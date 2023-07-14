Yesterday, Ball Arena was transformed into a hot box of hip-hop excellence. The event, headlined by none other than Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, brought together a lineup of iconic artists that left the crowd in awe. Joining the stage were legends like Too Short, Warren G, Berner, DJ Drama and special guest Lady of Rage.

As the seats in the venue filled, so did the air with an unmistakable floral roast, creating a unique atmosphere familiar to the Mile High City. While the packed seating of Ball Arena limited the opportunity for dancing, the audience didn’t let that stop them from feeling the rhythm and groove of the beats.

As the night unfolded, it became clear that the artists were determined to keep the crowd entertained without interruption. They focused on delivering a non-stop barrage of hits, rarely pausing to address the audience directly. This allowed the music to take center stage, captivating the audience with its unrelenting energy. The supporting acts were equally impressive, with Too Short, Warren G, Berner and the special guest Lady of Rage all adding their own unique presence to the stage.

In an unexpected and heartwarming moment, DJ Drama helped hype three young kids onto the stage. Among them was Sebastian or Bash, Wiz Khalifa’s own son, who did not waste the spotlight to dance with his friends. Soon after, the stage cleared to prepare for Wiz himself and soon the audience was listening and watching a giant talking blunt on screen followed by Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight,” before Wiz Khalifa walked on stage.

As soon as he stepped on stage, the crowd erupted with excitement. Opening his set with the timeless anthem “Black and Yellow,” Wiz Khalifa immediately had everyone singing along. He continued mesmerizing the audience with a string of hits, including “I Roll Up” and selections from his latest album, See Ya, such as the uplifting track “Peace & Love.” True to his reputation, Wiz Khalifa brought his trademark laugh and light-hearted presence to the stage.

Last but certainly not least, it was time for the legendary Snoop Dogg to take the stage. Making a grand entrance, he exuded the epitome of coolness, cruising in on a Cadillac convertible while casually puffing on a blunt. Sporting a black and white bandana-patterned jumpsuit, Snoop Dogg’s presence was larger than life.

As expected, Snoop Dogg delivered a performance that was nothing short of spectacular. With a career spanning over 30 years, he had an extensive catalog of hits to choose from. However, he kept it simple and stayed true to his fans with iconic tracks like “The Next Episode,” “Deep Cover,” and “Beautiful.” With each song, Snoop Dogg effortlessly commanded the stage, captivating the crowd with his smooth flow and undeniable charisma.

In a poignant moment, Wiz Khalifa returned to the stage to join Snoop Dogg for a few songs, including “See You Again.” During this performance, in a heartfelt display, the artists paid tribute to fellow performers, friends and loved ones who have passed away, including Kobe Bryant, XXXTentacion and Nipsey Hustle, to name a few.

Ball Arena was a night filled with musical greatness. Despite the limited space for dancing, the atmosphere was electric, with the venue immersed in a cloud of smoke and the state of the crowd reaching unprecedented heights. It was a celebration of hip-hop culture and a reminder of the profound impact these artists have had on the lives of their fans. The night will surely be forgotten in detail but remembered as a true Mile High performance.

All photography by Kiddest Metaferia