand goods, retro and vintage clothing, home decor, furniture, and other curiosities. Specific selling guidelines can be found on their website.

Garage Sale Vintage is not just a store, it is an experience. One of the standout features of Garage Sale Vintage is their bar, which is located in the back of the store. The bar is a cozy space, featuring retro and vintage decor. Garage Sale Vintage’s bar is a perfect example of how a business can create a unique and memorable experience for its customers. The concept is not only entertaining, but it also encourages customers to spend more time in the store, and to engage more with the products they are browsing. It’s an innovative way to attract customers, and it’s clear that Garage Sale Vintage is a store that values both style and substance. The bar serves a variety of craft cocktails, beer, and wine. Some drinks include: Mango Margaritas ranging from $12-$36, Lavender-Lemon Gin topped with champagne $12 and Sweet black tea vodka $12. They also have non alcoholic options. If you’re 21+, you get a free shot with a vintage purchase of $100 or more. In addition to the bar, the store also hosts events and live music shows that add to the vibrant and fun atmosphere.

Sustainable fashion and second-hand clothing is an environmentally friendly way to shop. Garage Sale Vintage carries a wide variety of eco-friendly items including Western, 60s, 70s, 80s and Y2K inspired pieces. By combining the thrill of vintage shopping with the fun of having a drink at their bar inside the store, Garage Sale Vintage is definitely worth a trip to Denver.

Garage Sale Vintage is located at 1460 Larimer St, Denver, CO.