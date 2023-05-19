Where To Find A Taylor Swift-Inspired Eras Tour Outfit In Denver

Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour is coming to Empire Field at Mile High Station in Denver on July 14 through July 15. While the concerts are primarily about Swift’s music, they have also become an opportunity for dedicated fans to make a fashion statement by dressing in outfits inspired by Swift’s musical eras.

The Eras Tour outfit trend has become popular on TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram. As local fans prepare for the Denver show, here is a breakdown of where to find Swift-inspired outfits from local brands, designers and boutiques.

The Fearless Era

Although “Fearless” wasn’t Swift’s first studio album, this era was iconic for her glittery getups as a flourishing country star. Fringe, metallic fabrics and cowgirl boots are reminiscent of Swift’s outfits from the “Fearless” era. Denver boutiques like Meraki Moon and Rustic Thread carry some western-inspired apparel that would be a nod to Swift’s country music roots.

The Speak Now Era

Swift’s third studio album, “Speak Now”, is visually associated with the purple princess dress she wore on the album cover. “Speak Now” is a whimsical album that portrays dramatic romance in tracks like “Enchanted” and “Sparks Fly”. While Swift’s touring costumes at the time were similar to Fearless, shades of purple and romantic silhouettes make the “Speak Now” era visually stand out. Fans can identify these elements at Denver boutiques like Lady Jones and White Oak and Rooted.

The Red Era

The “Red” album matured Swift’s persona and launched her into the pop sphere. The boldness of this point in her career is best symbolized through the color red, which she wore frequently. It’s safe to say that red clothing pieces are quintessential to identifying this era.

The outfits Swift wore in her “Red” tour, music videos and streetwear also captured the essence of 2010s hipster trends. Signifiers of this moment in fashion were graphic tees, leather, striped patterns and collared tops. Accessories that pair with “Red” Eras Tour looks are fedora hats and heart-shaped sunglasses.

The 1989 Era

Influenced by 80s pop and New York City, Swift created her award-winning pop album, “1989”. Alongside many radio hits, this album delivered a plethora of youthful and trendy outfits that fans associate with the album.

Swift capitalized on the rise of the crop top and skater skirt trends during the album’s release in 2014. A matching two-piece set of this combo is a sure way to imitate her signature style from this time. She also developed an appreciation for bomber jackets and aviator sunglasses. Since cropped jackets and tops are still in style, Denver boutiques have no shortage of options for fans to choose from.

The Reputation Era

In the wake of negative media attention, Swift transformed her difficult experience with fame into a fan-favorite collection of pop songs for her 2017 album “Reputation”. This album took on a new edge that fans hadn’t seen from the bubbly pop star before.

The essence of “Reputation” era fashion lay in Swift’s use of monochromatic colors and snake motifs. Snakeskin print is a trendy and clever way for fans to reference the snake symbolism used for this album. Snakeskin print items can be found at Haven, a Denver boutique that stays on-trend while maintaining a tastefully rebellious aesthetic.

The Lover Era

Swift’s 2019 album, “Lover”, saw a return to her sparkly pop persona. She embraced her talent for writing love songs, as well as her appreciation for all things glittering and colorful. The “Lover” era is identifiable by the bubblegum pinks, vibrant blues and rainbow gradients that she wore.

For a “Lover”-inspired Eras Tour outfit, look no further than Denver’s boutiques, which hold a vast selection of items in the “Lover” color scheme. To elevate the look, a blazer is a cheeky reference to Swift’s concert outfit for her single, “The Man”.

The Folklore and Evermore Era

During the pandemic lockdown in 2020, Swift was inspired to write two indie albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore”. These albums were accompanied by a new look for the singer as she transitioned into an ethereal, vintage and folk-inspired style.

Denver boutiques like Hailee Grace and Lariat carry items that match the cottage-core aesthetic associated with “Folklore” and “Evermore”. Flowing peasant dresses, vintage plaid patterns and muted colors are an easy way to reference Swift’s indie era.

The Midnights Era

Swift’s most recent record, “Midnights”, catapulted her back into the pop scene with hits like “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled”. Based on her recent red carpet looks and promotional videos, the style of this era appears to be jewel-toned and bedazzled with a touch of 1970s inspiration.

To capture the essence of “Midnights” at the Eras Tour, fans can take one of two routes. One way to represent the era is to wear sparkling apparel, which is easily found at several local boutiques. A more casual route is to dress in the striped crochet knit tops Swift wore for her album promotional photos and in her “Anti-Hero” music video.

