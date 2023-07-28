Colorado’s Finest Wedding Makeup Artists

In the midst of the joy and enchantment of summer weddings, precise planning and overwhelming details can sometimes lead to stress. However, there’s one aspect you need not worry about – your makeup look.

Experience your special day radiating with beauty and confidence. Explore a handpicked list of the most exceptional Colorado wedding makeup artists, all boasting ratings of 4.9 stars or higher on WeddingWire.

Place your trust in their expertise to ensure you look absolutely stunning as you say “I do.”

Beauty on Location Studio

Introducing Beauty on Location Studio – a prestigious bridal hair and makeup boutique, passionately devoted to creating a delightful and stress-free wedding experience. Their team of professionals is dedicated to making your big day as joyous, relaxed, and enchanting as you’ve always dreamed. With a genuine commitment to your wedding journey, they aim to ensure you feel exquisitely beautiful and confident as you celebrate your loving relationship.

Their team of licensed hair and makeup artists specializes in various fields, such as weddings, print and editorial, film and television, fashion runway, and corporate photoshoots. They create personalized looks at your preferred location, whether it be in Colorado or the Bay Area, California.

They offer an extensive selection of hair, makeup, and pre-wedding beauty services, all designed to meet your individual needs. Their packages include trials, bridal hair, traditional or airbrush makeup, and touch-up options. Additionally, they provide customized packages that can include additional makeup services for bridesmaids and other bridal party members, as well as facials and false lashes.

Clients rave about their experiences with BOL on WeddingWire – one review said, “Magic – such a fun and unforgettable experience thanks to BOL.” While another client wrote, “Had my wife beaming with confidence.”

Established in 2007, Beauty on Location Studio takes pride in contributing to over 2,000 weddings, making each one truly special. Their dedication to excellence earned them 5-star ratings and nominations for the Couples’ Choice Awards in 2019, 2020, and 2022, according to WeddingWire.

For an exceptional and personalized bridal beauty experience, book an appointment with Beauty on Location Studio today. Let their expert beauty professionals craft a flawless, customized look, ensuring you look and feel your best on your special day.

PLC Mobile Beauty

PLC Mobile Beauty is a professional Denver wedding hair and makeup company. Their team of talented makeup artists and stylists is committed to delivering efficiency, consistency, creativity, and professionalism to ensure your special day is nothing short of perfect.

They offer various beauty services that enhance your natural beauty, catering to both brides and their wedding parties. As an on-site glam team, they travel throughout Colorado and part of Wyoming, bringing pre-wedding pampering and beauty solutions to the comfort of your chosen venue.

Their ultimate goal is to make you look and feel your best on your special day, whether it be weddings, bridal showers, birthday parties, graduations, corporate events, or any other notable event.

At PLC Mobile Beauty, they believe their success lies in your happiness and they take joy in being part of your celebratory moments.

Their services include manicures, pedicures, men’s grooming, blowouts, hair extensions, textured styling, updos, airbrush makeup, contour makeup, fake lashes, and natural makeup. Their team of licensed stylists collaborates closely with you to craft your desired look for any occasion.

To book their services, complete an inquiry form with your event details and their team will promptly offer an estimate and any available discounts. Once you’re ready to proceed, they’ll send you an invoice for the deposit and a contract to reserve your desired date.

For those seeking extra reassurance, you can schedule an optional trial at their salon, PLC Beauty Bar, at least two months before your wedding day to ensure your look is everything you want it to be.

On your wedding day, their skilled stylists will arrive at your chosen location to ensure you look stunning and feel confident. PLC Mobile Beauty takes great pride in being a beauty expert, offering on-site hair design and makeup services for your utmost convenience. Committed to making your day all about you, they prioritize your satisfaction through their high skill level and exceptional service.

PLC Mobile Beauty prioritizes your happiness above all else, and they are dedicated to going the extra mile to ensure you feel your absolute best for any extraordinary event.

Wise Artistry

Wise Artistry is a Boulder-based wedding hair and makeup provider, founded by Rachel Wise, a skilled stylist with 10 years of experience from California. After relocating to Colorado, Wise established the company with a mission to simplify the hair industry and deliver seamless wedding experiences.

Services offered include on-site hair and makeup for weddings and special events, all provided by licensed cosmetologists who enthusiastically work closely with clients to create their dream wedding look.

The company has been honored with the Couples’ Choice Awards for three consecutive years – 2020, 2021, and 2022 – with outstanding 5-star ratings, as recognized by WeddingWire.

One review said, “Rachel and her team were incredible! 10/10 recommend for any brides searching for the perfect hair & makeup artist for their big day! The moment I sent an inquiry to Rachel, she called me and gave me the full rundown of the process, the products, the pricing, etc. She was extremely knowledgeable and responsive. I was absolutely obsessed with my final look on the wedding day and my bridesmaids & flower girls looked beautiful.”

Their featured Bridal Package starts at $1,950 and includes a two-hour hair and makeup trial, on-location bridal day hair and makeup, a bridal touch-up kit, and eight additional hair and/or makeup services. Custom quotes are available for more than eight additional services or out-of-state weddings. For those interested in owner Wise’s services, pricing details can be obtained through inquiry.

Additional services are available for flower girls, junior bridesmaids, men’s grooming, and other special occasions such as headshots and photoshoots. For all makeup services, expect skincare prep, individual false lashes, and a long-lasting lip stain as part of the package.

Travel fees may be applicable for locations outside of Boulder County. During the winter months, overnight accommodations may also be required depending on location. Pricing may also vary for out-of-state weddings.

Please inquire about additional pricing details and services outside of the mentioned package.

Secure your spot and book today with Wise Artistry and indulge in a transformative experience to achieve your perfect wedding look.