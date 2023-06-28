Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/28 – 7/2

As the rain continues to subside, ’tis the season for outdoor activities: yoga in the gardens, free live music, and farmers markets. This week you can pair your beer with bonbons, attend a bourbon tasting and distillery tour, sip and paint, and test out new jokes at an open mic, amongst plenty of other intriguing activities.

Glassio When: June 28, 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: See Glassio shine in the lights at Your Mom’s House tonight. Glassio is the project of Brooklyn based Irish-Iranian songwriter and producer Sam R. who creates dream pop/alternative dance music. In 2022, Glassio released their latest album, See You Shine. When: June 29, doors 6:30 p.m. show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $53+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: American indie folk band The Head and the Heart hit the Red Rocks stage this Thursday accompanied by alternative country musician Rayland Baxter and Americana singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone as openers. The Head and the Heart released their fifth studio album Every Shade of Blue in 2022. Live Music in the Alley

When: June 30, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This week in the Dairy Block, catch tunes from the Denver based indie/alternative rock band The Dawn Hunters. Their music highlights work written by guitarist and vocalist Ashley Hunter and features Justin Mallen on drums and Kevin Laxar on bass.

311

When: July 1, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $96+, buy tickets

When: July 1, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $96+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: After 35 years of being an American rock band, 311, hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, continues performing at our iconic amphitheatre this Saturday. They are joined by J Boog, MATISYAHU and special guest Arrested Development. Those that know 311, know "Amber," so if amber is the color if your energy, you won't want to miss this show this weekend.

The Brunch Box

When: July 2, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Patio at The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At this special Sunday afternoon show, Opus is joined for a back to back performance with Ekula on the patio of The Black Box. Los Angeles based Oxossi will also join in on the fun for this refreshing day of electronic music.

Beer and Bon Bon Pairing

When: June 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St. Suite 101, Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Pie Queen of Denver brings a closing to Pride Month with this beer and bon bon pairing. Bruz Off Fax is pairing 4 oz. Bruz beers with four chocolates for guest’s tasting pleasure. The beers in question include a raspberry lime blond, blueberry ginger blond, “Getting Witty With It,” (a lavender and bergamot witbier) and a rindgeist foeder sasison with oranges.

Real Farmers Market

When: June 29, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: 824 Front St., Louisville, CO – Briggs St. between Wells and Moffatt

Cost: Free

Lowdown: The Erie Farmers Market, just outside of Denver, reoccurs every Thursday through September and seeks to support Colorado farms and businesses. You can expect to browse and shop for locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, artisan breads, honey, cheese, coffee, baked goods, natural body care and even more items that celebrate the community and its creators.

Bourbon Whiskey Tasting and Distillery Tour

When: June 30, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets

When: June 30, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15, buy tickets here

Lowdown: When you book a tour with Mile High Spirits, you will receive samples of their unreleased bourbon and Mile High Spirits staples, like their bottled Old Fashioned, Bond and Cask Strength. Within the tour, they will talk attendees through the production of their Fireside Bourbon, Denver Dry Gin, Summit Gin distilling and even how they create their canned cocktails.

Cherry Creek Fresh Market

When: July 1, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

When: July 1, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: You never know what you may find at a farmers market. This market will feature locally grown fruits and vegetables, farm flowers, organic heirloom tomatoes, honey, veggie starters, hanging baskets, French cheeses, Wagyu beef, Berkshire pork, cold-pressed juices, nut milks, fresh smoothies, vegan and gluten-free baked goods, micro greens, street food and so, so much more. The weekend is the perfect time to head out into the sunshine and support local businesses through your purchases of foods and other goods.

When: July 2, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Sipping N’ Painting Highland, 1331 W. 38th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sundays are universal for relaxing. This Sunday, relax by sipping on a mimosa or another beverage and painting a “firework bridge,” which you will be walked through step-by-step through instruction. Whether this event is just for your own peace of mind or an attempt at creating a beautiful piece of work, you will come home with something to show for yourself or hang on the wall.

Outdoor Evening Yoga

When: June 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, CO

Cost: $10, register

When: June 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, CO

Cost: $10, register here

Lowdown: Yoga is always beneficial but sometimes it can be made even better with a beautiful scenery added onto the experience. At the Butterfly Pavilion, you can take a one hour class with the backdrop of the Discovery Gardens. As you immerse yourself in nature's sounds, beauty and fresh air, you will also be able to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul through movement.

Adulting with the Animals: Nature Nerds

When: June 29, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Thursday night at the Denver Zoo provides a scavenger hunt, arcade-style video games, classic board games and more. This event is intended to get adults out of the house, without children, for some entertainment and fun. Each event is different with unique experiences and animal encounters that you would not usually get to see on a regular day at the zoo.

Fan Expo

When: June 30, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $48, buy tickets

When: June 30, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $48, buy tickets here

Lowdown: If you love comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming or cosplay, flaunt it. This Friday marks one of three days of events, attractions and a gathering of hundreds of thousands of fans who are into the same things as you. There will be competitions, celebrity Q&A's, photo opportunities, a cosplay red carpet, fan meetups, 300,000 square feet of shopping and so much more.

Killer Summer Camp

When: July 1, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Mezzanine at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver, CO

Cost: $19.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: When you think of summer camp, you may think of the innocence and fun times of your youth. This experience, however, doesn’t exactly align with the one of your childhood — in this summer camp, you are tasked with solving the mystery of who the killer on the loose is. Through puzzles, clues, cocktails and conversation, you will slowly get closer to the answer of who the murderer may be.

The River Open Mic

When: July 2, 5 p.m.

Where: RIVER, 3579 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot

When: July 2, 5 p.m.

Where: RIVER, 3579 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Your friends may consider you the "funny one" in the group and maybe you've always wondered if you have what it takes to try your hand at comedy. Now is the chance — test brand new material and jokes out on the crowd at RIVER, a newly renovated art gallery that touts a full bar, comfortable seating, free parking, cocktails and boba tea. This evening of comedy will be hosted by Jeff Stonic.