Wedding Trends You Need to Know This Season

Weddings are taking making a comeback this summer.

With a long wait during the pandemic, weddings were constantly put on hold. But now, the wedding season is more prominent and better than ever. With weddings comes a lot of stress like finding the perfect outfit.

There are limitations to wedding outfits for attendees. With weddings come stigmas like never wanting to wear white or wearing bridesmaid’s colors. This guide is to help out and show where you can purchase outfits that are wedding-appropriate, avoiding the stress of clashing with anyone else.

Color Trends

This year, Earth tones for weddings are super popular. Colors like sky blue, evergreen, sunset orange and sandy beige are the perfect go to. Viva Magenta is this year’s most popular color to wear. Avoid colors in shades of white — stick to vibrant shades. Black is also a classic easy look that can be paired with any pop of color.

Shop the look at ASOS Design, Hello Molly, and Runaway The Label

Style Trends

Classic body-hugging silhouettes are forever timeless. In 2023 we are seeing a lot more simple looks paired with dramatic accessories like chunky necklaces, earrings and bracelets, or keep it classy with vibrant gold, small, and light jewelry.

A lot of popular silhouettes consist of mermaid, slip, and a fit and flare style. Use silhouettes to show off your attitude and personality. For some of the simple classier looks, it’s nice to keep the silhouette chic with a body con dress. For a flirty style, we recommend wearing a fit and flare silhouette.

Shop the look at Thatssofetch, Lucy In The Sky, and Show Po

Venue Trends

More often than not, weddings have specific color schemes depending on the venue. This can be floral, organic undertones or modern — it’s important to be on theme. Some venues consist of farms, villas, and gardens, with the ongoing theme being the outdoors and with that comes dressing a certain way.

Dresses that pair great with these venues include patterned, floral and fringe. Depending on the venue, textured dresses are the perfect way to stand out without drawing attention away from the bride.

Shop the look at Rumored, 12th Tribe, and Rosedress

Dancing Shoes

Weddings are something that can be hard on your feet. From walking around and mingling to dancing all night, a comfy stylish shoe is a must. Some on trend yet comfortable shoes include wedges, ankle strap sandals and shoes like Steve Madden’s Lilah Heels. Dance the night away with neutral colored heels — matching any outfit.

Shop the look at asos, Zappos, Lulus

Wedding Accessories

Find the perfect handbags to hold everything for hair and makeup touch ups while also staying true to the wedding theme. Classy and small bags like clutches are on trend right now, especially because they’re easy to dance with and hold on to. Not to mention, they help tie together all looks.

Shop the look at Luna Bag, Holzkern, Anthropologie