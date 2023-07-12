Men’s “Eras Tour” Outfit Ideas – Using What’s in Your Closet

Arguably one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Taylor Swift Era Tour, has drawn in millions of fans across the nation and will continue to do so in the international leg of her tour this fall.

In her two days in Denver at Empower Field, Swift will draw in almost 150,000 fans, having sold out the Field for both Friday and Saturday. Though the fandom mainly has women amongst its ranks, there are thousands of men going to see Taylor live this summer as well — even if it’s just to accompany their significant others.

For the men who are going and would like to shimmer alongside all the bejeweled Swiftie fans, here’s your guide to picking through your closet to stand out — or at least be on theme.

Pick a Simple Era

Taylor Swift’s Debut Era is defined by innocence, first loves and losses, and the kind of yearning that can only come from defining teenage years. Naturally, the Debut Era’s fashion was flowy, romantic, soft, and sweet to fit Taylor’s country charm. For men wanting an easy way to dress on trend for the tour, Debut Taylor is a perfect era to shoot for, as a simple country look will do. Cowboy boots, jeans, and a soft t-shirt are the perfect way to fit right into the crowd.

Swift’s second era — Fearless — brings nostalgia back to 2008 when the “Fearless” album was released. To dress on par with the Fearless Era, you’ll need the number 13 on the back of your hand, cowboy boots, and a white loose shirt to really emulate Love Story. To pay homage to “You Belong with Me,” a casual tee shirt and jeans while carrying a sign that reads “I Love You” in scribbled sharpie will nail the vibe.

Commit to a Color

Taylor Swift is an icon for many reasons — one of the biggest being her ability to capture and define her emotions with varying colors. Seen from phrases of her lyrics to titles of her songs (“Maroon,” anyone?), and even the name of an album (“Red”). Committing to a color can be one of the easiest ways to put together an ensemble that will garner the Era’s Tour approval.

Her recently owned album, “Speak Now” is defined by all things purple, just like Taylor’s cover photo. Photos from the Eras tour have shown Swift stunning the crown in a layered purple and glimmering purple gown. To easily fit into the crowd, find some purple and make sure to sing along to “Enchanted” and “Long Live” with gusto.

In her sister albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” Taylor repeatedly refers to a sweet blue, singing “never seen that color blue” and “don’t want no other shade of blue but you” when talking about her love. Going with your significant other, dressing in all blue may be a very simple way to come dressed well to the Eras Tour.

If you have red in your closet that you’re hoping to get to wear –— let this be your sign to lean into it. “Red” is one of Taylor’s most loved albums and you can’t go wrong wearing all maroon. Throw on a red top, jeans, and red shoes — bonus point for accessorizing with red heart sunglasses paying homage to her 22 music video.

Pink and light purples are a reference to the 2019 “Lover” Era. Glitter and blue hair are a nice added addition to this era.

If you don’t own a lot of color — wearing an all black outfit would fit perfectly to honor Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” Era, a time period dedicated to her reappearance in the public eye after a year away. Any snake accessories will heighten this look and are a must for this theme.

DIY Ideas

In an environmentally-friendly and sustainability-focused city like Denver, many Eras Tour goers are not looking to purchase an outfit that can only be worn once. An easy way to avoid this is to DIY an ensemble using basics you likely have at home already. Simple ideas like one inventive concert goer had, was to grab a plain white tee and write “Claim Your Taylor Song Here” across the chest. Bring a sharpie to let other fans write their favorite song on your t-shirt and you’ll be left with unique to you Eras merch and a shirt full of memories.

Bonus: for any outfit, add a cowboy hat to really heighten the theme.

Denver will welcome Swift on Friday for her first concert in the city since 2018 at her “Reputation” tour.