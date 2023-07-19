Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/19 – 7/23

This week Denver celebrates Global Dance Festival 20 years anniversary as they make their return to Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Fashion Week Models Auditions, Red Rocks shows with The Colorado Symphony, a “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” viewing with goats and a night of cocktails with bugs at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. You may also enjoy some sunset yoga at City Park, the Cheesman Park Art Festival or celebrate the three year anniversary of circus-themed LUKI Brewery.

Denver Fashion Week Model Audition

When: July 23, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: The Broadway, 950 Broadway Denver, CO 80203 Cost: $10, register here Lowdown: DFW is looking for fresh new talent of traditional and non-traditional male and female models ages 8-13 and 14+ with a strong runway walk and presence to walk the DFW Fall 2023 runway scheduled for November 11-19.

HERE For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go

CAAMP When: July 19, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $65, buy tickets

Lowdown: CAAMP is an indie-folk duo of Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall from Ohio. They are joined by singer-songwriter openers Carsie Blanton and Zach Nytomt. July 19, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO$65, buy tickets here CAAMP is an indie-folk duo of Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall from Ohio. They are joined by singer-songwriter openers Carsie Blanton and Zach Nytomt. Cypress Hill with The Colorado Symphony When: July 20, doors 7 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost:$66.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Thursday hip hop group Cypress Hill takes the stage at the Mission Ballroom for a special 30th anniversary performance. The members will perform their 1993 album Black Sunday — and not just that, but The Colorado Symphony will be there too.

Global Dance Festival Day one

When: July 21, doors 3 p.m.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

Cost: Buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Global Dance Festival isn’t just the largest annual summer music event in the Rocky Mountain region — it’s two days of utter EDM immersion in an environment tailor-made to support every vibe, pulse and drop served up by a diverse array of performers. While superstar producers and DJs like Deadmau5, Zedd and Tiësto are known to top the bill at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, the five stages generally cater to different sounds, from bass blowouts to thumping house to alternative strains.

Global Dance Festival Day Two

When: July 22, doors 3 p.m.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

Cost: Buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Global Dance Festival isn’t just the largest annual summer music event in the Rocky Mountain region — it’s two days of utter EDM immersion in an environment tailor-made to support every vibe, pulse and drop served up by a diverse array of performers. While superstar producers and DJs like Deadmau5, Zedd and Tiësto are known to top the bill at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, the five stages generally cater to different sounds, from bass blowouts to thumping house to alternative strains. July 22, doors 3 p.m.Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204uy ticketsThe Global Dance Festival isn’t just the largest annual summer music event in the Rocky Mountain region — it’s two days of utter EDM immersion in an environment tailor-made to support every vibe, pulse and drop served up by a diverse array of performers. While superstar producers and DJs like Deadmau5, Zedd and Tiësto are known to top the bill at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, the five stages generally cater to different sounds, from bass blowouts to thumping house to alternative strains.

Portugal. The Man with The Colorado Symphony

When: July 23, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $56, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony is busy this week. After performing with Cypress Hill, they will join the American rock band Portugal. The Man for another night of music. Thee Sacred Souls, an R&B/soul music group will open up the evening.

Wine in the Park

When: July 19, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 24900 East Park Crescent Drive, Aurora, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Bring a lawn chair and chat with some neighbors while sipping on wine tonight. Tallyn’s Reach HOA is presenting this Wine in the Park with InVINtions. A violinst will perform and food trucks will be on site. Each guest will receive two tickets upon entry — each ticket equates to one glass of wine.

Buzzed with Bugs When: July 20, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS), 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $15,

Lowdown: Get your buzz on with some bugs. DMNS will be offering a signature cocktail at their cash bar, which will provide guests with the liquid courage to view the demonstration on parasitoids and arachnid specimens. You can also view butterflies, shimmering beetles, or participate in other activities inspired by the beauty of bugs, such as an obstacle course or the new temporary Bugs exhibit. Free snacks will be available.

