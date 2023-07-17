This Week in Concerts – 50 Cent, Global Dance Festival, The Colorado Symphony and More

Get ready for 50 Cent, the Global Dance Festival and the Colorado Symphony for this week’s concert lineups. First up, we have the much anticipated Global Dance Festival at Empower Field. Get ready to immerse yourself in EDM with top-notch DJs taking the stage. And if you still have the energy afterwards, Meow Wolf will host the Global Dance Festival Afterparties, where the celebration continues late into the night.

If you’re a fan of hip-hop, mark your calendars for the sensational duo of 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at Ball Arena. These rap legends will deliver unforgettable performances that will have the crowd on their feet. Also, don’t miss Cypress Hill joining forces with the Colorado Symphony for a one-of-a-kind fusion of hip-hop and orchestral magic at Mission Ballroom. It doesn’t end there as the excitement continues when the Colorado Symphony joins forces with Portugal. The Man at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Make sure to stay tuned to 303 Magazine. for the latest concert updates and music news. Don’t miss out on these incredible shows happening throughout the week.

7/21 – Ross From Friends, Deedz and more

7/18 – Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and more

7/20 – Tears for Fears, Cold War Kids

7/23 – 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and more

7/18 – Electronic Tuesdays: Bunkle, Grymetyme

7/20 – Ed Rush; Optical and more

7/20 – Solfire, Item 52, Ployd and more

7/21 – Ryan Celsius, Backwhen and more

7/21 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Datenite, Sine Mountain and more

7/22 – Sammy Virji, Soukii and more

7/22 – Joebig, Rah and more

7/20 – Red Light Ritual, Dust Honey and more

7/21 – Arthur S and The Effects, Max’s Mirror and more

7/22 – Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

7/18 – D4vd, Scott James

7/21 – Lime Cordiale, Little Trips

7/22 – MF Ruckus, Ipecac and more

7/23 – Buscabulla, Brijean

7/20 – Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Jake Leg and more

7/21 – Shwayze, Jarv and more

7/22 – Bollywood Summer Night

7/20 – Ghastly, Paws and more

7/22 – Codd Dubz

7/23 – Otis Taylor

7/17 – Gavin Worland Big Band, David Mesquitic and more

7/19 – Robert Johnson

7/20 – Miguel Espinoza Fusion

7/21 – The Delta Sonics

7/22 – Kerrie Joy, Nelo

7/23 – Bigpocket Band

7/21 – Global Dance Festival

7/22 – Global Dance Festival

7/22 – Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far and more

7/18 – Profanatica, Panzerfaust and more

7/19 – Late Night Drive

7/20 – Andrew Duhon, Lonely Chair

7/23 – Average, Satellite Friend and more

7/18 – Open Mic

7/22 – Sir Rat, Samantha Jo and more

7/23 – Johnny Got Rox

7/21 – Rodney Atkins

7/17 – Vlad Gershevich

7/18 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich and more

7/19 – Hump Day Funk Jam

7/20 – Dave Randon Trio

7/21 – Super Magick

7/22 – Jacob Larson Band

7/23 – Venus Cruz

7/19 – Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler

7/20 – Coast To Ghost, Gekko and more

7/19 – Pardoner, American Culture

7/20 – Dreadnought, Izthmi and more

7/21 – WNGDU, Nico Tobin and more

7/22 – Kiwi Jr, Mainland Break and more

7/18 – Enterprise Earth, Fallujah andmore

7/20 – Ian Moore, Vince Converse and more

7/21 – Glass Spells, Tepid and more

7/22 – Burning Sister, Black Yeti and more

7/23 – All Ages Punk Rock Matinee!: Good Family, Fragile City and more

7/21 – 3420, EOS and more

7/22 – Saxton Waller, Midicinal and more

7/20 – Shank Aaron, MORF and more

7/21 – Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Zacc.

7/21 – Golden Features, Don Fuego

7/22 – Blookah, Spirit Motel and more

7/22 – Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Disgrace

7/22 – Open House with Blookah

7/23 – Locate S, Deth Rali and more

7/23 – Sturtz, Grace Clark and more

7/19 – Waveform, They Are Gutting a Body of Water and more

7/20 – Arlo McKinley, Justin Wells

7/21 – Dave Abear & Friends

7/22 – Yabird, Gettin’ It and more

7/23 – Project Blackbird, Justus and The Limits

7/18 – Arrows in Action

7/20 – Imarhan

7/21 – Baylen Levine

7/22 – The Frights

7/18 – Etran de L’Aïr, Tuff Bluff and more

7/21 – Global Dance Festival After Party

7/22 – Global Dance Festival After Party

7/20 – Cypress Hill with The Colorado Symphony

7/19 – Matt Smiley Trio

7/20 – Adam Bodine

7/21 – Taylor Clay Quartet

7/22 – Jenna McLean Quintet

7/23 – Alejandro Castaño Organ Trio

7/19 – DJ Krumsy, Random Temple

7/20 – Walden, Lady Romeo

7/21 – Hymn for Her

7/22 – DJ Miggy

7/21 – Indie Dance Party

7/18 – Tom Keifer Band, Johnny Got Rox

7/20 – Gorilla Biscuits

7/21 – Infestation 303, Maiden Denver

7/22 – Best Night Ever: Taylor Swift Night

7/23 – Performance High: Meghan Akradi, Janna MC

7/19 – Citizen Dan

7/17 – Tori Amos, Tow’rs

7/18 – Killer Queen

7/19 – Caamp, Carsie Blanton and more

7/20 – Caamp, Lady Wray and more

7/21 – STS9, Duffrey

7/22 – STS9, DOS

7/23 – Portugal the Man with The Colorado Symphony, Thee Sacred Souls

7/18 – Paloma Ress Quartet

7/19 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam: Sean Applebee

7/20 – DJ Open Decks

7/21 – Til Willis

7/21 – Jackson Harkness, The Hucklebearers and more

7/22 – Derek Dames Ohl

7/22 – Nina & The Moonlighters, Sweet Pork and more

7/23 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish

7/21 – Defected, Skin Dancer and more

7/22 – Draghoria

7/17 – Kind Eyes, Backlip and more

7/19 – Origami Summer, Tezca and more

7/20 – Ska/Punk Show: Lo Cash Ninjas, Doom Scroll and more

7/21 – Teratanthropos, Obscene Worship and more

7/22 – Asbestos, Zero Function and more

7/23 – Anklebiter, Wide Man and more

7/17 – Reddenhollow, Ellsworth and more

7/19 – Joelton Mayfield, Last Humans and more

7/22 – Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes and more

7/17 – The Konduktor, DJ Dabby and more

7/18 – Myles Bullen, BlueRaspberry and more

7/19 – Midnight For Now, Orna and more

7/20 – Free Creatures

7/21 – Monsoon, The Moon, Sweet Wyne and more

7/22 – Orbit Dubz, Edamami and more