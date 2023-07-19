Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/19 – 7/23

with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax (*See center near you for details*)
Denver Fashion Week Model Audition
When: July 23, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: The Broadway, 950 Broadway Denver, CO 80203
Cost: $10, register here
Lowdown: DFW is looking for fresh new talent of traditional and non-traditional male and female models ages 8-13 and 14+ with a strong runway walk and presence to walk the DFW Fall 2023 runway scheduled for November 11-19.
CAAMP
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO
Cost: $65, buy tickets here
Lowdown: CAAMP is an indie-folk duo of Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall from Ohio. They are joined by singer-songwriter openers Carsie Blanton and Zach Nytomt.
Cypress Hill with The Colorado Symphony
When: July 20, doors 7 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost:$66.50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: This Thursday hip hop group Cypress Hill takes the stage at the Mission Ballroom for a special 30th anniversary performance. The members will perform their 1993 album Black Sunday — and not just that, but The Colorado Symphony will be there too.
Global Dance Festival Day one
When: July 21, doors 3 p.m.
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204
Cost: Buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Global Dance Festival isn’t just the largest annual summer music event in the Rocky Mountain region — it’s two days of utter EDM immersion in an environment tailor-made to support every vibe, pulse and drop served up by a diverse array of performers. While superstar producers and DJs like Deadmau5, Zedd and Tiësto are known to top the bill at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, the five stages generally cater to different sounds, from bass blowouts to thumping house to alternative strains.
Global Dance Festival Day Two
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204
Cost: Buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Global Dance Festival isn’t just the largest annual summer music event in the Rocky Mountain region — it’s two days of utter EDM immersion in an environment tailor-made to support every vibe, pulse and drop served up by a diverse array of performers. While superstar producers and DJs like Deadmau5, Zedd and Tiësto are known to top the bill at the Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, the five stages generally cater to different sounds, from bass blowouts to thumping house to alternative strains.
Portugal. The Man with The Colorado Symphony
When: July 23, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO
Cost: $56, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony is busy this week. After performing with Cypress Hill, they will join the American rock band Portugal. The Man for another night of music. Thee Sacred Souls, an R&B/soul music group will open up the evening.
Wine in the Park
When: July 19, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: 24900 East Park Crescent Drive, Aurora, CO
Cost: Free, reserve a spot here
Lowdown: Bring a lawn chair and chat with some neighbors while sipping on wine tonight. Tallyn’s Reach HOA is presenting this Wine in the Park with InVINtions. A violinst will perform and food trucks will be on site. Each guest will receive two tickets upon entry — each ticket equates to one glass of wine.
Buzzed with Bugs
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS), 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: $15,
Lowdown: Get your buzz on with some bugs. DMNS will be offering a signature cocktail at their cash bar, which will provide guests with the liquid courage to view the demonstration on parasitoids and arachnid specimens. You can also view butterflies, shimmering beetles, or participate in other activities inspired by the beauty of bugs, such as an obstacle course or the new temporary Bugs exhibit. Free snacks will be available.
Taste of Mexico: Lucha Libre
Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free, tickets here
Lowdown: Experience some electrifying action by the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Co at Denver’s most historic block. Barbed Wire Reef Food Truck will be parked alongside 14th and Larimer Square for authentic Mexican food and Patron Pop-Up Bar at Osteria Marco will provide craft cocktails to enjoy while immersed in the vibrant atmosphere of Lucha Libre.
LUKI 3-Year Anniversary Party
Where:LUKI Brewery, 14715 W 64th Ave Units A&B, Arvada, CO
Lowdown:LUKI is circus-themed brewery with familial ties to the Ringling Bros, dating back to the 1920s. This Saturday, they are celebrating three years of business with a “cabinet of curiosities” themed soiree. The day-long event will include performances by Soul Penny Circus from 3 – 6 p.m., live music from 12 – 3 p.m. as well as specialty and limited beer releases. The Savage Beet food truck will be on-site and TV Game Show Night with host Rion Evans will continue from 7 – 9 p.m.
Metro Denver Farmers Market
When: July 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: 9288 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: This is the oldest farmers market in town, with five locations and a 40-year history. Many farmers are from generations of Colorado farming families, locally grown in all ways. Support local families and businesses this Sunday while you browse through the Highlands Ranch farmers market.
Sunset Yoga
Where: Hey Let’s Yoga / City Park, 2050 York St., Denver, CO
Cost: Sliding scale donation $5 – $35, reserve a spot here
Lowdown: After a long day of work, stretching those muscles might be just what you need — never mind the fact that the environment happens to be outdoors while the sun sets over City Park. Bring your yoga mat, cozy layers, water, sunglasses and an open mind. This all-levels class will begin with alignment based vinyasa practices that focus on breath and movement. You may also bring your own picnic to enjoy after the class until the night is over.
BEYOND Laser Light Show, Meditation and Day Pass
When: July 20, 4 p.m.
Where: International Church of Cannabis, 400 S. Logan St., Denver, CO
Cost: $10 – $40, buy tickets here
Lowdown: BEYOND Laser Light features a 360 degree audio-visual immersive experience. Tickets grant access to their retro arcade lounge, art gallery, movie theater, Gandhi’s Graffiti Garden and more.
Potty Mouths: Comedy Experience
Where: Jad’s Mile High Smoke, 7667 Washington St., Denver, CO
Cost: $15 – $50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: CJ Gauvain and Emil Kettle bring a night of comedy to life at Jad’s Mile High Smoke on the first and third Fridays of the month. Jad’s is the only Cannabar in Denver. Guests can legally purchase and consume products on site. Enjoy the luxury of smoking and laughing with like minds at this comedy experence.
Cheesman Park Art Festival
When: July 22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Cheesman Park Art Festival, 1599 E. 8th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: This art festival features a lineup of 150 juried fine artists and craftsmen from across the country. Take part in some shopping, artist demonstrations, live music and food from Denver food trucks.
Goatflix & Chill
Where: Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr. Suite 710, Littleton, CO
Cost: $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Everyone loves playing with some goats. Now, you can chill with one this Sunday night while watching “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” You will be paired with a goat buddy that you can feed snacks to for $5.