Taste of Mexico: Lucha Libre

When: July 21, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, tickets

Lowdown: Experience some electrifying action by the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Co at Denver’s most historic block. Barbed Wire Reef Food Truck will be parked alongside 14th and Larimer Square for authentic Mexican food and Patron Pop-Up Bar at Osteria Marco will provide craft cocktails to enjoy while immersed in the vibrant atmosphere of Lucha Libre. July 21, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver, COFree, tickets here Experience some electrifying action by the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Co at Denver’s most historic block. Barbed Wire Reef Food Truck will be parked alongside 14th and Larimer Square for authentic Mexican food and Patron Pop-Up Bar at Osteria Marco will provide craft cocktails to enjoy while immersed in the vibrant atmosphere of Lucha Libre.

LUKI 3-Year Anniversary Party When:July 22, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where:LUKI Brewery, 14715 W 64th Ave Units A&B, Arvada, CO Cost:Free

Lowdown:LUKI is circus-themed brewery with familial ties to the Ringling Bros, dating back to the 1920s. This Saturday, they are celebrating three years of business with a “cabinet of curiosities” themed soiree. The day-long event will include performances by Soul Penny Circus from 3 – 6 p.m., live music from 12 – 3 p.m. as well as specialty and limited beer releases. The Savage Beet food truck will be on-site and TV Game Show Night with host Rion Evans will continue from 7 – 9 p.m. FreeLUKI is circus-themed brewery with familial ties to the Ringling Bros, dating back to the 1920s. This Saturday, they are celebrating three years of business with a “cabinet of curiosities” themed soiree. The day-long event will include performances by Soul Penny Circus from 3 – 6 p.m., live music from 12 – 3 p.m. as well as specialty and limited beer releases. The Savage Beet food truck will be on-site and TV Game Show Night with host Rion Evans will continue from 7 – 9 p.m.

Metro Denver Farmers Market When: July 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 9288 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This is the oldest farmers market in town, with five locations and a 40-year history. Many farmers are from generations of Colorado farming families, locally grown in all ways. Support local families and businesses this Sunday while you browse through the Highlands Ranch farmers market.

Sunset Yoga

When: July 19, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hey Let’s Yoga / City Park, 2050 York St., Denver, CO

Cost: Sliding scale donation $5 – $35, reserve a spot

Lowdown: After a long day of work, stretching those muscles might be just what you need — never mind the fact that the environment happens to be outdoors while the sun sets over City Park. Bring your yoga mat, cozy layers, water, sunglasses and an open mind. This all-levels class will begin with alignment based vinyasa practices that focus on breath and movement. You may also bring your own picnic to enjoy after the class until the night is over. July 19, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.Hey Let’s Yoga / City Park, 2050 York St., Denver, COSliding scale donation $5 – $35, reserve a spot here After a long day of work, stretching those muscles might be just what you need — never mind the fact that the environment happens to be outdoors while the sun sets over City Park. Bring your yoga mat, cozy layers, water, sunglasses and an open mind. This all-levels class will begin with alignment based vinyasa practices that focus on breath and movement. You may also bring your own picnic to enjoy after the class until the night is over.

BEYOND Laser Light Show, Meditation and Day Pass

When: July 20, 4 p.m.

Where: International Church of Cannabis, 400 S. Logan St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: BEYOND Laser Light features a 360 degree audio-visual immersive experience. Tickets grant access to their retro arcade lounge, art gallery, movie theater, Gandhi’s Graffiti Garden and more.

Potty Mouths: Comedy Experience

When: July 21, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Jad’s Mile High Smoke, 7667 Washington St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $50, buy tickets

Lowdown: CJ Gauvain and Emil Kettle bring a night of comedy to life at Jad’s Mile High Smoke on the first and third Fridays of the month. Jad’s is the only Cannabar in Denver. Guests can legally purchase and consume products on site. Enjoy the luxury of smoking and laughing with like minds at this comedy experence. July 21, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.Jad’s Mile High Smoke, 7667 Washington St., Denver, CO$15 – $50, buy tickets here CJ Gauvain and Emil Kettle bring a night of comedy to life at Jad’s Mile High Smoke on the first and third Fridays of the month. Jad’s is the only Cannabar in Denver. Guests can legally purchase and consume products on site. Enjoy the luxury of smoking and laughing with like minds at this comedy experence.

Cheesman Park Art Festival

When: July 22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park Art Festival, 1599 E. 8th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This art festival features a lineup of 150 juried fine artists and craftsmen from across the country. Take part in some shopping, artist demonstrations, live music and food from Denver food trucks.

Goatflix & Chill